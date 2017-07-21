There are beginner, intermediate, and advanced levels of any activity, and anal play is no exception. If you're just starting to scratch the surface, the best butt plugs for beginners is a solid place to start. As with all things new and unfamiliar, consulting an expert never hurts. And, Sunny Rodgers, a certified clinical sexologist and sexual health educator, has some tips and recommendations if anal play is something you want to try.
"When done right, anal play can be very pleasurable and a really fun new experience," Rodgers tells Bustle. That being said, Rodgers recommends a few basic tips to clients who are just starting out: "First, always purchase an anal product that has some type of a flange on it. Because of the incredible suction, flanges help ensure that your toy isn’t drawn up your bum." Secondly, lube is a must, since the anus doesn't self-lubricate. "I suggest a silicone lubricant because of its enhanced viscosity which allows for a longer period of lubrication without reapplication," Rodgers says.
It's also important to go slowly. "Lastly, how you insert your anal toy is very important because it can make the experience a good one or a bad one," Rodgers says. "Remember to never forcefully insert a toy. My #1 tip for properly inserting an anal toy is to lay down on your side with your legs curled up a bit. This position will naturally relax your anal muscles and allow for easier insertion with less resistance. And go slow. This isn’t a race. Take your time and gradually rock your anal toy as you slowly insert it... I also advise my clients not to use [numbing creams] when they’re beginning their anal exploration." That's because feeling that something hurts is often an indication that you should slow down, use more lube, or opt for a smaller toy.
Now that you know how to go about it, here are a few of Rodgers' top recommended butt plugs for beginners.
