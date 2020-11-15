I know some recipes by heart; for the rest, I rely on a trusted cookbook. To easily follow recipes at a glance, the best cookbook stands look great in your kitchen and feature sturdy frames that hold the pages open, so you never have to touch your cookbook with messy, food-covered hands. Even better, some stands are angle-adjustable for better visibility.

Cookbook holders come in a variety of materials, like iron, bamboo, wood, and acrylic. Each of these is easy to wipe clean if they get splattered on while you’re cooking, and some of them (like acrylic) even protect the pages of your cookbook with a transparent cover. A few options offer adjustable angles, so you can read at the most comfortable height, and others have page holders or clips to keep recipes in place while you cook. And depending on how often you refer to cookbooks, you can either display the holder as part of your kitchen decor or choose one that folds down for convenient storage.

Of course, you'll have plenty of stylish options to choose from. Think: Sleek chrome-finish holders for a minimalist look, chic understated bamboo stands, or antique-inspired options for a bit of vintage flair. Also great: Most of these holders also work for phones and tablets, which is helpful when you’re working from a digital recipe or just watching a video. Ready to get cooking? Read on for the best cookbook stands on Amazon that’ll make recipes easy to follow from start to finish.

1. An Adjustable Bamboo Stand

This durable and lightweight bamboo cookbook stand features springy page holders that flip up to to hold even your thickest cookbooks, and the five adjustable angles make it easy to get the perfect view. It comes in three sizes, and when you’re done cooking, the stand folds up for compact storage so you can stash it in a drawer if you want to save counter space. Plus, bamboo is resistant to stains, water, and odors, so this option is easy to keep clean.

According to a home chef: “This is a perfect stand for my cookbooks. The little arms keep the pages open and the height accommodates any size cookbook. I keep it out on the counter all the time. Love it!”

2. This Cast Iron Stand With A Pretty Lattice Design

This vintage-inspired cookbook stand is both practical and stylish, made from durable and sturdy cast iron with an eye-catching lattice design. The stand is roomy enough for thick cookbooks, and the powder-coated finish is rust-resistant and easy to wipe clean. It's available in classic white and bright red, but there are no angle-adjustment options and it doesn't fold down for storage.

According to a home chef: “It's gorgeous. It's heavy duty (can hold any vintage cook book due to the wide bottom). The angle is right and a provides an easy read. Love it.”

3. A Clear Acrylic Holder That Keeps Cookbooks Clean

This acrylic cookbook holder protects a good part of each page, so it's perfect for protecting recipes from splatter. The clear design blends in seamlessly with any kitchen, and the holder is easy to wipe clean when needed. While it has a slim design, it doesn’t fold down and there are no angle-adjustment options.

According to a home chef: “This book stand holds even my largest cookbook (Bittman's How to Cook Everything Vegetarian) almost flush against the wall--using a mere 3 inches of counter. I can see it clearly, and the book is protected from splatters. It's perfect for my kitchen, and will be getting a lot of use!”

4. This Holder That’s Shaped Like A Rustic Cutting Board

Designed to look like a rustic cutting board, this wooden cookbook stand blends right into your kitchen decor. It features a simple edge to hold cookbooks, a kickstand that folds down flat for storage, and a twine rope, so you can hang the holder on the wall and out of the way when it’s not in use. It only holds cookbooks at one angle, and although cleaning isn’t mentioned, it should be easy to wipe down with a damp cloth.

According to a home chef: “It is perfect for hanging on the wall as decoration and then sitting on counter when using as a cookbook holder.”

5. This Beautiful Blue Holder With An Antique Finish

This cookbook holder with an antiqued finish looks like it came straight out of a French bakery. The distressed holder is painted a beautiful blue shade and features weighted page holders on each side. The kickstand collapses for more compact storage, and reviewers note it’s easy to wipe clean. However — it only holds cookbooks at one angle.

According to a home chef: “It's a beautiful color and holds up beautifully to some of our larger, heavier cookbooks. Would certainly recommend this to anyone who is looking for an elegant, rustic cookbook holder.”

6. An Acacia Wood Stand With A Protective Glass Cover

Made from rich brown acacia wood with a tempered glass protector, this cookbook holder will look great on your countertop and keep your recipe pages clean and dry while you cook. The tri-fold design opens to hold cookbooks at a single angle and folds down for compact storage when not in use. As far as maintenance goes, you can wipe down the glass with your favorite glass cleaner and keep the wood in tip-top shape by occasionally rubbing it with food-safe mineral oil.

According to a home chef: “Fits every book I have from thin to thick. Glass cover is heavy enough to hold pages flat and prevents soiling them with oily hands. Well worth the price. Excellent construction.”

7. A Minimalist Stand

For a minimalist look, you can’t go wrong with this chrome cookbook holder. It’s made from durable steel with a rust-resistant finish, so it’s easy to wipe clean with a damp cloth, and reviewers report the raised edge can hold books of various sizes and thicknesses. Reviewers note, however, that it's better at holding hardcover books, rather than paperbacks, and there are no angle adjustments. It folds down for easy storage when not in use, and it comes in a chrome and bronze finish.

According to a home chef: “Very stylish and useful thing to have in the kitchen, doesn't take up too much space. Holds my cookbook and paper recipes.”

8. A Wooden Stand That Comes In Bright Colors

To add a pop of color to your kitchen, opt for this bright wooden cookbook stand in robin's egg blue. It’s made from lightweight beech and features three adjustable viewing angles and an edge with wooden clips to hold the pages open. Plus, the stand folds flat for easy storage, and reviewers note it’s easy to wipe clean when needed. The stand is also available in pink, as well as two natural wood finishes.

According to a home chef: “I love this stand! It holds everything from my heavy cookbooks to my tablet, it stores flat when I want it out of the way, and the color is beautiful!”

9. An Antique-Style Stand

For a bit of romantic flair, opt for this antique metal cookbook stand with a curlicue heart at the top of the frame. It features a distressed finish with pretty flourishes and cutouts, and there are weighted chains to keep your recipe pages in place. The stand can be wiped clean, and the back folds down for compact storage, but there are no angle adjustment options.

According to a home chef: “This antique style cookbook stand really adds a touch of elegance to my kitchen. It's also very practical as well. I can put my favorite cookbook over there and reference the recipes from the book easily.”

10. A Phone & Tablet Stand For Digital Recipes

If you tend to cook from digital recipes, this universal device stand is very handy to have in the kitchen. It works with both phones and tablets, and offers multiple viewing angles, so you can easily follow instructions while whipping up a delicious meal. The grippy silicone stand is compact, so it won’t take up much counter space, and it’s easy to store in a cupboard or drawer if needed.

According to a home chef: “Small enough so doesn’t take up any space. Mine sits on my cookie jar so when in the kitchen it is most handy and useful.”