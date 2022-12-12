15 Christmas Ornaments Under $20 That Add Festive Flare For Cheap

I remember being a kid and feeling so mesmerized by the Christmas tree in our living room. The glow of the colorful lights reflected in shimmery ornaments, the memory of ever-so-carefully placing each ornament in just the right spot on the tree. Some of the most special holiday memories happen around a tree — wrapping gifts, exchanging them, and waking up on Christmas morning to see what Santa may have brought you overnight. Now, as an adult, I still find decorating the tree such a magical way to kick off the holiday season… and choosing new ornaments each and every year is even more fun.

First things first, you need to pick out a Christmas tree that works for your space and your intended decor aesthetic. Once that’s checked off your list, the decorating can begin. Luckily, you can shop tons of beautiful and fun ornament options that will match your look without breaking the bank. These 15 ornaments are all under $20, and there’s something for everyone — whether you want something super classic or cutely customized. See which ones you want to add to your collection, turn up your favorite Christmas playlist, and enjoy adding all your new ornaments to your tree this year.

1. Hallmark Red Pickup Truck Christmas Ornament

Hallmark’s ornaments are always so detailed and beautiful, and this red pickup truck ornament is no different. It captures all the small-town Christmas tree farm feels and has extra special touches, like glittering snow, presents stacked in the back, and a wreath with a bow adorning the front.

2. Mini Metal Holiday Bucket List Ornament

Already making a holiday bucket list and planning how you’re going to fit in all the festive activities this December? This mini holiday bucket list ornament is adorable and affordable at just $2.10!

Made from metal, this hanging ornament features a list of phrases like "Sip Hot Cocoa" and "Wrap Gifts" with a snowflake-shaped marker to help you keep track of everything you and your family enjoy doing together during the holidays. The Christmas tree ornament comes with an attached loop for easy hanging and display, while its reusable design can be incorporated into your annual holiday traditions.

3. A Faux Fur Ornament For Added Texture

Most people envision classic ceramic, plastic, or glass ornaments when they think of decorating the tree. But mixing up the textures you use to decorate adds dimension, creates a unique look, and ties everything together for a show-stopping Christmas tree.

This faux fur Christmas ornament ball is the perfect way to add texture to your tree and switch things up. It’s a pom ball tree ornament that’ll make a perfect addition to your Christmas decor, and you can choose from three colors: tan, white, and gray.

4. An Ornament With Tropical Flare

Wendy Clare is a Connecticut-based artist on Etsy crafting the most beautiful ornaments and pieces inside of oyster shells. This hand-painted palm tree oyster shell ornament is the most gorgeous, unique piece perfect for the beach lover’s holiday tree.

Each piece is one-of-a-kind, embellished with gold wire and gorgeous sparkly beads. No two are exactly alike and every shall is gilded on the edges to add a touch of luxury. They have a natural back which when flipped will remind you of those warm, coastal summer days at the beach.

If you want to give one of these as a gift, the shop owner will gift wrap it for you and ship it directly to your recipient with a personal custom gift message. There are lots of options to choose from beyond the palm tree design — see them all here.

5. Jingle Bell Christmas Ornaments

Remember watching The Polar Express as a kid and hearing that bell ring? Capture that feeling and add a pop of gold to your tree with this set of four jingle bell ornaments. These will give your tree all the merry vibes with metal that’ll reflect your tree’s lights and be totally eye-catching. Plus, they’re easy to hang with the built-in loop (no extra steps or hooks needed).

6. Pickle Glass Ornament

Have you ever heard of the Christmas pickle tradition? It’s a European holiday tradition where a pickle (or in this case, a beautiful mouth-blown and hand-painted glass ornament) is hidden somewhere in the Christmas tree. The first family member who spots the pickle on Christmas morning will have good luck for the following year (and sometimes gets an extra gift, too).

This ornament is crafted with meticulous attention to detail and is handmade by artisans, so it’s a gorgeous addition to your tree. It includes a loop for easy hanging. All of Sur La Table’s ornaments are truly beautiful, so this could also be a great way to jumpstart a new collection.

7. Personalized Ornament For Book Lovers

For someone who loves to read, adding a book-themed ornament to the tree is a must. It’s even better when it’s personalized and under $15, like this one from NekoPrintHomeDecor on Etsy. This ornament is custom-shaped wood and handcrafted with smooth edges.

It’ll come with a red ribbon or metallic gold cord string, packaged up nicely in a gift box, so it’s easy for you to hang on the tree and pack away when the holidays end. The ornament features a Christmas tree-shaped bookshelf filled with little books and a printed hanging sign with your name.

8. Pastel Marbled Ornament Duo

Cody Foster’s artwork is known to be beautiful and high quality, but can also be pricey. This set of two marbled ornaments is just $1o and comes in gorgeous cotton candy pastel shades of pink and blue. These are joyful, vintage-inspired additions to your home that can even become family collectibles passed down to the next generation.

9. Personalized Gingerbread Family Ornament

Fully customize this ornament to reflect your family — select how many people you want to feature and then type in each name.

This unique gingerbread house personalized Christmas ornament is made of high-quality resin material. The printing is vivid and exquisite, and even better, the materials are pretty resistant to breaking. Easily hang the ornament with the included red ribbon.

10. Funny Gingerbread Man Ornament

Not the personalized family ornament type? Try this funny glittery gingerbread ornament instead.

It’s a stylish, handcrafted ornament by Cody Foster that’s meant to bring a touch of whimsy to the holidays — and become a joyful addition to your tree. This one is reminiscent of the gingerbread man in the Shrek movies, so it’s kind of a fun nod to childhood nostalgia, too.

11. Anoosha Syed’s Illustrated Ornament

Anoosha Syed is an author and illustrator who loves to create inclusive stories for children, and this year, she’s one of the artists included in Target’s holiday lineup. Featuring an illustration of two children enjoying their drinks and surrounded by candy canes and gifts, this ornament has an oval frame in white and the year "2022" embossed on a heart-shaped charm at the bottom for eye-catching appeal. This one’s made with ceramic material, and it’s easy to hang with the built-in ribbon loop.

12. Simple & Sleek Black Ornament Set

Feel like you’re living in your Wednesday Addams era? This set of 18 black ornaments is a great way to fill your tree without stealing the spotlight from your more special decorations.

Even better, the black will look sleek during the day — and reflect your tree’s lights for a gorgeous effect at night. The set includes a mixture of matte and shiny ornaments, which will give your tree a neat dimension and texture.

13. Adorable Mouse In A Cozy Scarf

This ornament got some love after this oh-so-sweet Tiktok reaction video went viral with 79,000 likes. It’s less than $3, and a nice inclusive touch to any tree, especially if you have a loved one who uses a wheelchair. The fabric ornament features a scarf-wrapped mouse wearing a hat, holding a candy cane, and seated on a wheelchair to add a lively look to your tree, and has bright hues to add extra holiday cheer to its overall design. Plus, it's finished with a simple loop for easy hanging anywhere you please.

14. Personalized Glass Ornament

This beautiful personalized glass ornament lets you feature everyone in your family. Add the names you’d like to include, and the artist will design, print, press, and ship your order (the next business day!). The 3” round ornament is fully customizable, includes a free gift box, and includes a ribbon for hanging.

15. Paw Print Ornament

For those with a beloved furry friend, something dog-themed is a must on your tree. This custom-cut paw print ornament is the perfect way to add your pup to your holiday decor! Simply type in your pup’s name and receive a beautiful, customized ornament for just $9.99.