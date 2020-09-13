If you’re looking to transform a furniture piece in your home, the best chalk paints for furniture are an easy and effective way to do it. The best chalk-style paints are super simple to apply and work with — no prep work like sanding or priming required. Just wipe off any dust or dirt and brush on the paint, and the end result will have a long-lasting matte, chalk-like matte appearance. Chalk-style paint can be used on a variety of surfaces, including wood and metal, and it’s also easy to distress if desired. Like other paint, chalk-style paint comes in a bunch of colors and sizes, so pay attention when purchasing to ensure you’re getting exactly what you want and need for your project. If you plan to paint outdoor furniture, make sure you buy paint that's strong enough to stand up to the elements.

While most commonly available in a standard paint can, chalk-style paint also comes as a spray can if that’s of interest. Some people prefer paint in a spray can because it’s super convenient to use. Just know that you’ll have a little less control over where the paint ends up, so if you go this route, you may want to do your project outdoors — and be sure to use drop cloths.

These three chalk-style paints are your best bet for furniture. Amazon reviewers have tried them out, and can confirm that they’re beyond simple to use and that they look seriously amazing once dry.

1. A Fan-Favorite Chalk-Style Paint

With more than 8,000 reviews on Amazon and a solid 4.5-star rating overall, it’s clear that this Rust-Oleum Chalked paint is a favorite on the site. And it makes sense that people are into it. The paint is super easy to apply — it can be used on wood, metal, ceramic, canvas, and more — and the end result is simply gorgeous. The paint dries to an ultra-matte finish.

To use the paint, you'll want to take off any existing hardware on your furniture and wipe the furniture down with soap and water to remove debris. Next, apply the paint using light, even strokes. The paint will dry to the touch in just 30 minutes, and Rust-Oleum claims that it’ll cover in just one coat for some surfaces. The 30-ounce can should cover up to 150 square feet.

The paint is only intended for use on indoor furniture. Choose from nine color options, or from three glazes you can use to finish and seal the look. The Linen White color can come with or without an included brush.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: "LOVE!! If you want it renovate on a budget or just juj up a piece of furniture I highly recommend this product. I used it on an old out dated vanity in our new home that we were renovating. I did not need to sand the vanity before painting. I simply cleaned all surface areas that I wanted to paint. I also only needed one coat for this project. After the paint dried I distressed the doors and cabinets with a light grit sandpaper and added new hardware. It’s easier [than] you think. Go for it!"

Available size: 30 oz.

2. A Chalk-Style Paint That Comes In Lots Of Colors

When it comes to color selection, this chalk-style paint from FolkArt is hard to rival. The paint is available in more than 50 different shades, so surely you’ll be able to find the perfect one for your project. Best yet, the paint comes in several different can sizes — 2, 8, 16, and 32 ounces — so you can get the exact amount needed (an ounce of this paint covers about 1 to 2 square feet).

The chalk-style paint works on a variety of surfaces, including wood, metal, ceramic, plaster, terra-cotta, canvas, and more. And you won't even need to prep or prime your clean surface — simply open up the jar, give it a stir, and begin working. Generally, the paint takes 48 hours to cure (aka, fully dry), but if painting an unfinished surface (like raw wood), it'll take two weeks to fully cure. The paint should only be used on indoor furniture pieces.

The only downside to this pick? It’s pretty pricey per ounce when compared to the first pick.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: "I wanted to fix up a worn down piece of furniture but with a 5 month old don't have a lot of time to strip and sand the wood before painting. This stuff worked great! The 16 oz gave me plenty to do two coats of paint and the matte finish looks amazing! I've read tutorials saying to give it a wax finish but I haven't and the paint has held up real nicely. I would definitely recommend this!"

Available sizes: 2 oz., 8 oz., 16 oz., and 32 oz.

3. A Chalk-Style Paint In A Spray Can

Chalk-style paint is already super user-friendly, but this chalk-style paint from Kilz is even easier to use since it comes in a spray can — no brush or roller required.

The paint can be used on both indoor and outdoor furniture, and it’ll work on wood, metal, plastic, cast stone, wicker, and more. To apply: shake the can vigorously for about a minute, then apply the paint in super thin coats to prevent dripping and sagging. The paint will dry to the touch in just 15 minutes, and can be recoated after 45 minutes. Once dry, the end result is a long-lasting, matte finish that will totally transform your furniture.

When using this spray paint, it’s important that you are in a well-ventilated indoor area or outdoors, though you should also avoid using it in direct sunlight. The coverage rate is approximately 12 square feet per can, so keep that in mind when purchasing.

Choose from 11 different color options. And if you prefer, this pick is also available in a regular (non-spray) paint can.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: "I’m a novice painter and love to do furniture makeover. Chalk paint is always my go to for easy covering. I was looking for something do cover the very dark (almost black) stain on my farmhouse table. This stuff was awesome! I’ve experienced old stains bleeding through paint but this didn’t happen. It’s been 3 weeks and the white still looks awesome. Great coverage and the my farmhouse table/bench looks great."