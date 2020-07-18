Whether you're meeting up with friends, heading to the beach, or attending a family barbecue, make bringing food and drinks easier with one of the best coolers with wheels. When selecting a cooler, you'll want to consider the terrain you'll be traveling through. Coolers made with large, treaded wheels that can handle uneven surfaces, while those with smooth wheels that are better suited for even ground. All of them should have a handle to make it easy to roll the cooler around and position it just right.

If you plan on dragging your cooler around dirt or sand, you’ll want to choose one with rugged, all-terrain wheels. Similar to cars, large wheels with tread patterns are more effective when it comes to moving through dirt, sand, and grass. But if you only plan on rolling it around parking lots or sidewalks, a cooler with small, smooth wheels will suffice (and they're usually more affordable, too).

In addition to the wheel type, cooler material is also important. Many hard cases made of plastic can stay cool for multiple days, depending on the construction of the actual cooler. Rotomolded coolers — like the Yeti cooler on this list — are made from a single piece of plastic rather than several pieces molded together. This makes them extremely durable and able to stay colder for longer. Fabric coolers, on the other hand, are usually comprised of layers of water-resistant and insulated materials but don't usually hold ice for as long as hard-shell coolers. However, they're usually lightweight and collapsible, making them easy to carry and store.

Whether you're supplying drinks for a barbecue or planning a day at the beach, the best coolers with wheels will keep your items mobile and chilled all day.

1 The Overall Best: This Heavy-Duty Yeti Roller That Customers Love YETI Tundra Cooler Amazon $400 See On Amazon This heavy-duty Yeti cooler — which boasts an outstanding 4.7-star review on Amazon — is the absolute best when it comes to transporting your drinks and keeping them cold for a long time. The rotomolded construction makes it more durable than the other coolers on this list, and the curved handle makes it simple to drag around. Plus, the large treaded wheels are impact- and puncture-resistant. Not to mention, the 2-inch thick walls are insulated and filled with commercial-grade polyurethane to make sure your items stay chilled, and while Yeti doesn't specify how long this cooler is able to keep its contents cold, multiple reviewers mentioned that it can last one week or longer. One person wrote, "In the heat of summer, my ice stayed ice for the entire week and even on my drive back." However, it's definitely a pricy choice. Notable review: "This Yeti is used for transporting ice cream. The wheels are perfect size, which makes transportation much easier. It holds dry ice longer than any other cooler I have used. The handle is designed in such a way that heel of your feet never hits the cooler." Dimensions: 28.25 x 18.62 x 19.5 inches

2 The Runner-Up: A Rolling Cooler With Built-In Cup Holders Coleman Rolling Cooler Amazon $37 See On Amazon The wheels on this Coleman cooler aren't impact- and puncture-resistant like the top pick, but they're still treaded and able to handle rough terrain. Plus, this pick is about one tenth of the price. The handle on this one is telescopic and easy to travel with, but it isn't curved. The lid on this cooler has four cup holders, and while Coleman doesn't get into specifics about the type of insulation used, the company does state that this cooler is able to keep ice for up to five days. There's no mention of this plastic cooler being rotomolded. Notable review: "Purchased for a week long camping trip and kept the meat and dairy cold with two bags of ice for the entire with almost a whole bag of ice still remaining. The handle was sturdy and the wheels did an amazing job across the gravel, sand and grass areas." Dimensions: 23 x 18 x 18 inches

3 A Soft Rolling Cooler That Turns Into A Backpack Arctic Zone Titan Cooler Amazon $55 See On Amazon Unlike the previous two coolers which are made with hard plastic, this one features a fabric exterior that's made with water- and stain-resistant RhinoTech material. The liner is made with layers of insulation including a heat barrier and a layer of material that repels sunlight in order to keep the pack chilly. The layers work together and are able to keep ice cold for up to three days. Like other choices that I've mentioned, the wheels on this pack are treaded and can handle grass, sand, dirt, and other rougher terrain. The handle is also telescopic — but if you'd rather not roll this one around, you can utilize the built-in straps and carry it like a backpack. There are also various pockets throughout where you can store belongings on the go. Notable review: "I used this cooler in 100 degree temps, 6-7 hours a day, for a week. It worked great! Drinks stayed cold, and there was no leaking. Item is light weight, and wheels are sturdy. It folded nicely, and I even carried it on a plane with me. Would definitely recommend." Dimensions: 13.25 x 12 x 14.75 inches