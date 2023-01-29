While Brooklinen was originally created to be a more affordable option for comfy, high-quality sheets and home goods, the truth is that it’s still pretty pricey. Fortunately, the best Brooklinen alternatives are a little easier on the wallet but are still made of ultra-soft and durable fabrics such as long-staple cotton and linen. Whether you’re looking for sheets and comforters or plush bath towels and robes, there are a variety of alternatives to choose from.

What To Look For When Choosing Brooklinen Alternatives

Brooklinen is perhaps best known for its sheet sets made from 100% long-staple cotton. The brand’s Classic sheet set boasts a breathable percale weave with a crisp feel and a thread count of 270, making it great for hot sleepers. Brooklinen’s Luxe sheets, on the other hand, feature a tight sateen weave which gives them a silkier feel and a thread count of 480. The cotton sheet alternatives below feature both higher and lower thread counts (the number of threads woven together in a square inch of fabric) than Brooklinen’s, but they all cost much less. The brand also offers a coveted linen sheet set that’s made from European flax that gets softer over time. Whether you prefer cotton or linen, all of Brooklinen's sheets are OEKO-TEX certified, so they’re free from harmful chemicals and skin irritants; if that’s an important factor for you, you’ll want to look for options that are OEKO-TEX certified, which means the fabric has been tested for (and found free of) harmful substances.

Brooklinen is also well-known for its down, down alternative, and weighted comforters. Below, you’ll find alternatives that boast both down and down alternative fillings, as well as 100% cotton shells for warmth and breathability. There are also plush, spa-worthy bathrobes and soft towels made of Turkish cotton to round out your collection.

So, to upgrade some of your bedding and bath supplies, here are the best Brooklinen alternatives — and they’re all available on Amazon.

1. This Budget-Friendly Classic Sheet Set Alternative

This percale sheet set boasts many of the same features as the Brooklinen Classic Core sheet set and is available in a bunch of cute prints for about a third of the cost. While there aren’t any solid color options, they are made of 100% long-staple cotton for softness and durability. The set has also earned an overall 4.7-star rating from over 6,000 reviewers who love the quality construction and crisp feel. The fitted sheet is designed for mattresses up to 15 inches thick and boasts 360-degree elastic to help keep it in place.

One Reviewer Wrote: “They are the most comfortable sheets you will ever own. They are cool and crisp, yet soft and feel amazing on your skin. These are like the ones my grandmother used to have. Wash and dry and put them on the bed warm to reduce wrinkles.”

Sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King | Colors And Patterns: 26 | Thread Count: 200 | OEKO-TEX Certified: No

2. An Organic Brooklinen Classic Set Alternative In Solid Colors

If you’re willing to spend a little more (but still less than a Brooklinen set), this percale sheet set is a luxurious option that’s made with 100% GOTS-certified organic long-staple cotton. It’s also OEKO-TEX-certified to be free from 100 harmful chemicals. With a thread count of 300 (slightly higher than the Brooklinen Classic Core sheet set) and a crisp percale weave, it’s no wonder it has one reviewer writing, “These sheets make going to bed feel like a luxurious experience.” The fitted sheet is designed to fit mattresses up to 17 inches thick, and the set includes a fitted sheet, a flat sheet, and two pillowcases.

One Reviewer Wrote: “These sheets are AMAZING. My fiancé and I had been looking for a good set of soft sheets that did not break the bank and this company does just that. They provide timely delivery and sheets that are so soft and comfortable. They are comparable if not better than sheets that we have that are twice the price!”

Sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, California King | Colors And Patterns: 6 | Thread Count: 300 | OEKO-TEX Certified: Yes

3. These Smooth & Silky Luxe Core Alternative Sheets

If you’re looking for an alternative to Brooklinen’s Luxe Core sheet set, this sheet set is a great pick thanks to its silky sateen weave and 100% long-staple cotton construction. While Brooklinen’s sateen set features a 480-thread count, these sheets take it a step further with a 600-thread count. The set includes a flat and fitted sheet with two pillowcases and features head and footer tags so you can make your bed in a snap. They’re OEKO-TEX certified, and the fitted sheet has 360-degree elastic and is designed to fit mattresses up to 16 inches thick.

