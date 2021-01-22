Board games are super fun to take camping, but it can be hard to figure out which ones are best suited for the wilderness. The best board games for camping are made with extra durable materials and have sturdy pieces that won't easily get lost or blow away.

Options that come in metal tins instead of cardboard boxes tend to work better, too. It’s also helpful for the pieces themselves to be made with tough, water-resistant materials like metal or hard plastic so they can handle a little exposure to outdoor elements. Games that feature pieces with magnetic properties or a peg design are also great because won’t be as vulnerable to the wind.

You'll probably want to steer clear of anything with paper money, thin playing cards, notepads that can get wet, or elements made with flimsy cardboard. Make sure both the box and the pieces inside are easy to clean so you can wipe them down after your trip if needed.

Finally, consider the size, weight, and portability of the game. Opt for smaller, lightweight options that are easy to travel with, unless you're camping in your car or RV and have space to spare. Also, it helps if the games can be played quickly. Six-hour Monopoly marathons can be fun on a Saturday night at home, but they’re not very practical when you’re camping.

To help you narrow down the perfect selection, I rounded up some of the best board games for camping below. Scroll down to find one that fits your interests and needs the best.

1. A Portable Two-Person Strategy Game That Tests Your Ability To Crack Codes

Number of players: 2

Duration: 15 to 30 minutes

Weight: 8 ounces

What's great about it: A classic game of strategy, Mastermind is great for camping because it's small and portable, with a plastic board that's sturdy and easy to clean. The pieces are made of tough plastic that can handle a little moisture or dirt. The goal is to use logic to figure out the color code your opponent has chosen at the end of the board. You can play it quickly and all of the playing pieces have pegs to hold them in place.

One reviewer wrote: "Great quality, with a handy storage drawer to keep all the pieces together. [...] This game will be coming along with us on many camping trips and vacations! Highly recommended!"

2. This 5-In-1 Magnetic Board Game Set With Plenty Of Classics

Number of players: 2 to 6 (depending on the game)

Duration: 30 to 120 minutes (depending on the game)

Weight: 1.65 pounds

What's great about it: This versatile five-in-one game set incorporates chess, checkers, backgammon, dominoes, and a deck of cards into one portable package. The hard, durable plastic is weather-resistant and many of the pieces are magnetic so you won't lose them as easily. The foldable board is specifically designed for travel so it's small, lightweight, and compact.

One reviewer wrote: "Sturdy, good quality, great gift, size is just right. You have to put it away carefully, and you have to empty the contents inside to use it, but worth the cost! [...] So far love it!"

3. A Durable, Outdoor-Themed Cribbage Board That's Perfect For Camping

Number of players: 2 or 4

Duration: 30 minutes

Weight: 3.67 pounds

What's great about it: Specifically designed for camping, this outdoor-themed cribbage board is a perfect choice for your wilderness game time. Though not as compact as some of the other options, it features a sturdy resin-based board that can withstand weather elements. Not only that, but the pieces have pegs so they're less likely to blow around in the wind. The objective is to be the first to get 121 points, using playing cards to rack up points. You can play this game in half an hour, and it comes in a variety of outdoorsy themes including trout lake, tin boat, RV, kayak, and summit trail.

One reviewer wrote: "We go camping and white water rafting and when I saw this I was so happy !! I wasnt sure what type of material it would be. But It is a nice solid Board ! I love how the pegs are stored in the little cabin,,just lift the roof !! The kids have been having a blast."

4. A Camping-Friendly Take On One Of Everyone's Favorite Word Games

Number of players: 2 to 4

Duration: 45 minutes

Weight: 4 pounds

What's great about it: This portable Scrabble game comes with a convenient carrying case, complete with a handle and two slide-out trays. This makes it easier to keep the pieces together and also simple to pack. It also has recessed game spaces, which help prevent the letters from getting knocked around. The wooden pieces are durable and you can play a full game in less than an hour.

One reviewer wrote: "I bought this to keep in our RV. It packs up nicely and is easy to store. I keep a note pad for scoring and a Scrabble dictionary with it. The game turns to face the player. It is good quality. We play often and really enjoy it. It is perfect for camping."

5. Another Popular Word Game That Comes In A Travel-Friendly Pouch

Number of players: 2 to 8

Duration: 10 to 15 minutes

Weight: 15.8 ounces

What's great about it: If you love Scrabble, you'll probably also enjoy Bananagrams, which involves building words into crossword-like formations but without the numeric tallies. It has strong pieces that come in a handy travel pouch and there's no board to get wet, dirty, or damaged. Play it on a picnic table or anywhere that there's a hard surface. Games are fast-paced and take only 10 to 15 minutes. This one has extra large pieces to make them easier to see.

One reviewer wrote: "Beautiful large letters on solid wood pieces."

6. A Classic Strategy Game That Has Foldable Plastic Boards

Number of players: 2

Duration: 15 minutes (according to reviewers)

Weight: 1.6 pounds

What's great about it: Battleship is a fantastic board game to take camping due to its natural portability. Players take turns calling out coordinates to try to sink their opponent's ships, and the first person to take them all down wins. The folding boards have built-in slots to stash the pieces, all of which are held in by sturdy pegs that won't get lost easily. Plus, the game is super fun and easy to learn. "This is such a great game!" wrote one reviewer on Amazon. "Very nicely made. Very Sturdy!"

One reviewer wrote: "Fun on rainy days when camping."

7. A Giant Four-In-A-Row Game That's Perfect For Car Camping

Number of players: 2

Duration: 15 minutes

Weight: 11.7 pounds

What's great about it: Although it's not technically a board game, this extra-large Four-in-a-Row game makes a great campground activity nevertheless. Similar to the game Connect Four, this one involves dropping the red and blue chips through the slot in the top to try to get four in a row of the same color. This game is constructed with strong pine wood pieces and a rugged frame, though it weighs almost 12 pounds, making it the heaviest option on the list. Since it's designed for outdoor use, you don't have to worry about delicate pieces and parts getting ruined or lost. What's more, if you like the concept, the brand also makes a Jenga-style camp game too.

One reviewer wrote: "We have been using this on our rooftop for 6 months now and it has shown no signs of wear or failure. In that time frame it has seen a dozen or so 98+ degree days and a few dozen rainstorms. It keeps on keeping' on. We are absolutely satisfied with it, especially for the price."