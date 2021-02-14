Technically, you can use just about any pot or pan on a gas stove. Still, the ideal choice differs from cookware that's specifically designed for an electric stovetop. When shopping for the best cookware for gas stoves, you'll want to consider the materials above all else — but reviewer feedback is also an invaluable resource. The materials best suited for gas stoves evenly distribute heat and quickly adapt to changes in temperature, all without discoloring over the open flame. These are the most common choices:

: This material is extremely conductive and great at redistributing heat — but be sure to choose aluminum cookware that's been hard anodized, which improves the durability and nonstick surface. However, it's also potentially reactive to acidic foods. Stainless steel : Stainless steel is relatively affordable, resistant to corrosion, and non-reactive. That said, it's not too conductive on its own, so better options usually opt to combine it with a secondary material like copper or aluminum.

: Stainless steel is relatively affordable, resistant to corrosion, and non-reactive. That said, it's not too conductive on its own, so better options usually opt to combine it with a secondary material like copper or aluminum. Copper: Like aluminum, this material is conductive and great at redistributing heat, so it's great for gas stoves. That said, all-copper cookware is often a bit of an investment — though buyers claim it's a worthy. Copper can also be reactive to acid.

You'll also want to know which coatings are used to improve usability, ensure a longer-lasting finish, and make for easier clean-up. (As a general rule of thumb, most best-selling cookware for gas stoves is not colored, because the open flame tends to cause chipping and discoloration.)

Last but not least, always check the reviewer feedback to see how the cookware has held up when used repeatedly on real gas stoves. These five options below are made from the right materials — and they have hundreds, if not thousands, of five-star reviews to back them up.

1. The Most Popular Cookware Set For Gas Stoves

With more than 16,000 reviews and a 4.7-star rating overall across the line, T-fal Ultimate cookware is largely considered one of the best options on Amazon. It's gas-stove-friendly because it's made from aluminum that's been hard anodized and reinforced with titanium, so it's nonstick, scratch-resistant, and oven-safe up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. In the center, you'll find a red ring, which becomes solid when the cookware is adequately preheated. Along with pots and pans of all sizes, the set also includes ventilated glass lids, riveted handles, a griddle, and a steamer insert. It's also available in smaller 12- and 14-piece sets.

Material: Hard anodized aluminum

Coating: Nonstick

What's included: 8-inch fry pan, 10.25-inch fry pan, 11.5-inch fry pan with lid, 10.25-inch square griddle, 1-quart saucepan with lid, 2-quart saucepan with lid, 3-quart Saucepan with lid, 3.5-quart deep sauté, 5-quart Dutch oven with lid, 3-quart steamer insert with 2 side handles, and a 1-egg fry pan

One reviewer wrote: "These pots and pans are extremely non-stick, which makes washing them a breeze! Heat distributes well across the pans and they perform well on our natural gas stove. They do not slip around on our stove. The finish has not stained or worn off so far. Great pans and would highly recommend!"

2. The Best Budget Set

If you're looking for a budget-friendly pick for gas stoves, you won't find a better deal than this. This stainless steel and aluminum set comes with a frying pan, a casserole pan, a stockpot, and two saucepans, all with matching lids and all for less than $75. Even though the outside is stainless steel, the bottom contains an aluminum disc for improved heat distribution. They're also dishwasher safe and relatively nonstick.

Material: Stainless steel exterior, aluminum interior

Coating: None

What's included: 1- and 2-quart saucepans with lids, 3-quart casserole pan with lid, 5-quart stockpot with lid, 10-inch frying pan with lid

One reviewer wrote: "I was pleasantly surprised with the quality of this set. They are great for gas stoves because the bottoms are thick and distribute the heat well. No complaints from me!"

3. A Ceramic-Coated Nonstick Set

On the inside, you'll find thick, reinforced aluminum that responds well to the temperature variations on gas stoves. On the outside, there's extra-durable ceramic, which is extremely nonstick but doesn't contain the chemicals like Teflon commonly found in other nonstick coatings that some choose to avoid. In short, the Nutrichef Excilon cookware set has thousands of reviews and a 4.6-star rating overall. (It comes in six different shade options — all with an eye-catching diamond texture — but note that because of the colored ceramic coating, it's not the most durable.)

Material: Aluminum

Coating: Ceramic

What's included: 1.7-quart saucepan pot with lid, 3.6-quart dutch oven pot with lid, 2.1-quart cooking pot with lid, 11-inch large fry pan, 8-inch small fry pan, soup ladle, pasta fork, and spatula

One reviewer wrote: "These pans are very well made and so pretty! I have only used a couple of times, but they are super slick and clean up nicely. I wanted these to replace some old Teflon pans and I liked that they use non-toxic materials for healthier cooking."

4. The Best Copper-Blend Cookware Set

Made from hammered copper on the outside, coated with ceramic and titanium inside, and constructed with a solid aluminum core, this Gotham Steel cookware ensures quick, even heating on a gas cooktop — but food still slides right off. In fact, it's so durable that you can use metal utensils without having to worry about scratching. Plus, each piece is dishwasher-safe and oven-safe up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit. The 10-piece set is shown above but you can also opt for a five-piece set with just the basics, or get pots, pans, and baking essentials when you splurge for the 15-piece set.

Material: Copper exterior, aluminum interior

Coating: Ceramic and titanium

What's included: 8.5-inch fry pan, 10.25-inch fry pan with lid, 1.5-quart sauce pan with lid, 2.5-quart sauce pan with lid, 5-quart stock pot with lid, and a stainless steel steamer

One reviewer wrote: "Outside finish is beautiful, tough and stays clean... no gas heat discoloration over time like stainless or steel-clad aluminum. [I] have used them almost every day since receiving them from Amazon."

5. A Sleek Set With A Marble Nonstick Coating

If you're willing to splurge on a set that's attractive, durable, and great on gas stoves, this COOKLOVER set has reviewers raving: "This is the best set you can buy.... period." The reinforced aluminum body heats up quickly while balancing and retaining that heat for effortless gas-stove cooking. Then the marble coating allows you to cook with minimal grease while offering a sleek, nonstick surface. It comes in black or white and includes silicone cooking utensils with wood handles that match the faux-wood on the pots and pans.

Material: Aluminum

Coating: PTFE marble

What's included: 5-liter casserole with lid, 11-inch stir fry pan with lid, 1.9-liter saucepan with lid, 7.9-inch frying pan, 11-inch frying pan, oven mitts, cooking utensils

One reviewer wrote: "I have had this for a month now and I wanna clean out all the other cookware sets from my kitchen and replace with cooklover. They look so nice, super easy to clean and need very [little] oil. Love it!"