If you can’t put a good book down, chances are, you don't want to store it haphazardly either. The best bookends to organize your personal library should be chosen based on both the size of your collection and the size of your shelves — and they should also be something you enjoy keeping out in the open, whether as a decorative accent or something minimalist that lets your series stand out.

First, you’ll want to check your shelf height and weight-bearing capacity. Once that’s squared away, you’ll want to assess your books as well. If you tend towards paperbacks you can get away with lighter bookends, but hardback collectors will want to invest in something with heft. Lighter materials include airy metal or slim wood and crystal clear acrylic, while bookends made out of stone, resin, and cast iron will keep larger editions upright. Look for nonslip grip at the base for an extra-secure hold.

In addition to utility, there are style considerations. Stone bookends are having a moment, as the natural element in a simple shape plays well in just about any room. Farmhouse and industrial design schemes will want to lean on distressed finishes made from elements that look reclaimed, but antique cast iron in a universal shape will be right at home in a range of settings. Modern and midcentury decor asks for clean lines and slim profiles. On the other end of the spectrum, a marble bookend is a luxury design touch when you’re after something glamorous. Bohemian rooms pair well with around-the-world motifs and a weathered finish — it should look like you scored them in a market stall across the globe.

Whether you’re a traditionalist at heart or want something that has as much personality as you do, these are the best bookends for every decor scheme.

1. Some Gorgeous Agate Bookends

These stone bookends are made from raw Brazilian agate split and polished to a gorgeous finish. They come in six colors from natural to vibrant and are offered in four different weights so you can pick what's best for your collection. Shopper were pleased with their beauty at every scale, with several commenting on their gift-worthy status. Although brighter colors were prone to slight color transfer, the brand has thoughtfully included adhesive nonslip feet to protect your shelves and ensure books don't budge. "I got these to compliment some blue agate bookends I found at West Elm and these are bigger," one reviewer noted. "Great natural looking bookshelf decoration." You might also like these rose quartz bookends (they even come in selenite) from a different brand.

Available colors: 6

Available sizes: 4

2. These Modern Bookends With A Near-Perfect Amazon Rating

With 4.8 stars garnered from over 1,000 ratings, these contemporary abstract wire bookends are an interior design favorite. Their geometric design uses the weight of books resting on them to keep stacks in place, with a soft nonslip base that gives significant grip. "I love the 3D design of these bookends. I was a bit nervous ordering them, I had several tall books, some hard cover, others paperback that I wanted held in position," one shopper wrote. "I have about 30 books being held in the bookends, I am confident they will hold twice as many." choose from packs to two or four.

For a similar look with more pop, you might also consider these gold geometric bookends.

Available colors: 2

3. Some Industrial Bookends With A Rustic Aesthetic

Gently distressed wood is stained a dark walnut and fitted to matte metal pipes for an industrial bookend with handcrafted appeal. Four nonslip feet on the base protect your shelves and provide ample bracing to keep your collection in line. "I love the look and feel of these bookends!" one reviewer gushed, adding that their weighty look wasn't too heavy to be practical. "I’m a book blogger and whenever they are visible in a photo, people seem to forget my prompt and just want to know where I got them from. I don’t blame them!" For a vibe that's less industrial but still just as homey, there's a pretty iron filigree on wood bookend available in the same listing.

Available options: 2

4. A Set Of Beautifully Handcrafted Boho Bookends

In weathered gold with embellished Thai-inspired elephant head iconography, these bohemian bookends add a touch of antique luxe. They're handcrafted from cold-cast polyresin, with a gently distressed oil-rubbed finish that features natural variations. Four nonslip feet keep them in place and reviewers commented that they were surprisingly hefty. "I can't say enough about these bookends," one fan praised. "Looks identical to the pictures... Even better in person if that's possible. They have some weight to them too and really good quality."

5. These Subtle Midcentury Modern Bookends

These midcentury bookends are literature's version of an Eames chair, sharing the same pared-down curving lines and exposed wood grain for an overall effect that would be right at home on the Mad Men set. The L-shaped design uses your collection's weight for even better hold on the shelf, and come with a sheet of nonslip feet so you can adhere as many (or as few) as you want to their metal base. "Good size, with lovely wood," one shopper noted. "Holds up my books and videos well." Choose from airy beech, rich walnut (featured)& Pyrite , or mid-toned sapele — all backed by a lifetime warranty.

Available colors: 3

6. The Marble Bookends With A Designer Look

These chic luxury bookends are nature at its most gorgeous. Black marble holds raw pyrite that's set on a plated and polished iron rod pedestal for a modern look. The only thing they lack is a nonslip base, but at nearly half a pound each they're sturdy for their size. "Well worth the money...Gorgeous geode bookend," one reviewer commented, who had been eyeing a similar set from a famously expensive home goods store. "Not only did I save 200 bucks but this is gorgeous. Actually getting another set for my other bookcase!" If you’re willing to splurge, check out these crystal bookends.

7. A Set Of Versatile Vintage Bookends In Heavy-Duty Metal

Available in three oil-rubbed finishes (gold, antique black, or distressed farmhouse red), these arrow bookends will look right at home in just about any space. They are solid cast iron, and shoppers were especially impressed with their weight — at over two pounds each, they'll hold up even the biggest stacks of hardbacks without complaint. "These bookends have heft, are really interesting to look at, and they're gorgeous. I'm really pleased not only with the aesthetic of them but also the functionality. Well worth the price," as one reviewer noted. The brand also makes a version with fleur-de-lys if you're searching for some French farmhouse bookends.

Available colors: 3

8. The Epitome Of Minimalist Bookends

It doesn't get more minimal than something that practically disappears. These streamlined clear acrylic bookends are lightweight yet durable. They'll keep your shelves neat without adding to the clutter, and the edges are rounded off to protect both hands and book covers. They come in a set of four which makes them not only a bargain but practical, too. They lack nonslip grips at the base, but should you need them, you can pick up a cheap set of rubber adhesive grips here. "I like to display my books but since they are already colorful I didn't want something clunky and distracting to add to that. These bookends make my books look clean and put together without adding any visible elements. It's exactly what I was looking for and they are at such a great price point," one shopper pointed out.

For a low-profile design that doesn't completely disappear into the woodwork, try these highly rated minimalist metal bookends instead.

9. These Secret Bookends With Hidden Storage

These storage bookends blend right in with your collection and feature small hidden drawers along the spines. They're built from a wood composite and lighter than they look, which ensures they won't feel unwieldy once you've stashed items inside — reviewers noted that adding some nonslip feet ensured they stayed put perfectly. "So far they have held up my books without a problem," wrote one shopper who didn't need any extra grip. "My shelf looks much better now, and I love the tiny hidden drawers." Don’t want the storage but love the literary look? You might be into these Edgar Allan Poe-inspired bookends.

10. Some Pineapple Bookends With Heritage Appeal

Pineapples have been used for centuries to symbolize beauty and hospitality and, eventually, luxury. It’s a traditional motif that remains modern and fresh. This set of classic and cute pineapple bookends is cast from resin and surprisingly weighty with nice detailing throughout. "These bookends made a beautiful addition to my kitchen while holding my cookbooks. They look beautiful and expensive even though they weren’t...Completely recommend," one fan praised.