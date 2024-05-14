25 Best Dad Jokes That Are Actually Kind Of Funny

Out of all comedy sub-genres, there’s none that get quite the reaction than that of dad jokes — not because they’re necessarily funny but usually for their undeniable ability to provoke the most deep, profound level of cringe. Nonetheless, dad jokes are beloved (prized, even!) fatherly rite of passage. These cheeky little quips are the “dogs that are so ugly, they’re cute” of jokes: they’re unfunny enough that you can’t help but laugh. (Albeit while you groan and roll your eyes... but laugh all the same.)
The key is in the anticlimactic nature of the setup and punchline. It’s in the absolute reaching to make a pun fit. The overly simplistic humor is generally the most enjoyed by the joke-teller themself as they provoke defeated sighs out of whoever will listen.
If out-dad-joking your Father, Uncle, Grandpa, or simply a dad-joke-loving friend is of high priority, here are some of the dad-jokiest of dad jokes to ever dad joke. These bad boys will earn the jokester either a sympathy laugh, a grimace, or even a slow-rolling tear down the cheek of whoever was unlucky enough to bear witness to such comedic disgrace.