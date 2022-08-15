While hand washing is always an option, if you’re going to wash your bras in a washer and dryer, you’ll want to invest in a mesh wash bag. It’s a cheap solution that protects your not-so-cheap delicates from getting snagged, ripped, or tangled in the washing machine. The best bra wash bags are made from premium (read: durable) mesh and are the right size for your needs.

Almost every wash bag you’re going to come across on the market will be made from some kind of mesh. The key to remember here is that the smaller the holes in the mesh, the better. Smaller mesh holes still let water and soap in to clean your materials, but do a better job of protecting your fabrics and make for a more durable bag in the long run.

This may go without saying but, not all wash bags may cater to your cup size. Consider the size and shape of your bras when choosing a bag. While any wash bag will get the job done, shell-shaped or cylinder-shaped bags are specifically designed for washing bras and will work to keep the shape of your bra intact while you wash it.

You also don’t want your bags unzipping or ripping themselves in the wash. That defeats the purpose. The best bra wash bags that are securely zip-locked. They’ll further maintain their shape in a bag that is lined with plastic. Additionally, Tide recommends fastening the bra before putting it in your wash bag and to let it air dry flat once it's done washing.

Here are some of the best wash bags for your bras to best fit your personal laundry preferences.

1. The Overall Best

These bra wash bags from Laundry Science are one of the most popular solutions, and come in multiple sizes for bras ranging from an A cup to a G cup. These are double-lined with 7-gram micromesh for a durable design that still allows your bras to get clean in a washing machine. A hooded zipper won’t snag your delicates and a plastic cupped frame preserves the shape of your bras. These are far and away the most popular bra wash bags you can find.

According to one reviewer: “These work well enough that I've actually started machine washing my nice bras. With other bra wash bags, I used to only machine wash sports bras, since I didn't trust them to keep my regular bras safe. These are a good size (I can fit one underwire DD bra in each side of the bag, without deforming anything) and close very securely. They're structured enough that I don't worry about things getting crushed or smooshed around, even in my very rough top-loading washer, and even molded cups come out looking pretty much perfect.”

Dimensions: 6.5. by 6.5 inches (A — D cup) or 8 by 8 inches (D — G cup)

6.5. by 6.5 inches (A — D cup) or 8 by 8 inches (D — G cup) Quantity: 3

3 Shape: Cylinder

2. The Best Value

If you’re looking to get more use out of your mesh laundry bag than just washing bras, then consider these sets from GoGooda. This set of seven includes five mesh bags and two cylinder bra bags. Not only are they great for washing your delicate bras, but you can also wash anything from window curtains to dresses in these bags. The diamond structure mesh is tear-resistant and ensures durability and long-lasting performance. The zippers fit neatly into special tabs so the bags can’t accidentally open during the laundry cycle or catch on to something in your machine.

According to one reviewer: “This pack is an excellent mix of sizes and styles. The zippers seem to be sturdy and open and close easily. The fabric has a good weave with enough space to allow water and detergent to flow through while washing, but not tear or snag on anything. I’ve used them for bras, panties, socks, face masks, tops and skirts that I wanted to separate from other items in the load. An excellent buy for me.”

Dimensions: 12 by 16 inches (2), 16 by 20 inches (2), 24 by 24 inches (1), and 8 by 7 inches for bras A — G cups (2)

12 by 16 inches (2), 16 by 20 inches (2), 24 by 24 inches (1), and 8 by 7 inches for bras A — G cups (2) Quantity: 7

7 Shape: Cylinder and square

3. The Expert Pick

According to the product testers at Wirecutter, Tenari’s wash bags are the way to go, which are made of 100% polyester and are tear-resistant. This set of three are easy to use both as laundry bags and to tuck into suitcases to throw your dirty clothes in. They also have hooks that allow you to hang them up, making them easy to care and store. While there are other bags on this list that offer more options in both size and shape, these rectangular bags are a solid option that is versatile from everything to clothes, bras, to linens. These are also a generous size, so most bra sizes should fit easily in them to wash.

According to one reviewer: “I needed a new lingerie bag. And boy, oh boy, I was not prepared for all the options. However, once I made a decision and purchased these, I couldn't be happier. They are the perfect size, not too big and not too small. They would easily accommodate a T-shirt without overcrowding or a couple of bras. I like how the zipper is on the long side of the rectangle, making it easier to get items in and out. The fabric and zipper seem sturdy. These are the Goldilocks of lingerie bags — they're just right!”

Dimensions: 15.5 by 11.5 inches

15.5 by 11.5 inches Quantity: 3

3 Shape: Rectangle

4. The Editor’s Pick

Bustle editor Caroline Goldstein uses BAGAIL’s mesh laundry bags for her own delicates. She suggests, “If you were more type-A than I am, you could assign a color to your garments (orange for bras, pink for underwear, whatever) to make the sorting process easier.” These are made from a premium-grade mesh that is durable enough to last through many cycles. They also come in three different sizes so you’ll have your bases covered regardless of the size of your bra.

According to one reviewer: “These bags were surprisingly great quality, much higher than the brand name ones I previously owned, and the zipper is extremely smooth and secure with an extra little elastic tab to keep the zipper closed. The material of the mesh is VERY nice and thick, yet dries very fast and allows items inside to get washed very easily. I also really like the variety of sizes that came in the pack, with some that are very large and can fit multiple sweaters!”