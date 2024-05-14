25 Best Dad Jokes That Are Actually Kind Of Funny

Out of all comedy sub-genres, there’s none that get quite the reaction than that of dad jokes — not because they’re necessarily funny but usually for their undeniable ability to provoke the most deep, profound level of cringe. Nonetheless, dad jokes are beloved (prized, even!) fatherly rite of passage. These cheeky little quips are the “dogs that are so ugly, they’re cute” of jokes: they’re unfunny enough that you can’t help but laugh. (Albeit while you groan and roll your eyes... but laugh all the same.)

The key is in the anticlimactic nature of the setup and punchline. It’s in the absolute reaching to make a pun fit. The overly simplistic humor is generally the most enjoyed by the joke-teller themself as they provoke defeated sighs out of whoever will listen.

If out-dad-joking your Father, Uncle, Grandpa, or simply a dad-joke-loving friend is of high priority, here are some of the dad-jokiest of dad jokes to ever dad joke. These bad boys will earn the jokester either a sympathy laugh, a grimace, or even a slow-rolling tear down the cheek of whoever was unlucky enough to bear witness to such comedic disgrace.

Best Dad Jokes That Are Actually (Kind Of) Funny As I get older, I remember all of the people I lost along the way. Maybe a career as a tour guide wasn’t the right choice. Son: “Dad, can you please explain to me what a solar eclipse is?” Dad: “No sun." What’s the least spoken language? Sign language. Went to the bar tonight. Good times. Only a 15-minute walk. But the walk home took 45 minutes, the difference was staggering. My wife found a spider in our house and told me to take it out, so I did. We had a few drinks, pretty nice guy.

Punniest Dad Jokes Delmaine Donson/E+/Getty Images Why did the man fall down the well? He couldn’t see that well. I once submitted 10 puns to a joke competition. I really thought with that many, one was sure to win. Sadly, no pun in ten did. I told my doctor I could only hear buzzing. He said don’t worry, it’s just a bug going around. Where do you take someone who’s been in a peek-a-boo accident? The ICU. Did you hear about the explosion at the cheese factory? There was nothing left but debris.

Cringiest Dad Jokes What has five toes but isn’t your foot? My foot. What looks like half a tree? The other half. Did you hear the joke about paper? Never mind, it’s tear-able. What’s orange and sounds like a parrot? A carrot. How does NASA organize a party? They planet.

Worst Dad Jokes That Will Make You Laugh Delmaine Donson/E+/Getty Images What did the blanket say when it fell off the bed? Oh, sheet. Have you heard of the new sport called quiet tennis? It’s like normal tennis but without the racket. Why did the god of thunder need to stretch his legs? He was a little Thor. My wife screamed, “You haven’t heard a word I’ve said, have you?!” What a weird place to start a conversation. What was even more useful than the first telephone? The second telephone.

Best One-Liner Dad Jokes Don’t trust Adams. They make up everything. I went to a really emotional wedding last week, even the cake was in tiers. What’s brown and sticky? A stick. I used to play piano by ear. Now I use my hands. Two guys walked into a bar... the third one ducked.