One Reviewer Wrote: “These sheets are phenomenal. I washed them before putting them on my bed and man, I couldn't believe how soft they were and they seem really well made. These bed sheets are even better than the ones I have from Brooklinen and cost about $40 - $50 less.”

Sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, California King, Split King | Colors And Patterns: 20 | Thread Count: 600 | OEKO-TEX Certified: Yes

4. A Brooklinen Linen Sheet Set Alternative That Gets Softer With Time

Brooklinen’s 100% linen sheet set costs around $299 for the queen-size core set. If you love the soft, breathable feel of linen but want to spend less, consider this 100% linen sheet set from DAPU. The linen in these sheets is made from flax grown in Normandy, France, has been stone washed for softness, and will continue to get softer after each wash. When shopping for linen sheets, you’ll typically see them compared using their weight in grams per square meter (GSM) instead of thread count. These sheets boast an OEKO-TEX certification and have a weight of 170 GSM, which indicates that they’re thicker and more durable than Brooklinen’s 145 GSM. Double-stitching enhances their durability, while the 360-degree elastic keeps them in place. The set includes a fitted and flat sheet with two pillowcases and can fit mattresses up to 16 inches thick.

One Reviewer Wrote: “These are my favorite sheets EVER, I loved the texture and comfort so much the first time I bought this set in another color. [...] They are cool in the summer yet warm in the winter. I love the feel and texture. I’ve had my other set for a year and they are still great. Great quality, very deep pockets with elastic all the way around.”

Sizes: Twin, Full, Queen, King | Colors And Patterns: 13 | GSM: 170 | OEKO-TEX Certified: Yes

5. A Luxe Goose Down Alternative To Brooklinen’s Most Popular Comforter

Brooklinen’s most popular comforter boasts a down cluster filling and 100% cotton shell, but its price tag can be a little intimidating at $359 for the all-season queen (lightweight and ultra-warm versions are also available). This luxurious goose-down comforter features an Egyptian cotton shell and a down fiber and feather fill that’s both breathable and soft for less. The all-season duvet boasts a baffle box design to keep the filling in place and is OEKO-TEX and Responsible Down Standard (RDS) certified, so they only source feathers and down from farms that follow strict animal welfare practices. There are also eight corner tabs for easily attaching a duvet cover. Double stitching creates a durable construction, and according to the seller, it’s machine washable for easy cleaning.

One Reviewer Wrote: “I’ve had many down feather blankets in my life but this one is the best. I barely have to do anything to fluff this blanket up and it keeps us perfectly warm at night. Not too hot though just perfect. The feathers never poke out of the fabric they stay where they are supposed to. I’d buy this again in a heart beat.”

Sizes: Twin, Queen, King, Palatial King, California King | Colors: 10 | Thread Count: 1200, according to reviewers | OEKO-TEX Certified: Yes

6. This Highly Rated, Budget-Friendly Down Comforter That's Over $250 Cheaper Than Brooklinen's

If you’re looking for a real down comforter that won’t break the bank, check out this popular all-season comforter from Cosybay. Similar to Brooklinen’s, it boasts a 100% cotton shell and a baffle box construction that helps keep the fill in place. It’s filled with a combination of feathers and down, has four corner tabs to keep a duvet cover attached if desired, and is machine washable for easy cleaning. Plus, they offer lightweight and heavyweight options so you can customize your warmth level.

One Reviewer Wrote: “I'm hooked on down duvets!! I'm never going back to cheap, polyester comforters. This is my second duvet (first one lasted many years but was 5x this price) and this one feels like the same quality![...] The stitching is tight and straight, the material has a satin sheen to it making it very luxurious feeling. I can't wait to get different covers for it, but it doesn't even need one. Looks fantastic and poofy on its own. I think this is going to last many years and i would've expected to pay a lot more for it.”

