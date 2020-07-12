Whether you’ve got a daily commute or a road trip on the horizon, a car seat massager can help with the stress and sore muscles that comes from hours spent in the car. For a quick spa session on the road, the best car seat massagers use vibration and/or shiatsu nodes to soothe your neck, shoulders, back, and hips, along with optional heating or cooling features for ultimate comfort. I've also gone to the work to make sure that all these massagers plug easily into your car outlet.

When choosing a car seat massager, you’ll want to consider what kind of massage you want. A vibrating massager is the best choice for anyone behind the wheel because it’s a gentler massage that's less likely to interfere with driving, but if you're in the market for a more intense massage, you can opt for a shiatsu model with nodes for deep-tissue kneading on your neck and back. Keep in mind: Because a shiatsu massage is more intense, they're better suited to passengers or for use when the car is parked. And while most of these picks cover the entire seat for a full back massage, there is a simpler and more compact neck massager that attaches to the headrest, too. Most car seat massagers also include a heating function which can help to boost circulation (and warm you up on cold days), but to cool off on long, hot car rides, choose a ventilated massager with a cooling fan.

All of these picks attach easily to your car seat with elastic straps that keep the massager in place, so you never have to worry about it sliding down. With all that in mind, these are the best car seat massagers on Amazon that’ll make any journey just a little more enjoyable.

1. A Vibrating Memory Foam Massager

When you feel muscle tension and stress creeping in during long car rides, this memory foam car back massager can provide some relief. The soft and supportive memory foam cushion works to relieve pressure points on your body, while the five vibrating massage modes — pulsate, tapping, rolling, kneading, and auto — help to relax muscles. The four intensity levels provide the perfect amount of pressure, and you can choose to target your upper back, lower back, hips, or thighs. And for a full body experience? Set the massager to target all zones at once. The heating function warms up muscles, and you can also use it without the massage function if you just want a little extra warmth on chilly days.

An auto-shutoff feature prevents overheating and the timer lets you set massages for 15, 30, or 60 minutes. The massager’s cover is made from plush polyester with a non-slip bottom, and there are elastic straps to keep the cushion in place on your car seat. Keep in mind, though: This is vibration only — no massage nodes.

Power source: car outlet or standard wall outlet

According to a fan: “I drive around 1000 miles a week and needed something to use in the car. The heater works very well and is adjustable. I like that you can turn certain sections off and focus on a specific area. I would definitely recommend this for long drives.”

2. A Deep Kneading Shiatsu Massager

If you're looking for a deeper massage with nodes, this shiatsu car massage chair is just the ticket, thanks to the four height-adjustable nodes that help knead away muscle tension in your upper, lower, or full back, along with a spot massage feature that focuses the shiatsu nodes on specific areas for targeted relief. There's also a heating option gently warms the shiatsu nodes, as well as a vibrating mode on the faux leather seat cushion. It has a timer, so you can set the massage for five, 10, or 15 minutes.

The massager securely straps to your car seat, but because shiatsu massagers are bulky and can be more intense than vibrating massage, it might not be the best choice to use when driving — but it's great when you're refreshing at a rest stop.

Power source: car outlet or standard wall outlet

According to a fan: “I've only had this for a few days, but my back is thanking me. I've been using this at home, but am excited to try it in my car on long trips. With the holidays coming up, we will be doing some traveling. Hope this helps with the soreness that I usually get while sitting in the car for long periods of time

3. A Massager That Matches Light Car Interiors

If your car has a light interior and you want something that blends in, this shiatsu car seat massager is a good choice. It features two height-adjustable massage nodes for deep tissue kneading along your lower and upper back, along with two nodes for working out any knots in your neck. There’s also a pinpoint massage feature, so you can pause the nodes on any part of you back that needs more attention. Plus, you can give your glutes a good massage by turning on the seat vibration feature.

An elastic strap on the back keeps the massager in place, and the cover on the neck area is detachable and washable. For safety, an automatic 15-minute timer turns the massager off to prevent overheating.

Power source: car outlet or standard wall outlet

According to a fan: “Love the options to use all the settings together or individually. Works wonderful in the car as well. The seat cushion is comfortable.”

4. A Cooling Massager For Hot Days

Whether you’re taking a summer road trip or just live in a hot climate, you can make your drive a little comfier with this cooling car back massager. A two-speed fan at the bottom of the cushion creates cooling airflow throughout the mesh cloth car seat, while the two vibrating massage points target the lower back. You can use the massager separately from the cooling features, but since the vibration points aren't height-adjustable, this may not be the best option if you're looking to really target your upper back or neck.

The 30-minute timer prevents overuse, and the nonslip rubber backing and elastic straps keep the cushion securely in place on your car seat.

Power source: car outlet or standard wall outlet

According to a fan: “I love it!! It does exactly what I wanted it to do which is cool me when I get in my car on a hot day. It worked immediately and I am so pleased.”

5. A Compact Neck Pillow Massager

If you don’t want a full-seat massager, this neck massage pillow straps to your car headrest to ease sore muscles. The shiatsu massage nodes automatically change direction every minute and the heating function gives you even more tension relief, but there's no vibration mode. The massager automatically turns off after 20 minute or any time it starts to overheat. Of course, a neck massage isn't particularly safe for driving, so this is best used by passengers or while you're parked.

Made from soft leatherette with breathable mesh, this massager looks sleek in your car — and since it’s ultra-portable, you can easily bring it inside to use at home or the office, too. It’s also great for massaging your back, legs, and feet when you’re sitting on the couch or in an office chair.

Power source: car outlet or standard wall outlet

According to a fan: “I use it in my car everyday. Makes longer trips much more bearable.”