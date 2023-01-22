If you're the sort of person who loves the feel of handwriting notes — but would also like the convenience of accessing the notes on your digital devices — this reusable smart notebook is for you. The notebook is pretty straightforward: write your note with the provided black erasable pen and scan the page with your phone. Using the free Rocketbook app for iOS or Android, the scans can then be sent to places like Google Drive, Dropbox, Slack, iCloud, and email. Then, wipe the page with the microfiber cloth it comes with and reuse the page, saving on paper. "I am not forgetting to do as many things as I used to because that Mini is always there for me to write down my thoughts and ideas," one reviewer shared.