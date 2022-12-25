With a plethora of camera accessories on the market, getting an epic photo is now easier than ever. Whether you use a professional camera or the one on your smartphone, the best camera accessories feature travel-friendly designs, durable constructions, and versatility to help you catch any shot. While you might not need every accessory on this list, there are sure to be a few that would make useful additions to your collection.

What To Consider When Choosing Camera Accessories

First, consider the type of camera you plan on using and its individual specs and requirements. For example, DSLR cameras typically use an SD card to save photos and require a card reader to upload them to a computer, while smartphones can wirelessly transfer photos to other devices. Some accessories are available in convenient clip-on designs for smartphones, while a carrying case or backpack may be required for transporting a traditional camera and its accessories.

It’s also important to consider the kinds of photos you want to take and the environments in which you’ll be capturing them. If you plan on using your camera primarily indoors for portraits, selfies, or group photos, you may find a tripod with a wireless remote or additional lighting options helpful. If you love nature photography, there are accessories to help guard DSLR cameras against rain and reduce the shaking and vibrations associated with filming in motion.

Shop The Best Camera Accessories

In a hurry? Here are the top picks for the best camera accessories:

Each item below has its own benefits, so scroll on for the best camera accessories on Amazon and get ready to take your photos to the next level.

1 A Camera Backpack With Room For All Of Your Accessories Bagsmart Camera Backpack Amazon $60 See On Amazon Complete with a camera section, tripod pocket, clothing section, laptop compartment, water bottle pocket, and accessories section, this backpack has all of the space you need to store your camera accessories and other items. The camera zone can fit a DSLR camera with a 70–200 millimeters lens attached, up to five standard lenses and accessories, and has removable padded dividers that can be adjusted for a customized layout. The outside material is made of durable canvas material, comes with a waterproof rain cover for extra protection outdoors, and is available in five colors including olive green, black, khaki, gray, and pink. This backpack also features lockable zippers for anti-theft protection and thick padded shoulder straps and it is versatile enough to be used for smartphone camera accessories and personal gear as well. One reviewer wrote: “First of all, this bag is absolutely gorgeous! [It] looks like it should cost a lot more and I'm very impressed with the quality. Secondly, I love how roomy it is! I can fit my DSLR on bottom and other goodies or clothes on top, or I can fit my DSLR and my DJI Drone in there at the same time, which was the main reason I chose this one. Definitely recommend!”

2 An SD Card Reader To Transfer Photos To Your Computer SmartQ C368 USB 3.0 Card Reader Amazon $17 See On Amazon One of the best things about taking photos is getting to look at them afterward and this multi-card reader helps you do just that. It transfers photos from your memory card to a computer and can read 12 different kinds of cards including Micro SD, SDXC, MS PRO, and Compact Flash. It uses a USB-A cord to connect (although another version uses a USB-C cord) and can support the transfer of photos from up to a 512 GB memory card. Plus, it’s compatible with Windows, Macs, and Linux users, and there’s no software needed for use. One reviewer wrote: “It works great. All size camera memory. And relatively fast. I uploaded 826 images from my Canon DSLR and it took 2 minutes tops.”

3 A Clip-On Smartphone Lens Kit Xenvo Pro Lens Kit Amazon $40 See On Amazon This clip-on camera lens kit works with all smartphones, tablets, and laptops to capture ultra-crisp close-up details and stunning wide-angle views. The kit comes with a wide-angle lens, a 15x macro lens, a mini clip-on LED light with three brightness levels, and other accessories such as a lens clip and a cleaning cloth. Each lens features soft rubber padding around the clip that won’t scratch your phone and is made with aluminum and optical glass for exceptional durability and clarity. Plus, the kit comes with a lifetime warranty and a convenient carrying case to keep everything together. One detail worth noting is that while the macro lens helps capture close-up details, it’s not intended for use with the zoom function. It’s meant for use with subjects that are already close to the phone such as close-up nature and animal shots. One reviewer wrote: “I'm not a professional photog, but friends have said my trip pics look like it! After reading many reviews, I bought this lens kit before my travels to Ireland and Iceland. The wide-angle lens made a huge difference in what I could capture. And the macro lens is just fun. Easy to carry and clip on and off. Helpful instructional videos.”

