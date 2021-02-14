Thanks to their smooth and durable designs, the best desk pads provide a clean surface for you to work on, making it easier to find a good writing spot, organize your desk space, and use your computer mouse. But, not all desk pads are created equal. While the best desk pad for you will obviously be one that fits to the size of your workspace, you'll also want to find one with a nonslip back that won't move underneath you, and consider which aesthetic fits most with your style.

There are also a few nice-to-have features to look out for. First, consider the materials it's made from. If you tend to drink water, coffee, or tea at your desk (and who doesn't?) you may want to invest in a water-resistant desk pad that's easy to wipe clean. While a textured or nonslip underside is key to making sure your desk pad doesn't shift around, you may also want a textured top, depending on your preference and needs.

And, while function is important, so is the aesthetic. There are tons of high-quality desk pads out there, and many of them come in pops of fun, bright colors. Some desk pads are even double-sided, so you can change up your workspace's look whenever you get bored. Or, if you want something really fun, you could always go with a patterned desk pad to liven up your space.

No matter which way you go, the best desk pad for you can totally change the way you work. Here's a roundup of some excellent options to help you get started.

1. The Best Overall, All Things Considered

Available sizes: 13.8 by 23.6 inches, 15.7 by 31.5 inches

With more than 14,000 Amazon reviews and a glowing 4.8-star overall rating, this PU leather dual-sided desk pad is one of the most popular desk pads around. Not only does it feature a different color on each side so you can swap them out when you feel like an aesthetic refresh, but each side also has its own texture. One side features a Litchi grain texture, which is a bit rougher to give you more traction, while the other features a "lamb skin"-like texture, which is softer and smoother. The entire pad is constructed with reinforced seams and is water- and heat-resistant. This desk pad comes in two different size options and six different colors you can choose from.

According to one reviewer: "This product is exactly what i needed. My new office desk is white and I felt it needed a little protection in the form of a desk pad. I never thought I would find one this pretty though. I purchased the larger size and i love that it gives me plenty of room for my wireless keyboard, mouse, some space for what ever I am currently working on, and protects a large area of my desk from any pencil/pen smudges etc. Very well made and looks great. Price is excellent too!"

2. The Cult-Favorite

Available sizes: 13.7 by 23.6 inches, 15.7 by 31.5 inches, 17 by 35.4 inches

While this versatile desk pad is slightly more expensive, it's won over more than 20,000 reviewers and comes in three sizes for you to choose from. With a similar dual-sided design, this desk pad can be flipped over whenever you want to add a new pop of color (or go neutral). Like the first pick, this desk pad is made with a durable (and water-resistant) PU leather that easily wipes clean. One drawback? Reviewers are a bit mixed on the nonslip properties of this desk pad. Some reviewers swear it wouldn't budge, while others disagree. Ultimately, this may come down to surface you're working on so keep this in mind.

According to one reviewer "Such a good desk mat, no need for a mouse pad! And protects your desk from scratches. I dropped a hard text book on top of the mat by accident, and the corner hit it, I thought I ruined it and created a dent, but it went back to how I was. So it’s really good!"

3. The Best Printed Desk Pad

Available sizes: 15.7 by 35.4 inches

If you'd prefer a print, these desk pads feature soothing patterns including geodes, mountains, and other nature themes, and some designs even have swirls of gold in them. On top of that, this pad also has a textured nonslip rubber bottom so once you decide on the perfect place, it won't budge. And with a super-smooth surface on top, your mouse will glide across this pad with ease. However, this only comes in one size option, but for standard-size desks, it should fit.

According to one reviewer: "I get annoyed with little square mouse pads and wanted something different. This larger pad is perfect! Decorative and functional, it holds my keyboard in place and I don't have to adjust or move the pad for my mouse. Excellent quality, lays well, no chemical smell."

4. The Best Genuine Leather Pad

Available sizes: 13.1 by 30.3 inches

This genuine leather desk pad is a luxe addition to any workspace. Not only is it soft, but it also has a bit more weight to it than some other desk pads made from synthetic materials. It has a nonslip back to keep it in place, and double-stitching along the edges for an added pop of detail (and more durability). This leather is surprisingly easy to clean with just a damp cloth. However, some reviewers have even added a sealant to protect this pad from water rings. While the one linked here is made of genuine leather, you can also go for a PU leather option for a similar look and a bit of savings.

According to one reviewer: "I bought this to replace a faux leather pad I've had for a couple years. I wanted something more durable. I am really pleased. It looks rich. The stitching around the edge is a nice accent. It does not inch forward with use. I have no problems with my mouse working properly across the surface. I applied a leather protectant and use a coaster for my drinks to guard against water damage."