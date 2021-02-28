Not everyone may be familiar with electric skillets, but for cooking and serving all in one tidy pan, without having to turn on your oven or stovetop, this appliance is it. Newer models feature long-lasting ceramic coatings for easy nonstick cooking. The best ceramic electric skillets have titanium-infused coatings for durability and a wide temperature range from about 200 to 400 degrees Fahrenheit, with a precise temperature dial for honing in on specific settings.

Materials

The ceramic top layer of an electric skillet gives it a non-stick quality that’s easier to cook in and clean. Those with a titanium ceramic coating go the extra mile by increasing the coating's durability and nonstick properties. As for the skillet's base, a stainless steel pan stands out for its durability while aluminum bases in an electric skillet are affordable, lightweight, and quicker to heat up.

Temperature

The temperature dial on electric skillets helps maintain steadier heat than cooking in a pan on a stovetop, which can be especially helpful when frying or roasting. Look for a dial with fine temperature adjustments that go up in smaller increments of less than 50 degrees for more precision while cooking. A skillet's temperature range usually extends from about 200 to 400 degrees Fahrenheit, though some models push the ends of that range for more versatility. Note: All of the picks on this list also feature a stay warm function so you won't have to scramble to get it from a pot to the table.

Size & Features

Another thing to keep in mind is what shape and size skillet work in your space. Electric skillets have at least 12-inch round or squared bases while large skillets are rectangular or oblong with a 16-inch base; more surface area, of course, means the ability to cook more food simultaneously. Either way, look for rounded edges that are more comfortable for stirring food and are easier to clean because they don’t trap food. You'll also want to look for essential features like tempered glass lids for easy monitoring of your food, heat-resistant handles, and detachable cords for easier cleaning — even better if the cord is on the longer side to give you greater flexibility where you cook.

With all this in mind, here are the best ceramic electric skillets to add to your kitchen.

1. The Overall Best Ceramic Electric Skillet

Dimensions: 16.73 x 12.2 x 7.87 inches (length by width by height)

The overall best ceramic electric skillet is a square aluminum pan with rounded edges and a titanium ceramic coating for added strength and scratch resistance. This pan's 12-inch base is big enough to cook 10 drumsticks at once, according to the manufacturer, and it's a favorite with a 4.6-star rating and over 4,000 reviews on Amazon.

The pan's temperature dial can be set from 200 to 450 degrees Fahrenheit, and adjusted in 25-degree increments, to roast, fry, sauté, or steam — or use the keep-warm function to serve. This pan's base comes with a tight-fitting and dishwasher-safe tempered glass lid, and its pretty copper color looks attractive out on the counter. The wide handles stay cool to the touch while cooking, and the detachable cord extends about 2.5 feet.

A helpful review: “I love this skillet. I’d never used copper titanium before and wanted to get away from Teflon. This skillet is SO easy to clean and it cooks so evenly. The size is perfect as well, it’s not too big or too small-perfect in between size. Love it!”

2. The Upgrade Pick

Dimensions: 15 x 8.5 x 17.5 inches (length by width by height)

Now, if you want a ceramic electric skillet with enough features to use primarily instead of your stovetop, this one is worth the investment. The round base comes with two 12-inch stainless steel pans coated in titanium-infused ceramic and a bonus plate for steaming; one is a 2.5-inch deep pan capable of cooking soups and fondue, and the other is a flat plate for grilling.

This skillet has the widest temperature range of my picks with adjustable settings from 176 to 480 degrees Fahrenheit in mostly 20-degree increments, as well as a keep warm setting. While this pick is notably more expensive than my top skillet, its accessories and temperature range allow for more kinds of cooking. The side handles stay cool while cooking, and the pan comes with a tempered glass lid. Another perk of this upgrade skillet is its extra-long detachable 6-foot power cord so it can more easily be moved around your kitchen.

A helpful review: “The Zojirushi is like the Cadillac of American cars or the Lexus of Toyota. It is a total pleasure to use. It heats evenly and cleanup is a dream. It is a very attractive and versatile unit. It will sit on my counter and be used daily.”

3. The Largest Skillet With Convenient Bundle Add-Ons

Dimensions: 12.25 x 22.25 x 8.25 inches (length by width by height)

For larger households or leftover enthusiasts, you'll want this large ceramic electric skillet. This rectangular ceramic-coated cast aluminum pan has a 16-inch base with rounded corners, and it maintains a 4.7-star rating with over 1,900 reviews. One reviewer noted using this pan regularly to cook for a family of five. And you can purchase this pick with additional perks like a griddle and waffle maker.

Set your pan anywhere from 200 to 400 degrees Fahrenheit and adjust in increments of 50 degrees. Note: This pick offers slightly less precision than the other picks, but it still comes with the convenient keep-warm setting. A tempered glass lid keeps the heat in, and the detachable cord is 2.5 feet long. This pan can roast, fry, grill, stew, or bake, and the wide stay-cool handles are comfortable to hold this larger pan.

A helpful review: “I've used 4 Presto skillets for over 15 years and loved it. The skillets of old had a Teflon coating which lasted a considerable time, it was used 5+ times per week. But nothing lasts forever. That's when I searched for another and saw the ceramic coated version. I was already swearing by the ceramic waffle iron which is absolutely the best, so decided to try this too. Nothing at all sticks to the ceramic. The skillet holds the heat better and distributes it better as well. And it cooks the best bacon ever!”

Nice To Have: A Quality Wooden Cooking Spoon

Take care not to scratch the coating of your nonstick pans and they'll last you longer. One of the easiest swaps is to use wooden utensils, instead of metal, to stir in your ceramic skillet. This wooden cooking spoon is a fan favorite with a 4.6-star rating and over 11,000 reviews, and it's safe to use with ceramic and other nonstick cookware. Made of one solid piece of beech wood, it also features a large and comfortable handle. The hole at the end of the handle allows you to hang the spoon when not in use.

A helpful review: “I love using OXO's lineup of wooden spoons. They are solid and comfortable to hold, and won't scratch metal or nonstick cookware interiors. They are so very superior to those generic, cheap wooden spoons with thin handles that are uncomfortable to hold. This spoon is perfect for stirring sauces or sauteeing [...]”