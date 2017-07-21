There are beginner, intermediate, and advanced levels of any activity, and anal play is no exception. If you're just starting to scratch the surface, the best butt plugs for beginners is a solid place to start. As with all things new and unfamiliar, consulting an expert never hurts. And, Sunny Rodgers, a certified clinical sexologist and sexual health educator, has some tips and recommendations if anal play is something you want to try.

"When done right, anal play can be very pleasurable and a really fun new experience," Rodgers tells Bustle. That being said, Rodgers recommends a few basic tips to clients who are just starting out: "First, always purchase an anal product that has some type of a flange on it. Because of the incredible suction, flanges help ensure that your toy isn’t drawn up your bum." Secondly, lube is a must, since the anus doesn't self-lubricate. "I suggest a silicone lubricant because of its enhanced viscosity which allows for a longer period of lubrication without reapplication," Rodgers says.

It's also important to go slowly. "Lastly, how you insert your anal toy is very important because it can make the experience a good one or a bad one," Rodgers says. "Remember to never forcefully insert a toy. My #1 tip for properly inserting an anal toy is to lay down on your side with your legs curled up a bit. This position will naturally relax your anal muscles and allow for easier insertion with less resistance. And go slow. This isn’t a race. Take your time and gradually rock your anal toy as you slowly insert it... I also advise my clients not to use [numbing creams] when they’re beginning their anal exploration." That's because feeling that something hurts is often an indication that you should slow down, use more lube, or opt for a smaller toy.

Now that you know how to go about it, here are a few of Rodgers' top recommended butt plugs for beginners.

1 A Silicone Butt Plug For Beginners: Tantus Ultra-Premium Silicone Anal Butt Plug https://shop-links.co/cgSEdDuGsog Amazon $16 See On Adam & Eve "For anal beginners, I always suggest starting with the very smallest anal toys, and to look for flexible material and a tapered tip for easy insertion," Rodgers says. This butt plug is just 4 inches by 1 inch and is made of dishwasher-safe silicone. That means it's flexible, hypoallergenic, and hygienic since it can be cleaned in so many ways. What fans say: "Honestly the best orgasm I’ve ever had. It was comfortable and the perfect size for someone who isn’t too experienced with anal play. We used the signature Adam & Eve anal lube which was even more amazing. 10/10"

2 A Vibrating Butt Plug: Real Vibes Butt Plug & Anal Plug Prostate Massager Naughty Cove Anal Butt Plug Amazon $8 See On Amazon "The benefit of using an anal toy is that the anal area has a high concentration of nerve endings that are pleasingly stimulated by even the smallest butt plug," Rodgers says. This anal sex beginners set is designed for beginners who'd like to progress through sizes with ease. They also have all of Rodgers' recommended features, like a safety base, tapered tip, and hygienic silicone construction. "Silicone also easily warms to your own body temperature, making it extremely comfortable to wear," says Rodgers. What fans say: "These were a great way to explore new ways to enjoy each other without diving right into the deep end. Although we moved pretty fast through each size, they didn't disappoint. Now they're a must every time it's an option."

3 A Set Of Vibrating Plugs: Utimi Vibrating Anal Plugs Rechargeable Vibrating Anal Trainer Kit Adam & Eve $60 See On Adam & Eve "It’s interesting," Rodgers says, "because while vibration near a man’s anal region will cause him to tense, the exact opposite happens for women. When vibration is introduced via an anal toy, most women naturally relax their anal muscles." These vibrating anal plugs come in a set of three different sizes, and they have a detachable USB-rechargeable bullet vibrator with 10 different frequencies. They're also silicone, flexible, and tapered. What fans say: "I had always struggled in bed with anal , my partner was so excited to keep trying in bed so we settled on this. Made both of our lives soooo much better, highly recommend."

4 Anal Plug With Gradual Beads: Prostate Massager Anal Butt Plug Set https://shop-links.co/cgTJvSghn9g Adam & Eve $9 See On Adam & Eve Anal beads can be used as a stepping stone if you're not quite ready for plugs, Rodgers says. This set of gradual beads is specifically designed so you can move at your own pace. "Sometimes starting by inserting just one bead at a time and working up to your comfort zone is great for beginners who aren’t sure about the sensation that a full plug provides," Rodgers says. What fans say: "This was my first toy of this kind so I have no information on how it stacks against competition. What I can say is it is made or a smooth but pliable material so it bends with you and slide in easily. The first few nobs are fairly small so it is easy to get started. USE LUBE, but you may not need anal lube, which apparently has an anesthetic sometimes. It also cleans and puts away really easily. It feels really really good and is cost effective enough you won't feel bad if it isn't your thing."

5 A Dildo Anal Plug: FST Silicone Realistic Suction Cup Male Prostate Butt Plug FST Silicone Realistic Suction Cup Male Prostate Butt Plug Amazon $11 See On Amazon "There are a couple of items I would suggest as next steps for a beginner who’s ready for more adventure," Rodgers says. "I would increase the size of the butt plug just a bit, which will increase sensation, the feeling of fullness, and pleasure. I would also recommend trying a curved shape." This anal butt plug dildo has a suction cup base and a smooth curved shape to stimulate the prostate gland. If you don't have a prostate, Rodgers says, "When a woman’s Skene gland is stimulated, it can expel fluid during orgasm just like a man’s prostate. These new sensations can be uniquely wonderful." What fans say: "It's exactly what you think it is. Good for beginners trying anal and feels nicer than most silicone toys."

6 A Glass Butt Plug For More Advanced Users: Glass Candy Land Juicer Glass Candy Land Juicer Adam & Eve $0 See On Adam & Eve According to Rodgers, "For the more advanced user, glass toys are also great, as they can be used with both silicone and water-based lubricant and some people prefer the smooth texture and rigid feel." This glass, is non-porous for easy cleaning, and is even microwave- and freezer-safe if you want to play around with temperature. What fans say: "I would highly recommend this product. The ability to warm it us makes the pleasure intense and nice. Really enjoy using this product. Would definitely buy for a friend."

Experts:

Sunny Rodgers, a certified clinical sexologist and sexual health educator