Dehumidifiers are helpful for removing damp, muggy air from your home and choosing one with a built-in pump makes water removal even easier since you don't have to empty a drain bucket. The best dehumidifiers with pumps can collect moisture from more than 4,000 square feet of space to keep humidity levels at the ideal range of 30 to 50% to prevent dust mites, allergens, mold, and mildew growth. They'll also operate at reasonable noise levels and have wheels for easy portability.

Most dehumidifiers with built-in pumps are similar in size, and boast the power to remove up to 50 pints of water from the air every 24 hours. Two of the options on this list offer coverage of up to 4,500 square feet, but another offers 4,000 square feet of coverage if you're dealing with a slightly smaller space. And while all these option have pumps for convenient draining, you can also choose to use the collection bucket to drain water manually.

These dehumidifiers have helpful features like timers, multiple speed settings, and auto-restart functions in case of power outages. Whichever option is right for you, these are the best dehumidifiers with pumps on Amazon that will lower humidity in the most convenient way possible.

1. The Overall Best

With over 1,000 reviews for the line, this 50-pint dehumidifier with an internal pump is one of the top-rated choices on Amazon. It works in spaces of up to 4,500 square feet and removes up to 50 pints of water from the air every 24 hours, and reviewers report that it's great for keeping humidity in a comfortable range. It has two speeds and you can choose a target humidity level on the control panel. Let it run continuously or on a two- or four-hour timer. Plus, this dehumidifier boasts quiet operation no louder than 51 decibels, which is the quietest on this list and around the same noise level as moderate rainfall. A washable air filter is included, and, according to reviewers, restarts automatically after power outages. It's outfitted with wheels on the bottom, so you can easily move it from room to room.

According to a reviewer: “The built in pump makes it so convenient. In the past if I forgot to empty our dehumidifier it had to play catch up for a few days. This one with the built in pump alleviates that and the sound level is much lower than our previous dehumidifier."

2. The Best Budget Option

A more wallet-friendly option, this Keystone dehumidifier covers 4,500 square feet and collects up to 50 pints of water a day to keep humidity in a comfortable range. The wheeled humidifier features two adjustable speed settings, a 24-hour timer, an auto-defrost function, and auto-restart in case of power outages. Plus, the dust filter is removable and easy to clean. According to reviewers, the noise level is about 60 decibels, which is about nine decibels louder than the the above pick, and about the same noise level as a dishwasher.

According to a reviewer: “It is a bit louder than we expected but for the price we paid and considering we keep it in our basement, we don't really mind. On the first use it filled the bucket pretty fast and seems to work well after running in the continuous mode for a few days now.”

3. The Budget Runner-Up

With a similar price and overall rating as the previous option, this 50-pint dehumidifier with a drain pump from AmazonBasics offers 4,000 square feet of coverage — so slightly less than the two above picks. It automatically maintains humidity within a comfortable 45 to 55% range, and it features two adjustable speed settings, an auto-defrost function, timer, and auto-restart in case of power outages. A reusable filter is included with the wheeled humidifier, and according to a reviewer, the noise level is about 60 decibels. ]

According to a reviewer: “Plugged it in on humid day in July - the readout said the humidity level was 80% - checked on it after 2 or3 hours and the humidity level was down to 50% and bucket was already full. I emptied it and replaced and hooked up the pump hose (easy) - had to run it up to our only drain, used for the wash machine, probably 4 feet up on the wall. Plenty of hose, I probably should cut it in half - but nice if you need it.”