4 A Clip-On LED Ring For Better Smartphone Selfies Auxiwa Clip-On Selfie Ring Light Amazon $23 See On Amazon For optimal selfie lighting in every environment, this smartphone light clip is a must-have. The circle-shaped light uses 36 LED bulbs, offers three brightness options, and conveniently clips to your smartphone. It uses a micro-USB cord to charge and many reviewers wrote that they’re able to get an entire day of use before needing to recharge. One reviewer wrote: “OH MY GOODNESS! I am obsessed! I bought these for gifts for two of my teammates- but I'm keeping one for myself and ordering more. I was seriously shocked at how bright the lights are! I love that there are three settings. I compared it to my expensive ring light- and for the price and the size of this- its so perfect!”

5 A UV Protection Filter For Your Camera Lens Tiffen 25mm UV Protector Glass Filter Amazon $10 See On Amazon This UV filter protects your camera lens from UV rays and improves the quality of your photos by eliminating low-contrast hazes and bluish casts in photos. As an added bonus, it also protects your lens from dust, moisture, and scratches. It can be kept on your camera at all times and comes with a 10-year warranty — making it a steal at just $10. One reviewer wrote: “Any time I grab a new lens, I get a UV filter to help protect the front element. It's cheap insurance and these tiffen filters have always served me well. I have yet to receive one that has any damage or defect, and aside from the fact that I see it every time I put on my lens cap, from a shooting perspective I'd never know it was there. No impacts to picture quality that I've ever noticed.”

6 The Ever-Popular Selfie Stick Bluehorn Aluminum Alloy Selfie Stick Amazon $24 See On Amazon This particular selfie stick is a fan favorite with over 19,000 five-star reviews on Amazon. It doubles as a mini tripod, boasts a strong yet lightweight aluminum alloy construction, and it has a smartphone attachment that can swivel 270 degrees for the optimal selfie angle. Additionally, it can extend up to 40 inches long, is compatible with most smartphones, and includes a wireless remote control. While the wireless remote only works with smartphones, the selfie stick and mini tripod can also be used with traditional cameras that can be supported via a quarter-inch screw — ideal for creating videos and taking Zoom calls. One reviewer wrote: “Very happy so far. I have been through 4 or 5 selfie sticks so far and all of them have been made cheaply and used a spring loaded clamp to hold the camera in place. Most of them were broken within the first month or two of use. This one is a winner. Quality gear at a very good price.”

7 A Sturdy Tripod With A Carrying Case UBeesize Camera Tripod With Travel Bag Amazon $30 See On Amazon With an array of potential uses, tripods are easily one of the most popular camera accessories and this particular tripod can be used with smartphones, traditional cameras, ring lights, projectors, and GoPros to capture the perfect shot. It can be used as either a tabletop tripod (with a minimum height of 26 inches) or a full-sized tripod, extending up to 67 inches tall. It features 360-degree panoramic shooting, comes with a wireless remote that connects to your smartphone via Bluetooth, and has a phone clamp attachment that can hold smartphones measuring between 2.3 and 4.5 inches in width. Plus, it weighs just 2.8 pounds and comes with a carrying case for easy transportation. One reviewer wrote: “ This tripod has exceeded what I thought it was going to be like. It is so solidly made, so very sturdy. There are so many adjustment knobs on it, I’m not even sure what all of them do! It was easy to attach me phone to once I figured out how to screw it onto the removable plate. Having that arm to adjust the camera is nice too. And I didn’t know it was going to come with a remote to take pictures. The remote was such a pleasant surprise for me. It was easy to link via bluetooth and it immediately snapped a photo. What a game changer! I will be able to snap so many family photos now with this tripod, that include me in them. So happy.”

