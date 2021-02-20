Whether you have a daily tea drinking ritual or like to break it out on special occasions, having a teapot that sparks joy can change the course of your entire day. The best cast iron teapots conduct and retain heat well to keep your tea warm and come with stainless steel infusers.

When shopping for a cast iron teapot, the first thing you'll want to consider is capacity. If you tend to make tea for just one or two people, a smaller teapot with a capacity of around 10 or 11 ounces will be sufficient. If you plan on serving larger groups, look for a teapot with a capacity of at least 25 ounces, which will make around four 8-ounce cups of tea.

You might also want to consider a cast iron teapot that comes with some accessories. A cast iron trivet is a great add-on, because it keeps your teapot from burning your tabletops and counters. Some cast iron teapots also come with a set of matching teacups, and some more elaborate sets even come with additional items like bamboo scoops and teapot warmers.

Whether you choose to go for a standalone teapot or a full cast iron tea set, it's a good idea to choose an option that comes with a stainless steel infuser. These can be used with both loose leaf and bagged tea, and they help ensure that you can easily remove your tea once it's finished brewing so it doesn't over-infuse.

Cast iron teapots are not meant to be used directly on a stovetop — instead, you'll want to boil your water separately, then add it to your teapot along with the tea leaves. Like all cast iron cookware, cast iron teapots are not dishwasher-safe, but should be gently wiped down after use. They typically feature an enamel lining, and some have a colorful enamel glaze on the outside, while others have a simpler textured matte black design.

Ready to turn your home into a tea parlor? Here are some of the best cast iron teapots you can buy on Amazon.

1. This Adorable Teapot With Over 2,500 Perfect Ratings On Amazon

Capacity: 32 ounces

Pieces included: teapot, infuser

If you're a big fan of the cottage-core aesthetic, you need one of these pastel cast iron teapots. It has a 32-ounce capacity, which will brew enough tea for three to four people, and it has an enameled interior with a gorgeous lavender and gold leaf pattern on the outside. It comes with a stainless steel infuser and features an ergonomic handle that stays cool to the touch. This teapot also comes in 16 different colors and designs, so there's one to match any kitchen or tea set.

One fan raved: "We love this kettle! We make French press and pour over coffee and needed a kettle to heat water. This is perfect. Very well made."

2. A Small Cast Iron Teapot That's Under $20

Capacity: 11 ounces (also available in additional sizes)

Pieces included: teapot, infuser

This small cast iron teapot is perfect for solo tea drinkers, and at just $17, it's a simple way to encourage yourself to make time for a little relaxation during your day. The 11-ounce capacity will brew a few small cups of tea, or one large mug. It has an enameled interior and includes a stainless steel infuser.

One fan raved: "Beautiful right out of the box. This was my mother's day gift from my daughter and I love it. The removable tea screen is the perfect size. It makes 1 or 2 cups of tea depending on the size of your cup. Keeps the tea warm for a little while since it is cast iron."

3. A Simple Cast Iron Teapot That Comes In Multiple Sizes

Capacity: 44 ounces (also available in additional sizes)

Pieces included: teapot, infuser

This simple cast iron tea kettle has a classic hobnail design, and a 44-ounce capacity that makes it great for serving larger groups. It features a pure copper lid, an enameled interior, and a stainless steel infuser. You can buy a matching hobnail trivet separately on Amazon, and if you need a cast iron teapot with a larger or smaller capacity, it comes in six additional sizes.

One fan raved: "It's cast iron and the inside is coated with what appears to be some kind of protective enamel. I put the leaves in the filter provided, fill the teapot with hot water, let it brew for the recommended time (less than a minute for high quality Japanese green tea!), remove the filter, pour out a first cup, pour out a second cup, and retained heat is enough to evaporate any drops left inside. It's a zero maintenance kind of gear: use a paper towel to wipe the outside and the inside (if not fully dry), and it's done. And it looks pretty darned good, in my opinion."

4. A Cast Iron Tea Set That Comes With All The Essentials

Capacity: 27 ounces

Pieces included: teapot, 4 tea cups, infuser, trivet, lid lifter

If you want a proper tea set, this one comes with all the basics: a 27-ounce teapot, a set of four 2.3-ounce cast iron teacups, and a matching trivet so you can rest your teapot on the table without worrying about damage. The interior of both the teacups and the teapot are lined with enamel, and the handle of the teapot is wrapped in hemp rope to keep it cool. This teapot comes in three different patterns, so you can find one that perfectly matches your decor.

One fan raved: "I love this set!!! It is sooooooo pretty in person and 100% functional. The tea glasses hold 2oz and is meant for more ceremonial and to have consistently hot tea. For day to day I use a large tea cup. The teapot keep tea hot for quite awhile"

5. A 12-Piece Tea Set For True Connoisseurs

Capacity: 47 ounces

Pieces included: teapot, 4 tea cups, 4 saucers, teapot warmer, infuser, bamboo scoop, lid lifter

This 12-piece cast iron tea set has everything you need to have a tea party for four. The 47-ounce teapot brews enough for a small group, and it comes with four 3.3-ounce tea cups with matching saucers. This set also includes a stainless steel infuser, bamboo scoop, and lid-lifter to make the brewing process easier, and the cast iron teapot warmer will help keep your tea hot for longer. There's also an eight-piece set available, which comes with two teacups and two saucers.

One fan raved: "I got this tea set for my house mate which is great as I also get to use it, haha! She loves it and so do I :) It brightens up a cuppa with a friend, and makes it feel more special, more of an occasion, but with no extra effort [...] I can definitely recommend this tea set as it's good quality and should last a lifetime."