Whether you're meeting up with friends, heading to the beach, or attending a family barbecue, make bringing food and drinks easier with one of the best coolers with wheels. When selecting a cooler, you'll want to consider the terrain you'll be traveling through. Coolers made with large, treaded wheels that can handle uneven surfaces, while those with smooth wheels that are better suited for even ground. All of them should have a handle to make it easy to roll the cooler around and position it just right.
If you plan on dragging your cooler around dirt or sand, you’ll want to choose one with rugged, all-terrain wheels. Similar to cars, large wheels with tread patterns are more effective when it comes to moving through dirt, sand, and grass. But if you only plan on rolling it around parking lots or sidewalks, a cooler with small, smooth wheels will suffice (and they're usually more affordable, too).
In addition to the wheel type, cooler material is also important. Many hard cases made of plastic can stay cool for multiple days, depending on the construction of the actual cooler. Rotomolded coolers — like the Yeti cooler on this list — are made from a single piece of plastic rather than several pieces molded together. This makes them extremely durable and able to stay colder for longer. Fabric coolers, on the other hand, are usually comprised of layers of water-resistant and insulated materials but don't usually hold ice for as long as hard-shell coolers. However, they're usually lightweight and collapsible, making them easy to carry and store.
Whether you're supplying drinks for a barbecue or planning a day at the beach, the best coolers with wheels will keep your items mobile and chilled all day.