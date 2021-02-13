Dogs with double coats (common with herding breeds, retrievers, and terriers) need a little extra maintenance in the grooming department. The best brushes for double-coat dogs can help remove excess fur, detangle longer coats, and distribute fur's natural oils for a healthy sheen — all without irritating your dog’s delicate skin. A slicker brush, bristle and pin combo brush, deshedding tool, and undercoat rake are all popular tools for maintaining a dog’s double coat between visits to the groomer, and you'll likely want to use more than one to maintain your pet's coat.
Slicker brushes use rows of wire pins to remove loose fur and detangle thick double coats, a necessary step for most double-coated pups. Pin brushes, which feature pins topped by plastic or rubber balls, are better for dogs with longer, silkier coats. Undercoat rakes and deshedding tools can be used after the initial removal of loose fur to get rid of fur that's ready to be shed from the undercoat, and bristle brushes can be a nice final step to smooth fur and help distribute natural oils to leave a nice shine. Grab one of each brush or whatever seems right for your dog to do the job well (and whatever you do, don’t shave your dog!).
These four brushes and grooming tools will help your dog maintain a mat-free, shiny double coat — and help you keep shedding in your home down, too.