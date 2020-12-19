For easier and more evenly baked cookies, there’s one tool you must have: a cookie scoop. Using one makes doling out dough go by so much faster, and the consistent sizes result in better cookies, too. The best cookie scoops are durable, easy to use, and come in the size you need to make your preferred treat — and you might be surprised at just how many sizes there are to choose from.

A quality cookie scoop is made of quality stainless steel with comfortable grips around a spring-loaded lever that takes the effort out of scooping. Some cookie scoop handles have silicone or Santoprene, a soft, rubber-like material, and either option makes the scoop easier to hold for a full batch. This is especially important if you're baking in bulk.

Cookie scoops come in various sizes, and it isn't uncommon to find scoops that range from 2 teaspoons all the way up to 4 tablespoons. A two-tablespoon medium scoop is the right size for most cookie recipes; however, a larger three-tablespoon scoop can be useful for baking extra-large cookies, serving ice cream, or filling muffin tins. On the other hand, a tiny tablespoon scoop is handy for intentionally small cookies or mini muffins.

So keep reading for the best cookie scoops, and you'll soon be baking your best batch of cookies yet — or meatballs, muffins, and more, since these tools are surprisingly kitchen workhorses. You may even want to scoop up a handy set of three so you can handle pretty much any cookie recipe.

1. The Overall Best Cookie Scoop

This highly rated cookie scoop holds 2 tablespoons of dough and is an industry favorite. Stella Parks, a contributor to Serious Eats and a pastry chef and cookbook author, considers this her favorite cookie scoop, and many Amazon reviewers noted that it is sturdy, reliable, and stands the test of time. This pick also comes in the widest variety of sizes, ranging from 2 teaspoons to 4 tablespoons.

The stainless steel scoop works with heavy-duty spring action for the easy release of cookie dough without fatiguing your hand. A cushioned Santoprene handle creates a sturdier and more comfortable grip for repeated scooping. Washing this tool by hand is best for maintaining it in top form.

A helpful review: “I own a bakery and started selling cookies. I needed a cookie scoop and after reading reviews, opted for this one. I bought it in December 2015 and it is still working great! It has scooped out over 3,000 cookies. I bought another one this summer to have on backup but haven't needed it yet. I highly recommend this product!"

2. A Dishwasher-Safe Scoop That Fans Love

OXO's highly rated stainless steel cookie scoop holds 3 tablespoons and creates 3.5-inch cookies, but it's equally great for larger meatballs and ice-cream scoops. It has over 6,000 reviews and many reviewers commented often about its ergonomic hold and easy clean-up.

The scoop is conveniently dishwasher-safe. It has soft non-slip silicone grip on the spring-loaded handle for a simple and clean release of even sticky dough. It also comes in medium and small sizes.

A helpful review: “We had needed a gadget to make consistently sized “drop cookies” and this is the most highly rated tool for the job. This cookie scoop is designed to scoop cookies that bake to approximately 3”diameter which is perfect for us, I’d consider it a large cookie.The device has a strong build quality and feels sturdy. When scooping dense cookie dough there is no give or wobble. The mechanism that scrapes the spoon works well and swipes the stickiest doughs off with ease. I’ve cleaned this in my dishwasher without spotting. This is a great gift or stocking stuffer for any baker because it helps give their cookies consistent sizing."

3. A Cookie Scoop Set With 3 Different Sizes

If you're the kind of baker or cook who loves to experiment, this cookie scoop set — that includes scoops in three different sizes — provides a range of possibilities. This stainless steel scoop, which has a 4.8-star rating, doesn't have a cushioned grip, but its spring action works seamlessly to eject scoops of food. The set includes a large 3-tablespoon scoop, a medium 1.5-tablespoon scoop, and a small 2-teaspoon scoop so you will find yourself relying on this to make everything from cupcakes and cookies to truffles and melon balls.

The dishwasher-safe set even comes wrapped in velvet bags and packaged in a gift box.

A helpful review: “These are BEAUTIFUL. They have a good, smooth movement, release well, and they are just really comfortable in your hand. You'd be surprised just how happy you can feel holding these things. I realize that sounds weird, but I wish other tools I have were built this well. The three sizes are pretty much perfect. From truffle size, to small cookie, to giant cookie or muffin or a small scoop of ice cream. Baking cookies is so much easier. Filling muffin cups is so much easier. [...] I spent a lot of time looking at the various scoops that are good sizes for cookies. I have several different sizes and types of ice cream scoops, including one or two with a movement, but none are as satisfying as these. They are a bit more expensive than the others, but when you get the set of three it's totally worth it, especially since they are so well built."