In my college days, crashing on a futon to sleep was a normal occurrence. But I’d always regret it the next day. A metal bar in the center might knock into your spine or you'd roll too far to one side and end up on the floor. But futons have come a long way. The best comfortable futons come with cushy mattresses that have the weight capacity to meet your needs. Look for ones that offer at least three adjustable positions, too, for comfy sitting, lounging, or sleeping. Whether you’re in search of the perfect place to watch the big game or a cozy space to host your in-laws, here are a few tips when shopping for a new comfy futon.

Mattress Material

Different futon mattress materials offer varying levels of comfort and support. One of the most popular options is a foam futon mattress filled with memory foam that is durable, cradles your body, and supports different sleep positions. A cotton futon mattress is often less expensive and more lightweight than foam. If you prefer a firmer mattress, cotton is a better option than foam. An innerspring coil futon mattress is the ideal option if you have back pain or plan on using your futon as your primary bed, but it is heavy and can be more difficult to fold up. Hybrid mattresses combine foam, cotton, or innersprings to provide a mixture of the benefits you expect from each.

Versatility

The whole point of a futon is the versatility it offers. Most futons have three primary positions: sitting, lounging, or sleeping. Some futons are easy to move from one position to the next, some are not. The sturdy locking mechanisms tend to be tricker to convert but offer additional support when it’s locked into one position.

There are two main types of futons: wooden or metal. Wood-constructed futons tend to be pricier but will last longer. Metal futons are more affordable and lightweight, however, they generally won't last as long.

Size

Even if a futon claims to sleep two people it's important to consider its size and look for a full-size or queen-size futon mattress if you want to sleep more than one person. These tend to be bulkier and heavier, but will give your guests a more comfortable place to rest. On the contrary, if you have a small space, you’ll want to shop for a lightweight, compact style.

Weight restrictions are important to pay attention to. Futons can hold anywhere between 200 and 1,000 pounds. Convertible futons tend to hold the least amount of weight because they're usually smaller.

Whatever your needs, there's a comfortable futon that fits your space below. I've included a variety of colors, styles, prices, and sizes for you to choose from.

1. A Spacious Queen-Sized Futon

Dimensions: 86 x 60 x 24.75 inches

Most futons claim to sleep two people, but very few of them actually deliver. You’ll have to spend a little extra money, but this queen-size futon comfortably sleeps a couple. It’s made of solid hardwood and has a thick hybrid mattress made of four layers of HD polyfoam and cotton for extra cushioning that doesn't feel too soft or hard. It converts into three different positions: upright, reclining, and flat. Reviewers say the instructions are clear and it’s easy to put together, but it just take a bit of time. All the tools you need are included. They also warn that both the mattress and the wood frame are incredibly heavy — some even say they are unable to convert the bed without removing the bulky mattress first. The twill mattress cover prevents the mattress from getting lumpy or losing its shape, according to reviewers. The weight limit on this futon is not listed, but several reviewers confirm it comfortably accommodates two adults

Helpful Review: “This piece of furniture is in our downstairs family room and will serve nicely for an extra bed. I like the fact that is was available in a queen size mattress. We are a tall family."

2. A Futon With Built-In Storage

Dimensions: 82 x 37 x 33 inches

This storage futon is more than just a place to relax, it’s a multi-function furniture piece that features two pull-out drawers located in the base of the futon for extra storage. It is made of solid hardwood and has a polyester-covered mattress. The mattress itself is thick and full size, with all of the cushioning you could need from cotton-insulated springs and several layers of Certipur-US foam. It converts into three positions: sitting, lounging, and sleeping. Reviewers love the tray-style arms, which can be extended or lowered as a place to hold drinks, books, or remotes. It has a weight capacity of 500 pounds. When it comes to assembly, reviewers recommend reading through the instructions and having a few tools on hand.

Helpful Review: “Quality, beauty, multi-function! We bought this for a guest room. It was important that the 'couch' folded out to be a bed, to look like a bed, and to be as comfortable as a bed. We loved that it also had drawers which glide very smoothly, because there is not a lot of room for a dresser. I also loved that the woodwork was available in white! This furniture is heavy and very high quality. It was not difficult to put together. I highly recommend this and would buy it again!”

3. The Most Stylish Futon

Dimensions: 70.5 x 43.5 x 16 inches

More than 3,000 reviewers love this stylish futon that doubles as a chic couch. For less than $400, reviewers agree that this futon is high quality, as it includes a sturdy wood frame and a mattress filled with CertiPUR-US certified memory foam and polyester that's perfect for watching Netflix all day. It has a wood frame, a luxurious tufted cushion back, and mid-century modern slanted wooden legs. It is available in 10 trendy colors including olive green, blush pink, and burnt orange. Reviewers say it’s pretty easy to put together, even without power tools. The futon is covered in a linen upholstery, which is easy to clean or wipe up any spills. It has four positions. In addition to its typical upright position, it can recline back halfway, all the way flat, or split: laying one side flat and keeping the other up. It has a weight capacity of 600 pounds and the rounded armrests act as head and foot boards when the bed is flat.

Helpful Review: “Very impressed with this couch especially for the money! We put it in our Airstream trailer, and it has taken the design to another level. So happy we pulled the trigger on this. I also like the mustard color; unique and funky. It is firm but still comfortable."

4. The Best On A Budget

Dimensions: 70 x 39 x 13.5 inches

It’s easy to spend over $500 on a futon, but if you’re just looking for something inexpensive for a college dorm or playroom, this affordable futon does the trick. The wood frame and microfiber-upholstered mattress are attached as one piece. Although the mattress material is not specified, it is described as "padded." It can convert into three positions and has a special locking system (it’s actually called the Click-Clack Mechanism) that makes it easy to convert the futon from a couch to a bed. It has a third option to lean the couch back in a lounge position. It can hold up to 600 pounds. Reviewers say assembly is a breeze: just attach the legs and enjoy — no tools needed. They mention that the mattress isn’t terribly thick and if you lay in the middle, when it’s flat, you can feel the metal bar. However, most reviewers agreed that it was comfortable enough at this price point. It’s available in black, red, charcoal, and brown. It’s ideal for small spaces, but taller reviewer say it’s small, and they're right. It is equivalent to a twin bed when folded flat, according to reviewers. You can buy sheets that are specifically made to fit this mattress to convert this couch into a guest space.

Helpful Review: “For the price, couldn't ask for more. It's a bit firm, but my boyfriend loves to sleep on it. You can feel the bar in the middle in the "bed mode", but that doesn't prevent good sleeping. Nice option when you need to add some sitting space for occasional visits. Very, very easy to assemble.”

Also Nice: An Innerspring Coil Mattress For Making Any Futon Frame More Comfy

Dimensions: 54 x 75 x 8 inches

If you plan on using your futon often, this innerspring coil mattress combines innersprings with layers of foam to provide support and premium comfort. The full-size futon mattress fits standard futon frames and can be used on bed frames, as well. The mattress is described by its manufacturer as medium-firm and it comes with a removable and machine washable velour microfiber cover. The mattress comes in brown or black.

Helpful Review: "[...]AWESOME Futon mattress. Well built. Comes vacuumed sealed in a box and deflates nicely. Supercomfy and somewhat firm. Folds nicely when setting it up in sitting position but structure remains solid when letting it down to bed style. I absolutely love it. [...]"