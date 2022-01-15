Dogs chew on blankets for a number of reasons, including anxiety and teething, and in addition to training, giving them a long-lasting blanket can help keep destruction to a minimum. The best chew-proof dog blankets are made from durable polyester materials to withstand some gnawing while still giving your pet a cozy place to rest. Available in a variety of colors and designs, these blankets are also stylish enough to not clash with your home decor.

When shopping for blankets for dogs that chew, look for options made from strong, multi-layered materials. Blankets made from polyester or poly blends are extremely durable, and they come in different textures including smooth microfiber, soft fleece, and cozy faux sherpa. Tight stitching around the edges can also help increase the blanket’s longevity.

Next, consider the bonus features you’d like. If you have a puppy that’s still in training or a dog prone to accidents, most of the blankets below are waterproof to help prevent messes, and each of them is machine washable. Your dog might also appreciate a blanket with a self-warming layer to keep them comfortable, especially older dogs which tend to have trouble regulating their body temperatures. Finally, once you’ve settled on a style, make sure to pick the right size for your pooch by following the product’s sizing recommendations and this helpful guide.

Not only are the best chew-proof dog blankets below made to last, but they’ve also been tried and tested by other pet owners on Amazon. Keep scrolling to find one you and your pup will both love.

1. A Fan-Favorite, Budget-Friendly Blanket

This polyester dog blanket has tightly stitched binding and thick edging to help protect against chewing. Though it’s durable, it also has soft faux fur on one side and cozy sherpa fabric on the other, so your dog can stay comfortable. Between the two layers is a waterproof core, helping to prevent liquid from seeping through the blanket. The blanket has an impressive 4.7-star overall rating on Amazon, with more than 3,000 reviewers weighing in. It’s machine-washable and also comes in slate gray and chocolate.

One pet parent’s take: “I love how soft it is! My puppy loves sleeping on it. He has chewed on it a couple of times and nothing has happened to the blanket. Definitely worth it!”

Available sizes: 24 x 32 inches, 32 x 40 inches, 50 x 60 inches

2. This Waterproof Reversible Sherpa Blanket

One side of this multi-layer blanket is made from strong microfiber fleece, while the other is lined with cozy sherpa. There’s also a waterproof layer sandwiched between the two fabrics to help with liquid messes. This blanket comes in a choice of 16 colors, including several plaid options. And like the previous pick, it has a solid 4.7-star overall rating with more than 4,00 reviews from pet owners. It’s also machine-washable.

One pet parent’s take: “Absolutely awesome blanket. Everything we bought for our new puppy (now almost 1 year old) was chewed or torn but this blanket has lasted all attempts to scratch and chew. It’s been almost 10 months since we have had it and we have no scratches on it.”

Available sizes: 60 x 40 inches, 80 x 60 inches, 90 x 90 inches

3. An Extra Cozy Self-Warming Blanket

If your pup gets cold easily, they’ll love this self-warming blanket. The polyester blanket is made with a layer of Mylar material, which reflects body heat. On the outside, the blanket has a faux lambswool side and a soft terry side. The blanket is also waterproof, machine-washable, and available in four colors.

One pet parent’s take: “My dog has chewed up every bed, crate mat, everything. Until this. It was much bigger than expected, doesn't slip when I walk on it, and best of all my dog loves it.”

Available sizes: 30 x 20 inches, 40 x 30 inches, 50 x 40 inches, 60 x 50 inches

4. This Lightweight Textured Fleece Blanket

One side of this polyester blanket is textured, while the other is super smooth. The two-layer blanket features neatly stitched edges, which may help it last longer around dogs that chew. The lightweight blanket is machine-washable, available in four colors, and backed by a notable 4.7-star overall rating and more than 3,000 reviews. However, it’s not waterproof.

One pet parent’s take: “Our puppy LOVES this blanket! He is only 9 weeks old so he chews a lot. The blanket holds up and we've washed it a few times with no problems.”

Available sizes: 24 x 32 inches, 32 x 40 inches, 40 x 47 inches

5. A Sherpa Fleece Blanket With Reinforced Edging

This double-sided blanket has a tightly stitched hem to prevent tears, and it features one side with cozy sherpa and another with soft fleece. There’s also a waterproof inner lining to prevent accidents from damaging furniture or a dog bed. The cream and gray blanket is machine-washable, and like all the picks on this list, has earned the approval of Amazon shoppers, garnering a 4.7-star overall rating after more than 1,000 reviews.

One pet parent’s take: “My puppy absolutely loves this blanket. I like that it has two different textures and the quality is amazing. Washes really easy and dries fast!! Super durable for a puppy and doesn't get ratty.”