8 A Stabilizer For Smoother Videos Zeadio Triple Hot-Shoe Mounts Handheld Stabilizer Amazon $27 See On Amazon Made specifically for filming videos, this handheld camera stabilizer will reduce shakiness and vibrations, resulting in ultra-smooth video motions. It has space and attachments for additional fixtures such as smartphones, lighting, and microphones and secures all cameras and camcorders with a standard quarter-inch screw. Plus, the foam grip handle is large enough for use with both hands and provides ample cushioning and a slip-resistant hold. One reviewer wrote: “This is a must have product for action shots. If you are looking for an inexpensive stabilization tool then this will help up your game to the next level. It does not replace a gimbal, but for the price you can't beat this thing.”

9 A Lens Hood To Reduce Glare Altura 58MM Tulip Flower Lens Hood Amazon $10 See On Amazon This tulip lens hood is made to be placed over your DSLR camera lens to block the glare of the overhead sun and reduce the associated haze in photos. This particular model fits 58-millimeter lenses, has a large viewing frame, and can also help protect your lens from bumps and scrapes. The tulip shape works with standard and zoom lenses and can be rotated depending on the amount of shading desired. One reviewer wrote: “Great lens hood for those afternoon shots. This eliminates lens flare from the bright sun when taking pictures. Works great and stays attached to the lens and is so easy to put on and take off.”

10 A Larger Ring Light For Your Phone Or Camera Sensyne 10-Inch Ring Light Amazon $30 See On Amazon This ring light features several brightness levels and cool and warm light options. It comes with an adjustable tripod so you can create optimal lighting conditions and a wireless remote shutter that connects to your smartphone via Bluetooth and a spring-loaded cell phone holder that fits phones between 2.3 and 5.3 inches wide. The light is powered via a USB cable and can detach from the tripod if desired. Several reviewers have had success securing their DSLR cameras to the stand using the quarter-inch attachment screw, however, some users said the weight of their camera lens caused the tripod to be a little unsteady at the highest setting. One reviewer wrote: “I was shocked at how bright this light can get. There are 3 light "temperature" modes and adjustable brightness levels. All this can be changed by the touch pad on the front of the ring light. One cool thing I noticed is there is a level on the tripod so you never have crooked pictures! Nice touch. The tripod extends & the phone mount can be vertical or horizontal. This def has the functionality & durability anyone would want in a ring light. I'm impressed. It was easy to put together & I like that I can attach a phone or a camera.”

11 An Extensive Camera Cleaning Kit Movo Deluxe Essentials DSLR Camera Cleaning Kit Amazon $25 See On Amazon To keep your camera tidy, this camera cleaning kit comes with everything you need to remove fingerprints, dust, and dirt from every nook and cranny. It comes with a rocket air blower, camera sensor cleaner liquid, APS-C sensor cleaning swabs, lens pen, plush cleaning brush, and four microfiber cleaning cloths in two different sizes. The soft sensor brush and the air blaster both work to remove particles and dust from hard-to-reach areas while the cleaning fluid and lens pen help remove smudges and oil. One reviewer wrote: “I was looking for professional level cleaning since I had such a hard time finding anyone to clean my sensors. after much research, I finally purchased this kit and I am so GLAD I did. it is exactly what I was looking for. My Canon 5D MarkII is now completely DUST FREE. [...] I would recommend this kit highly to clean your camera sensors. its easy and took only 30 minutes.”

12 A Waterproof Camera Shield Altura Photo Professional Camera Rain Cover Amazon $18 See On Amazon Whether you’re an avid weather photographer or just like to be prepared for getting caught in the rain, this waterproof camera cover protects both the camera and your hands from rain, sleet, and snow. It features a clear top for easy viewing, a drawstring closure to tighten around your sleeves, a hook-and-loop closure that secures the shield tightly around the lens, and a zipper closure at the bottom to accommodate a tripod. Many reviewers were impressed with the amount of protection it provides and were glad to have this accessory on hand when the weather turned ugly. One reviewer wrote: “A friend had given me a different kind for Christmas but I didn’t like the way it fit my camera, so I returned it and got this one. Boy am I ever thankful I did! I just got done shooting 326 pictures in freezing rain and snow. [...] my camera is 100 % perfect. No moisture or condensation on my lens. It fit so snug around my camera lens that it did budge an inch at all. I highly recommend it!”