Whether you grew up watching your parents brew coffee in a BUNN or are just starting to learn about this iconic coffee machine company (it's been around since 1957!), there are a few things you'll want to keep in mind when shopping for the best BUNN coffee makers. These machines are the gold standard for restaurant-quality coffee. BUNN's at-home models are known for making a great tasting brew in 10 minutes or less, and the machines tend to last for years.

One of the things people love about BUNN coffee makers is that they brew coffee very quickly, and with little effort. The fastest BUNN coffee maker will brew a pot in three minutes flat, while slower models will take around 10 minutes. Depending on your must-haves, you'll want to look at different models. If speed is your main priority, you'll want to go with a model that keeps water at a ready-to-brew temperature so you can have a fresh cup in under five minutes. If you're the kind of person who likes to have your coffee brewed before you even get out of bed, look for a model with a programmable auto-start feature. And if you like to make a big pot of coffee in the morning and drink it throughout the day, look for a model with a thermal carafe that will keep your brew piping hot.

All of the options on this list have a 10-cup brewing capacity, and it's worth keeping in mind that BUNN defines a cup as 5 ounces rather than the standard American 8-ounce cup. It's also good to note that the brand makes its own line of paper filters that are 1/4-inch taller than standard paper filters to prevent spent grounds from overflowing and finding their way into your coffee. While you can use standard paper filters in most non-commercial BUNN machines, you may want to snag a pack of their specialty filters to really make the most of your new coffee maker.

Ready to upgrade your at-home coffee game with a BUNN? Let's take a look at three of the best BUNN coffee makers you can buy on Amazon right now.

1. The Classic Coffee Maker That Brews A Pot In 3 Minutes

Dimensions: 14.8 inches x 7 inches x 13.8 inches

Weight: 8 pounds

Capacity: 10 cups

If a fast brewing time is the most important feature for your next coffee maker, look no further than the BUNN Velocity Brew. Thanks to the brand's unique Speed Brew technology, an internal stainless steel tank keeps water at 200 degrees Fahrenheit, which is considered the optimal temperature for coffee. Because the water is already hot, you'll only have to wait three minutes from the time you start the brew until your coffee mug is full.

While speed is definitely the biggest draw of the Velocity Brew, it has a few other features that make it a worthwhile purchase. All BUNN machines use multiple-stream spray-heads to evenly distribute hot water over your coffee grounds, which helps to ensure that your brew tastes smooth rather than bitter. The Velocity Brew has the smallest overall footprint out of the options on this list, so if counter space is an issue, keep that in mind. It also has a classic 10-cup (or 50-ounce) glass carafe with a spill-proof lid and spout. With over 3,900 ratings on Amazon and an overall rating of 4.5 stars, it's easy to see why this is one of BUNN's most popular models.

One reviewer gushed: "I absolutely LOVE this coffee maker. I am a coffee SNOB, I used to visit a coffee shop every single morning to get my morning cup of coffee, because I didn't think there was a home brewer that would offer me an equivalent cup of coffee. Well I was wrong. THIS is THE ultimate brewer. And it is SO flipping fast. The heated reserve brews my coffee up within seconds, it's crazy and delicious! I'm so appreciative, and so is my bank account. No more coffee shop for me."

2. This Machine With An Insulated Carafe That Keeps Coffee Warm For Hours

Dimensions: 13.90 inches x 8.30 inches x 14.90 inches

Weight: 10.3 pounds

Capacity: 10 cups

If you're the kind of person who likes to have multiple cups of coffee throughout the morning, the BUNN Speed Brew Platinum Thermal Coffee Maker is probably the best choice for you. Slightly slower than the Velocity Brew, this one brews a full 10-cup pot of coffee in around four minutes, and the stainless steel carafe will keep your coffee warm for over two hours. The carafe holds 50 ounces of brewed coffee, but you can brew as little as 20 ounces at a time, which is the size of a standard American travel mug. Like other BUNN coffee makers, it has a spray-head design for even extraction, and the water won't go above 200 degrees Fahrenheit, so your coffee will never have the burnt flavor that is typical of other drip coffee makers.

One reviewer gushed: "This coffee pot is classic BUNN in terms of ease of use and quality. This is our third Bunn purchase in 18 years, the magic number for our use seems to be about 9 years which of course is pretty amazing for any appliance these days. Love that this one has an insulated pot rather than a hot plate. The coffee stays hot way longer than the advertised 2+ hours. I measured 160 degrees more than three hours after being brewed. And on top of all that it's a really nice looking appliance."

3. A Set-It-And-Forget-It Programmable Coffee Maker

Dimensions: 9.70 inches x 8.70 inches x 16.30 inches

Weight: 8.5 pounds

Capacity: 10 cups

The BUNN Heat N Brew Programmable Coffee Maker is the ideal choice for people who like to set up their coffee pot before bed so it's ready the moment their alarm goes off. The total brew time for this BUNN is a little longer than some of the other models — it takes six minutes to heat the water and four minutes to brew the coffee, for a total of 10 minutes start to finish — but considering the fact that all of that can happen while you're still asleep, it's worth it. The drip-free, shatterproof glass carafe holds up to 10 cups of coffee (or 50 ounces), and there's a warming plate in the base that turns on once your brew is finished and automatically shuts off after two hours.

One reviewer gushed: "For about a year I had a different BUNN machine (one of the speed/velocity brewers) which made incredible coffee but was not the most convenient of machines to use nor was it programmable. After trying out a Cuisinart machine I discovered that I had gotten used to really good coffee and the Cuisinart was just not cutting it for me (and it was a pain to clean). In comes the BUNN HB, which makes amazing coffee and is programmable. This machine is easy to use, easy to clean, and is programmable."

Also Great: A Pack of BUNN Paper Filters

If you're going to get a BUNN, you might as well go all in and get this four-pack of BUNN paper filters, which gives you 400 filters in total. They're 1/4-inch taller than standard paper filters, which helps to keep coffee grounds out of your coffee and in the filter basket, where they belong. These FDA-approved filters are made from 100% virgin fibers, and both the box and the contents are fully biodegradable.

One reviewer gushed: "You can get away with using random filters in some coffee machines, but if you have a BUNN then their branded filters are the only ones that truly fit properly. Use any other filter and you will end up with coffee grounds floating in the brew--yuck! The real BUNN filters do "tower above the rest" (as their slogan suggests), and that tiny bit of additional height is what makes all the difference."