Sizes: Twin, Full, Queen, Oversized Queen, King, Oversized King, California King | Colors And Styles: 7 | Thread Count: n/a | OEKO-TEX Certified: No

7. This Popular Down-Alternative Comforter With A Cotton Shell That's Similar To Brooklinen's

While many of the most affordable comforters feature polyester shells, this comforter is similar to Brooklinen’s down-alternative comforter in that it boasts a 100% cotton shell for breathability. The fill is made of a temperature-regulating polyester and eucalyptus blend and features a baffle box design to keep it all in place. It’s OEKO-TEX certified, can be cleaned in the washer, and has four duvet loops for your favorite cover.

One Reviewer Wrote: “I am a hot sleeper and really wanted a lightweight cotton comforter to replace our all season polyster one that we had before, and this absolutely fits the bill. Not only is it nice and breathable and way lighter weight so I don't get super overheated all the time [...], this thing is somehow fluffier and softer to sleep under than the heavier weight one we had before. All around, great lightweight comforter.”

Sizes: Twin, Queen, King | Styles: 2 | Thread Count: n/a | OEKO-TEX Certified: No

8. This Egyptian Cotton Duvet Cover With A Higher Threadcount Than Brooklinen’s

If you’re looking for a comparable alternative to the Brooklinen duvet cover, this Egyptian cotton duvet cover is a great pick. Similar to Brooklinen’s, it features a silky sateen finish and is made with long-staple cotton, but it goes above and beyond with its 600 thread count. It has corner ties to keep it securely in place and zipper closures to hide the ties. It also boasts an OEKO-TEX certification and includes two matching pillow shams.

One Reviewer Wrote: “I am very surprised at how much I like this purchase. The color is a true white, the cotton is soft, the fabric does not wrinkle like some do, the zipper is made well and the sizing is perfect. The quality compares to other higher end products with a much better price point. I bought very expensive sheets from Bloomingdales and the quality of this duvet cover was quite comparable for a lot less money. Good product, great buy!”

Sizes: Queen/Full, King/Cal King, Oversized King | Colors: 9 | Thread Count: 600 | OEKO-TEX Certified: Yes

9. An 8-Piece Turkish Cotton Alternative To Brooklinen’s Plush Towels For $58

Made of luxurious, long-staple Turkish cotton and featuring a plush weight of 800 GSM, this bath towel set is one of the best alternatives to Brooklinen’s Plush line of bath towels. The set is OEKO-TEX certified and includes two bath towels, two hand towels, and four washcloths. Each towel is double-stitched for durability, has double-ply looping for thickness and extra absorbency, and has received an antimicrobial treatment for extended freshness. Choose from 22 colors to suit your style.

One Reviewer Wrote: “These towels are incredible! I wanted to make my bathroom feel like a spa, and these did just the trick. Quick drying and super soft, these feel like $100 towels.”

GSM: 800 | Colors: 22 | OEKO-TEX Certified: Yes

10. This Alternative To Brooklinen’s Super-Plush Robe That’s Absorbent & Cozy

Brooklinen’s Super-Plush Robe is known for its soft and thick cotton material and durable construction, and if you’re looking for a good alternative, this luxury terry robe is one of the best. It’s made with 100% Turkish cotton, has an absorbent and soft terry cloth feel, and features a thick 400 GSM weight. There are two large pockets in the front, a tie closure to pull it all together, and it can be thrown in the washer for easy cleaning. One reviewer described it as “soft, comfy and warm.” Choose from black or white.

One Reviewer Wrote: “This is a luxurious bathrobe, great for bath or beach. The best Turkish terrycloth made in Turkey. It's super absorbent, really soft, great weight, with great proportions and a large collar. It's perfect for jumping out of a shower and into it. Instantly dry and warm. I've had many bathrobes and beach robes and this is the best one I've ever had. Definitely a great buy for the price. You will feel special in this robe. Get one for you significant other, too. You will be rewarded for such a fine, thoughtful gift”

GSM: 400 | Colors: 2 | Sizes: 5 | OEKO-TEX Certified: No