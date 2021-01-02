Whether you're a bonafide coffee snob or just prefer the mindfulness that comes with manual brewing, most Chemex users know that the right grinder can have a major impact on the overall flavor of your coffee. The best coffee grinders for Chemex use burrs instead of blades and produce a uniform medium-coarse grind.

While the grinders on this list are ideal for use with Chemex brewers, they're also great for other pour-over coffee makers. First, you'll want to decide between a manual or an electric grinder. Electric burr grinders are fast, consistent, and you can easily switch between grind-sizes, which makes them a great option for anyone who uses multiple coffee-brewing methods. Manual grinders take more time and effort to use, but they're lightweight, small, and travel-friendly — and many coffee connoisseurs prefer having more control over the grinding process.

Electric grinders typically have stainless steel burrs, which are sharper and more precise than ceramic burrs, but will lose their edge over time. They’re also resistant to corrosion as long as you wash them regularly. Ceramic burrs are durable, retain their sharpness, and are resistant to rust. They’re best for manual grinding, which is lower-impact on the burrs.

You'll also want to consider the capacity of your grinder before making a purchase. Most manual grinders can only hold enough beans to make a few cups of coffee at a time, while electric grinders can store a week's worth of coffee beans. Burr grinders in general are not dishwasher safe, and should be periodically disassembled and hand-washed to keep them in good condition.

With these factors in mind, here are four of the best coffee grinders you can buy on Amazon to improve your Chemex brews.

1. The Best Electric Burr Grinder

Style: Electric

Grind settings: 40

Burr material: Stainless steel

Capacity: 227 g.

The gold-standard in electric burr grinders for true coffee aficionados, the Barzata Encore comes from a brand that's won awards for its grinders from the Specialty Coffee Association, and is renowned for its customer service. This grinder features commercial-grade stainless steel burrs and 40 coarseness settings, which means you'll get the perfect grind, every time. The hopper (aka the top compartment) holds about a half-pound (or 227 grams) of whole coffee beans, so you can store and grind almost a full standard-sized bag of coffee at a time. The Barzata Encore is also backed by a one-year warranty.

One fan raved: “For the price, this really can't be beat. Brought my Chemex game up a bazillion levels from the hand grinder I was using (which is great in its own right; but this is next level). ALSO — Baratza's customer service is incredible. They're super accessible, super kind, and eager to help you make the best coffee. Almost every part in the Encore is replaceable. I accidentally put the rubber hopper gasket on wrong and ripped it; $2 later, I had another one sent out to me. Unlike cheaper grinders, everything in this machine is replaceable individually, letting you keep it tuned up and going for years and years.”

Available colors: black, white

2. The Best Budget Electric Burr Grinder

Style: Electric

Grind settings: 18

Burr material: Stainless steel

Capacity: 226 g.

If you're looking for a great electric burr grinder that's under $100, this Cuisinart model has over 18,000 ratings on Amazon with an overall rating of 4.5-stars, making it a real fan-favorite. It features stainless steel burrs and 18 grind settings, with an automatic-stop function that ensures your beans will never be over-ground. The hopper holds about a half-pound of coffee, and any extra ground beans can be stored in the removable grind chamber until you're ready to use them. It also includes a scoop and cleaning brush, and can grind enough coffee for as few as 4 or as many as 18 cups of coffee at a time.

One fan raved: “I love this grinder! I had a different model and this is so much better. Efficient, easy to clean the grinds perfectly for my Chemex coffee. I am a coffee snob and grind just before the water is at the boiling point. I have gone back to the Chemex drip method and between my Cuisinart grinder and my Chemex decanter (with glass handle) and filters......I make an extremely good cup of java. I have rave reviews from my guests.”

Available colors: stainless steel, cream

3. The Best Manual Burr Grinder

Style: Manual

Grind settings: 6

Burr material: Ceramic

Capacity: 100 g.

I use the Hario Skerton Pro manual grinder every day to make pour-over coffee, and it's made the single biggest difference in the overall flavor and quality of the coffee I brew at home. It features ceramic burrs, and has six grind settings that are tailored for everything from pour-over to French press brewing methods. It has a glass and stainless steel body with a nonslip grip and bottom, and a transparent lid that lets your monitor the progress of your grind. It also features a detachable handle for easy cleaning and storage, and a simpler grind adjustment than the slightly cheaper Skerton Plus.

One fan raved: “It's not as fast as my electric burr grinder at work, but the grind [is] excellent. Right at the end some of the last bean doesn't seem to get ground as finely as the rest, but it's not enough to worry about. Very pleased. Takes a minute or two to physically grind enough for my Chemex, but it's a nice little workout in the morning…”

4. The Best Manual Grinder For Travel

Style: Manual

Grind settings: 15

Burr material: Ceramic

Capacity: 38 g.

If you like having perfectly ground coffee anywhere you go, the JavaPresse manual burr grinder weighs less than 10 ounces, which makes it perfect for camping or travel. It features a stainless steel body with ceramic burrs and 15 grind settings, and it can grind enough beans to make 2 cups of coffee at a time. It also has over 9,500 five-star ratings on Amazon, so if you're looking for an especially travel-friendly burr grinder for making Chemex and other pour-over style coffees, this is the best choice.

One fan raved: “Next to my Chemex, this is the single best coffee-related purchase I've ever made. I had a blade grinder for years and it was fine for a drip coffee maker, but when I upgraded to a Chemex the blade grinder sat gathering dust and I had my coffee ground at purchase because good coffee shops and decent stores that sell fresh coffee have burr grinders. Then I got hip to the fact that it's not just how the beans are ground - but when. The difference between having your beans ground hours, days, (hopefully not weeks) before brewing and grinding right before you brew - turns out to be huge. HUGE. I had no idea what I was missing.”