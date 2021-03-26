When outfitting your baking toolkit, the best cookie cutters are a small but worthy investment. They come in plastic or metal designs to help you achieve the clean, crisp edges you find on professionally baked cookies. But, since cookie cutters come in a range of shapes and materials, there are a few things to keep in mind when shopping.

Whether you choose a metal or plastic design, look for a cookie cutter with a sturdy construction. Stainless steel cookie cutters have a sharp edge that can cut all the way through rolled cookie dough with minimal effort. A rolled upper edge on the cutter will prevent it from warping, and makes cutting out dozens of cookies comfortable and safe. Most stainless steel cutters should be hand washed and thoroughly dried before storage, though, but when cared for properly, will last for years.

Try to avoid cutters with thick, dull edges, as these tend to squash, rather than slice through cookie dough, resulting in ragged edges. While plastic cookie cutters offer the benefit of being affordable, dishwasher-safe, and lightweight for kids, their cutting edges can dull over time, so make sure to store them away safely so they won’t be crushed. Some cookie cutter sets even come with storage containers or tins, which make them easy to organize.

The best cookie cutters make the job of preparing cookies foolproof and fun, matter what shape you choose. Keep scrolling, they’re gathered up below.

1. The Best For Small Kitchens

This set of 11 round cutters from Ateco arrive nested in a covered tin box that fits neatly into a kitchen drawer. The graduated cutters range between 0.75 inches to a bit over 5.5 inches in length, and are 1.25 inches in height, giving you a wide range of sizes to help you make ornate cookie designs, including cut-outs within cookies, sandwich-style cookies, and bite-sized cookies or crackers. Ateco’s cutters are made from durable stainless steel with a rolled rim and sharp edge, making them easy to hold when cutting dough. The brand makes cookie cutter sets in varying shapes and themes that have a similar nesting design for easy storage, including these cute alphabet cookie cutters.

Helpful review: “I had been using cans, glasses, whatever i could get my hands on, but I wanted a crisp firm cut for my biscuits so they would stay risen instead of squashed by a glass. America's test kitchen rated these their pick a couple years ago, so I decided to break down and by actual cutters.! the difference is amazing These are sharp and easily cut through biscuits, puff pastry, cookies, but don't smoosh the edges so I still get lift and flakiness.”

2. A Set Of Versatile Mini Cookie Cutters

These mini cookie cutters can be used alone or paired together to make so many different shapes of decorative desserts. Made from durable, rust-resistant stainless steel, they come in eight different basic shapes, with three size options for each shape. The smallest cutters will make shapes less than a square inch big, while the largest will make shapes up to 1.6 square inches. They boast over 1,800 perfect five-star ratings on Amazon from shoppers who say they’re a great buy at just $8.

Helpful review: “Loved these for mini cookies I recently made. I can do so much with them (also planning on using them for fondant & such). [...] I also love that they come in a convenient, well packed tin.”

3. A Set Of Classic Fluted Cutters For Cookies And Biscuits

Fluted cookie cutters are great for making simple iced sugar cookies, biscuits, and the sweet-and-salty French favorite, sablé breton. This set of six cutters nests together, since each cutter is a slightly different size, and since they’re made from stainless steel, they’re easy to clean and care for. The smallest cutter has a 2-inch diameter, while the largest has a 4.3-inch diameter. They’re also double-sided, so you can make plain round shapes as well. They come with a metal ring that keeps them together, and can be used to hang the set on a pegboard.

Helpful review: “Very nice product. The sizes are perfect.Good for cookies, biscuits, donuts, bagels and more.”

4. These Cute Ice Cream-Shaped Cookie Cutters

The Ann Clark Cookie Cutters brand manufactures a variety of baking tools, including this set of five dessert-themed cookie cutters. The cutters measure between 4 and 5 inches in length, and are made from durable, rigid stainless steel that won’t warp or bend. The rolled upper edges of the cutters help them to retain their shape, and make them comfortable to hold if you need to apply pressure to cut through dense doughs. The 1-inch blade provides plenty of clearance for fingers, and can be used to cut thicker cookie doughs, pastry, or even bread for making fun snacks. A recipe guide of cookie doughs and frostings is included, and if you don’t need a cookie cutter set, you can purchase individual shapes, like this elephant or mushroom design.

Helpful review: “These were perfect! I’m just a beginner with decorated sugar cookies but I’ve bought many of the Ann Clark cutters and I love them. They are much sturdier than other cutters.”

5. Some Budget-Friendly, Whimsical Cookie Cutters

Also made from food-grade stainless steel, this set of 26 cookie cutters from TAOUNOA is just $9, and a versatile pick for year-round baking. Each cutter features a rolled upper edge and a thin-but-durable, 0.6-inch blade for cutting clean shapes from cookie dough. The cutters themselves range in size from 2 to 3 inches, and come in a variety of shapes, including animals, vegetables, trees, and more traditional shapes like a fluted-edged round cutter.

Helpful review: “My daughters and I regularly make cookies and they were very excited to try all the shapes when I ordered these. I'll admit I was on the fence when they first arrived. They seemed pretty flexible and were much smaller than I anticipated. Now that we have used them many times, I've realized that they make the perfect sized cookies for a 3 and 4 year old, are really cute and work very well generally.”

6. The Best Cookie Cutters For Kids

If you’re baking with little chefs in the kitchen, this set of 101 plastic cookie cutters from Wilton will supply an endless amount of creative inspiration. Included in the clever carrying and storage case are colorful numbers, letters, animals, and holiday themes that are fun for kids to use and learn from. Each cutter measures just 0.33-inches tall and is on average 3.5 inches in length, making them easy for small hands to grip, whether cutting out cookie dough or modeling dough for crafting. The material is sharp enough to cut through a variety of materials, but not as sharp as stainless steel, and has the benefit of being dishwasher-safe for easy cleanup. This set of cutters is ideal for making personalized and thoughtful cookie gifts, although adults and those with larger hands may find the low-profile cutters challenging to grip.

Helpful review: “Great set. There is a shape for any holiday or occasion you can think of. They are easy to use and clean. We have even used them as stencils for various art projects with my toddler or even just as some colorful “toys” to keep her busy while I messed around in the kitchen. After looking at the purchase date, I realized I have had these for over ten years and they are still in great shape!”

7. A Set Of Nesting Heart-Shaped Cookie Cutters

Not just for Valentine’s Day, these heart-shaped cookie cutters can be used all year long to make adorable desserts, from cookies and brownies to adorable sandwiches and beyond. They’re made from stainless steel and come in a set of six, with sizes ranging from just under 2 inches to just under 4 inches. The top has a rolled edge that’s comfortable to press down on, and since they’re made from stainless steel, they’re easy to clean, too. They come with a matching tin for convenient storage.

Helpful review: “The cookie cutters are beautiful! Heavy duty and the stainless steel case is so beautiful. I love them”

8. A Great Cookie Cutter For Gingerbread

If you want to make person-shaped cookies, especially of the gingerbread variety, this cookie cutter is the one you want. It’s made from durable stainless steel with a folded top edge for comfort, and it’s dishwasher-safe for easy cleaning. It comes in three different sizes, but the large size pictured here measures 5 by 3.75 by 0.9 inches. This cookie cutter has thousands of fans on Amazon, and is made in the USA.

Helpful review: “I make a lot of sugar/gingerbread cookies, and I was very happy with this cutter. The gauge metal was good - not flimsy. It cuts the dough cleanly. I never wash my cutters in the dishwasher, and once I hand wash them - I always dry them right away. I would recommend this cutter to friends/family.”