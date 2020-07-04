Shopping
The 4 Best Collars For Training Your Dog
We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.
Training a dog can be one of the most fulfilling — and sometimes frustrating — experiences for a pet owner, and the best training dog collars can be important teaching tools. A basic flat collar may be all you need while training your dog, especially if they don’t pull heavily. But if you need more control over your dog as you're teaching them basic skills, your trainer might recommend using a martingale collar, front-attaching harness, or head collar on walks. Always remember that a tool is no substitute for training, but it might help make walks safer and more pleasant until your dog fully masters leash walking.
As you shop for a collar, look for products that fit your dog’s current skills and needs. A simple flat collar is the gold standard, and it should be what you and your dog work toward with your training. Ideally, if your dog is calm and focused, a flat collar will be all you need as you train. But many dogs struggle to learn not to pull or jump around when on a leash, and if that’s the case with your pup, your trainer might recommend a collar or harness that redirects your dog's movement and keeps your dog (and others) safe in public until your pup picks up those vital leash-walking skills. And if your dog has a narrow head, you might opt for an adjustable martingale collar, which they won't be able to slip out of as easily as you train.
Aversive collars like prong and bark collars also exist, but aversive collars are controversial at best and could even have long-term negative effects, which is why you won't find any of these collars on this list. What you will find is a simple flat collar and three other tools that might be helpful as you train your dog.