Bedding can dramatically change your bedroom’s vibe, and changing out bedspreads or quilts with the seasons is a simple and effective way to update the space. For a cozy and nostalgic element, the best chenille bedspreads are made of soft cotton with woven patterns that add depth to your linens.

Cotton is the most popular choice for a chenille bedspread, and that's in part because cotton is comfortably breathable and conveniently machine washable. Depending on the weight of a chenille blanket and whether it contains fill, many of these options can be used year-round. I’ve also included a chunky knit blanket that would look great at the foot of a bed and is also much softer than some similar blankets made of wool (and is vegan-friendly).

A lot of chenille bedspreads have tufted patterns in a traditional medallion or floral shape that can fit in with several different decor styles. Some classic chenille bedspreads also feature fringe along the edges, which adds a little drama but may also be tempting as a toy for pets, according to some Amazon reviewers. For a mashup of modern with this classic bedroom blanket, look for a bedspread with a simple striped or dotted pattern. Some picks either come with matching shams or offer shams that can be purchased separately for a coherent and complete bedroom look.

Get ready to snuggle up with one of the best chenille bedspreads. Each one below is highly rated on Amazon, including my top pick with more than 2,000 reviews.

1. A Classic Chenille Bedspread With Fringe

Sizes: Twin, Full, Standard, Queen (featured), King

This chenille bedspread is a fan-favorite on Amazon — it features a nostalgic look that might look familiar to your parents or grandparents and is made of 100% cotton with accent patterns around a medallion in the center. The fringed hem gives it a little something extra, and it's available in five colors, including ivory and blush. The lightweight bedspread is machine washable. A coordinating pillow sham is sold separately.

A helpful review: “This bedspread is beautiful! It’s soft, and very comfortable. Perfect for warmer weather- got the ivory and brightened up my room. Shams aren’t needed! Washes beautifully too. Couldn’t be happier and what a reasonable price!”

2. A Modern Bedspread With A Chic Stripe Pattern

Sizes: Queen (featured), King

If you want the soft and lightweight feel of chenille in a more streamlined design, try this modern chenille bedspread. The channel stripes add texture while maintaining a simple and serene look. This ivory bedspread is made of 100% cotton and is machine washable. Many reviewers note that this blanket is perfect for summer and slightly cooler nights. Shams are sold separately.

A helpful review: “Love this! Traditional yet crisp modern lines that work well in my master bedroom. Love the weight and value of the product. Searched for a chenille spread without fringe, as I have two pups who like to run in and out from under my bed and didn't want their nails to catch and pull the thread. Ordered queen size and the sides go to the floor (with high mattress). Would definitely order again and recommend.”

3. A Bedspread That Comes In Colorful Options

Sizes: Twin, Full, Queen (featured), King

This chenille bedspread, made from 100% cotton, combines the traditional aspects of a classic chenille blanket with modern and bold colors. This dimensional bedspread boasts a 4.5-star rating and features a floral pattern. It comes in four shades: yellow, turquoise, green, and brown. Its border is decorated with elegant fringe and this pick is machine washable. Reviewers are split on its weight, with some noting that it's a medium weight and perfect for colder nights, and others preferring it for summer and cool nights. Pillow shams are sold separately.

Looking for something even more unique? This two-tone chenille bedspread is also worth considering if you love outfitting your home with pops of color.

A helpful review: "I ordered a yellow set the first time and it was beautiful and worked wonders for our bedroom. The size was/is perfect. Because we liked it so much we thought a second set in a different color would also compliment our Bedroom from time to time. We love them both."

4. An All-Season Bedspread That Includes Shams

Sizes: Full/Queen (featured), King/California King

For a complete look that includes shams and will carry you through the winter, this 100% cotton chenille comforter is the perfect romantic addition to your bedroom decor. It features a tufted floral medallion design and includes a comforter, two standard shams, and one decorative pillow. Its polyester fill gives it enough weight to work for all seasons and it comes in seven light shades and styles that also include damask, geometric, and palm tree designs.

A helpful review: “I love it so much, it looks beautiful in the room. [...]The print is beautiful and not crazy busy for the room either. [...] The white is very crisp and the material is very nice quality. [...]. The chenille is very nice and soft not too bath towel like, which is what I was afraid of. It definitely keeps you warm at night that's for sure."

5. This Sweet Polka Dot Number

Sizes: King

This dotted chenille bedspread makes a bed immediately look cozy and fun. The slight whimsy of the polka dot pattern is complemented by a bit of elegant fringe at the hem, and the blush hue of this 100% cotton bedspread makes it extra sweet. This option is machine washable and matching shams can be purchased separately.

If this size doesn't work for your needs, a similar polka dot chenille bedspread is available in full/queen sizes and comes in a seven-piece set that includes matching shams and decorative pillows for a complete look. It contains polyester filling that gives it weight so that it's comfy on chillier evenings.

A helpful review: “This looks great on our bed in a room painted burnt umber. It is a good summer coverlet, lightweight, and it works well with the peach colored sheets I bought.”

Also Great: A Trendy Chunky Knit Blanket

Sizes: 40 x 80 inches (featured) and 9 additional sizes

I've seen versions of this chunky knit blanket everywhere, and this chenille version may be the softest and most affordable one I've come across. This cozy throw blanket is a great accent piece at the foot of your bed but would also elevate the look of a chair or sofa. It's made of acrylic yarn and is available in nine colors, including beige, ivory, and pink. It's also more lightweight than similar blankets made of wool.

A helpful review: “We chose this chenille chunky blanket in lieu of the more popular wool chunky blankets. We are so very happy that we did — chenille against the skin is so much softer and cozier than wool. What a beautiful blanket. It came vacuum sealed and fluffed right up upon opening the package — which arrived much earlier than anticipated. This is a WIN!”