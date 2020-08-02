Square footage shouldn’t stop you from having the home office of your dreams. The best desks for small spaces are super practical, maximizing available space while adding a dose of style. Desks for smaller areas come in a bunch of varieties — from wall-mounted options to compact traditional desks to corner units to ladder-style desks — so you can find one that meets your needs and fits perfectly in your home.

Since desks come in many sizes, be sure to measure the spot where you plan to place your desk to determine how much space you're working with. You’ll also need to decide on a specific style of desk. If you’re interested in a more traditional option, there are plenty of compact desks with smaller footprints you can choose from. If you think you might want the flexibility to stow your compact desk away when it’s not in use, it can be handy to get a model that can fold for easy storage. A corner desk can also maximize under-utilized nooks in your home. Wall-mounted desks are also wildly popular for small spaces; these desks can be as simple as a wall-mounted piece of wood that can hold a laptop, or as intricate as a fold-out table that’ll provide you with plenty of room to work (and can be tucked out of the way when you’re not on the job). Wall-mounted desks are space savers because you don’t need to account for the larger footprint you need to accommodate four furniture legs. Ladder-style desks are another stylish option that are great for tight spots, since they lean against the wall, making them tall but usually quite narrow.

This list has a variety of desks — including different styles, finishes, and designs — but they’ll all work well in small spaces. But don’t just take my word for it; Amazon customers give these picks glowing reviews, too.

1. A Fan-Favorite Desk That Folds For Storage

With more than 6,000 reviews on Amazon and a solid 4.7-star rating overall, this Coavas desk is a favorite on Amazon, and for good reasons — the desk features folding legs and a top that snaps on and off, allowing you to easily store it when not in use. The desk is made of medium-density fiberboard (MDF) with a metal frame and has a beautiful wood-grain design that’ll compliment basically any decor.

The desk weighs 21 pounds and is 39.4 by 19.7 by 28.3 inches (length by width by height) in size. It can hold up to 200 pounds of weight. Choose from two different finishes — grained brown and grained oak.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: "This is a wonderful desk. Perfect for small areas but still holds a presence. The design allows for the easiest assembly. Literally you take out of the box, unfold the frame, and pop the top on. It's very durable for the price and I'm an elbow leaner. This thing doesn't even move at the pressure of my elbows. So if you are looking for a good desk at an affordable price, this is the perfect desk for you."

2. A Bamboo Corner Desk

Maximize the nooks in your home with this Target Marketing Systems desk, which is designed to conveniently fit in a corner. The desk is made entirely from sturdy bamboo with a natural finish, and it even has a small drawer where you can stash office essentials.

You'll have to do a little work to assemble the desk, but nothing too serious. The desk weighs 42 pounds, and it measures 42 by 28 by 30 inches (length by width by height).

Enthusiastic Amazon review: "I bought this desk to fit into my bed room for my laptop. It turn out very nice and very sturdy. I have bamboo floor so it match perfectly. Large work space. Fit in the corner nicely without taking up a lot of room space. Drawer is a plus. Comfortable to sit in. Absolutely love it! Simple and Beautiful."

3. A Wall-Mounted Rustic Wood Desk

This desk from FOF is simple by design and yet highly functional. The desk is made of solid wood — it is stained and finished by hand — and has cast iron brackets you use to mount it to the wall. Best of all, Amazon reviewers indicate that the mounting process is super simple, and it comes with everything needed to do so.

This pick is available in a range of sizes, so you'll surely find one that works in your small space. The smallest size measures 24 by 14 inches (length by width), while the largest measures 47 by 18 inches.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: "It's beautiful. I love it. I love the rustic look and the floating mixed, so when I came across this it was just what we was looking for to use as a desk to give us more space in our room. I'm so glad we ordered this."

4. A Wall-Mounted Desk With A Fold-Out Table

If you like the idea of a wall-mounted desk but need a little extra work space, this desk from TANGKULA is calling your name. The desk features a table that folds out — giving you an opportunity to spread out and work comfortably — and multiple storage compartments (with adjustable shelves) to hold all of your office essentials. When not in use, the table folds right back up into the wall-mounted unit, so it's out of the way.

The desk is made of MDF plywood, and is available in either white or black. Assembly is required. The desk weighs 35 pounds and is 23.5 by 37.5 by 59.5 inches (length by width by height) in size when mounted.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: "I love it! I bought it for my 12 year old daughter's room and it is perfect. Clever, cute, practical. A perfect desk for a small room/space."

5. A Compact Computer Desk

With room for a computer monitor, printer, keyboard, and CPU tower, this desk from Tangkula is the perfect option if you work on a desktop computer. And the best part is that its compact footprint means that it is ideal for tight spaces, unlike many other computer desks. The desk also features a hutch, which is great for storing books, photos, plants, and other knick knacks.

The black desk is made from a laminated chipboard that’s water- and scratch-proof. It’s easy to clean, too — only a damp cloth is needed. Assembly is required. The desk weighs 79 pounds, and it's 36 by 20 by 53 inches (length by width by height) in size.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: "It exceeded my expectations.I can't express how impressed I am with this desk. I recently moved into a new home and my old Steelcase desk was too big and too heavy to move. I wanted something a bit more compact and frankly, that looked nicer. After looking at many desks online and reading reviews, I selected this one. The finish was a bit darker than I had wanted, but otherwise it sounded fine.I've been using the desk for about one weeks now and couldn't be happier. It's nice and sturdy, and looks great. It's a good combination of style and function that works well in my home office. My husband very happy with it.All in all, a great product. Packaging, looks, assembly, and function. All for a very reasonable price."

6. A Ladder-Style Desk

This ladder-style desk from Monarch Specialties is quite narrow — it’s just over 2 feet wide and 1.5 feet deep, though it's just over 5 feet tall — making it a great option for even the smallest of spaces. The multifunctional desk features plenty of shelving that you can use to display pictures, decor, and other items. The drawer-like area drops down into a desk, and closes back up when not in use.

The desk is available in three different colors — white, dark taupe, and cappuccino. Assembly is required. The desk weighs just shy of 50 pounds.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: "Love my desk! I needed a little desk to fit in a small area to hold my laptop, a basket for mail, etc. Easy to build, quality construction, works great!"