Cappuccino K-cups are a smash hit for anyone looking to recreate that coffee shop vibe at home. The best cappuccino K-cups are compatible with your machine, budget, and roast and flavor preferences. Here are a few features to keep in mind before you shop.

Compatibility

Your cappuccino K-cup should be compatible with the type of Keurig machine you own, whether that’s the original version of the Keurig machine (1.0) or the newer, more luxury model (2.0). If you think you might upgrade machines, look for K-cups that work with both models.

Bean, Roast, & Flavorings

Coffee using 100% Arabica beans is typically considered more aromatic and flavorful. Look for K-cups using Arabica beans if you’re after the highest quality cup, although you may have to pay a little more for it. K-Cups will come in a variety of roasts, from full-bodied dark roasts to more delicate light roasts. If you prefer a more single-note flavor, look for a dark or medium roast, and for more complex flavors opt for a light roast. But keep in mind the lighter the roast, the more caffeine it actually contains.

Some days you want to mix things up and deviate from classic brews. If you’re looking for something sweet and sumptuous, many K-cups offer a variety of different flavorings such as caramel, hazelnut and even more novelty flavors like “Twinkies.”

Froth

Getting an authentic coffee shop cappuccino experience from K-cups can be a challenge but some brands approximate that taste and feel by including froth packets, which requires a two-step process rather than a milk component simply being part of the K-cup itself. However, if your favorite K-cup doesn’t come with froth, you’ll find an affordable handheld frother below if you want to up the ante and add fun froth to your cup.

Ahead, you’ll find a range of K-cups that start at 33 cents per cup and go up to as much as $1 per cup. For your convenience, the price per pod for each selection is noted. With that in mind, here’s a roundup of the best cappuccino K-cups — all are conveniently on Amazon.

1. The Overall Best Cappuccino K-Cup

Price per Pod: $1.00

$1.00 Roast Level: Dark

The Gevalia Frothy Cappuccino K-cup is priced higher than its competitors but it’s the only product to come with the highly unique feature of froth packets. Made from real milk, it promises to create the kind of foam you might find in a traditional cappuccino. If you don’t mind using a two-step process, this delivers the closest thing to a coffee shop cappuccino of all the products listed. Using 100% Arabica beans and a dark roast, Gevalia keeps it simple with this traditional flavor and the pod is compatible with both the 1.0 and 2.0 versions of the Keurig machine.

A Helpful Review: “I love cappuccino, but I hate schlepping to the coffee shop, and I hate spending $5 a cup. This cappuccino for your Keurig machine is great. It works out to less than $1 cup, but that wouldn't matter if it didn't taste good. It does. The frothing packet works well. The coffee itself seems to have a genuine cappuccino flavor to it.”

2. The Best Variety Pack

Price per Pod: $0.41

$0.41 Roast Level: Light

Compatible with both the 1.0 and 2.0 models of the Keurig machine, the Grove Square cappuccino K-cup comes in a 72-pod variety pack with 24 pods each of these three classic caffeinated flavors: french vanilla, hazelnut and caramel — the french vanilla being a stand-out favorite among reviewers. Though there’s no mention of the type of bean used, this K-cup comes in a light roast and, as drinkers report, produces a very silky smooth feel thanks to the addition of milk in the pod (this pick does not come with a froth packet). At 41 cents per pod, the Grove Square is fairly affordable and the trio of classic flavors provides a great variety to choose from depending on your mood.

A Helpful Review: “I bought these to try and very glad I did. My wife love's Grove Square Hot Chocolate so I thought this one would be good too. I was right. The flavors are great and I really would recommend anyone wanting to have a nice flavored cup of cappuccino.”

3. The Best On A Budget (That’s A Serious Fan Favorite)

Price per Pod: $0.33

$0.33 Roast Level: Medium

With more than 65,000 reviews and a 4.5-star rating on Amazon, the Victor Allen’s cappuccino K-cup is obviously a clear favorite among the single-serve coffee crowd. It’s compatible with both 1.0 and 2.0 and and is well priced at just 33 cents per pod, making it the most affordable option on the list. These are made from the highest quality 100% Arabica beans with a medium roast. Though there’s no ability to create froth, but the pods do contain milk, which results in a good dose of creaminess. Victor Allen’s cappuccino K-cups come in sweet and salty caramel or French vanilla, but each must be purchased separately.

A Helpful Review: “The salted caramel feels decadent and is really a treat. None of these offerings taste artificial, all have real strong aromas and have a rich taste.”

4. The Best Novelty Variety Pack

Price per Pod: $0.60

$0.60 Roast Level: not specified

Yes, this does in fact exist. If you’re a fan of Hostess-based childhood classics, these cappuccino K-cups could be the most exciting way to jazz up your day. Compatible with both the 1.0 and 2.0 Keurig, these pods don’t mention roast level but do contain 100% Arabica beans. Containing milk (no froth packets with this pick) and coming in three flavors of Twinkie, SnoBall and Ding Dong (a hot cocoa), the nostalgia and novelty aspect of these K-cups is real.

A Helpful Review: “I was expecting these to be typical flavored K-cups but this variety pack exceeded my expectations. The smell alone after brewed is such a happy start of a work day. The two cappuccino ones really do look like cappuccino even without the frothing and for me don’t even require much milk or a creamer.”

Nice To Have: A Carousel for Pod Storage

Once cappuccino K-cups become a permanent fixture in your life, owning a pod carousel can be a nice, organizing feature to help store all those fun flavors. With more than 64,000 reviews and an incredible 4.9-star rating, this accessory is a space-saving solution for so many reviewers who claimed it’s a much better alternative to drawer storage. It operates like a lazy Susan, rotating 360 degrees, and sits conveniently on the countertop or wherever you need it.

It comes in three colors: black, white, or chrome. Depending on how many K-cups you need to store, you can buy it in one of six sizes that hold 24, 28, 32, 35, 36, or 40 pods.

A Helpful Review: “It's definitely a space saver! It holds the perfect amount of K-cups. It's very sturdy and it came assembled. The carousel turns beautifully.”

Also Nice: The Milk Frother for Cafe-Style Cappuccinos

This handheld milk frother provides a great way to create that frothy cafe experience at home or to increase the froth that already comes with your cappuccino K-cup. Reviewers report that this can seriously upgrade your home barista game, making froth fast and with any type of milk that suits your dietary restrictions or lifestyle. It’s battery operated so you don’t need to plug it in, giving you maximum kitchen mobility. Plus, you can choose from 39 different colors. It’s no wonder this clever gadget is an Amazon best-seller with a 4.6-star rating and more than 60,000 reviews.

A Helpful Review: “I’m a barista at Starbucks so obviously I know how I like my coffee. [...] I finally bought this frother and I’m so so happy with it! It doesn’t need to be plugged in so it takes up way less space. It is a lot quieter than the blender, and I can use any size cup I want because the frother is so small. Not only can I heat up my milk for a hot coffee, but I can also use it just the same with cold milk for my iced coffee! Highly recommend this product.”