Whether you're feeding one, a family, or throwing a dinner party, you always want to have enough plates for everybody. The best dinnerware sets are commonly made from durable materials including porcelain and stoneware. When choosing which material is best for you, keep these considerations in mind:

Stoneware: Thick and durable, these dinnerware sets are typically more resilient than ones made from porcelain as well as more scratch-resistant. But their durability doesn't come without added weight — you may need two hands to carry the plates from stove to table. These are usually dishwasher- and microwave-safe as well.

Porcelain might be slightly more prone to chips than stoneware, but it's also a timeless alternative that's lighter weight. While you can find scratch- or chip-resistant porcelain, the added durability doesn't come without cost. And like stoneware, you can typically put these in the microwave and dishwasher without damage. Other options: While porcelain and stoneware tend to be the most common, don't overlook Corelle's chip-resistant tempered glass for a lightweight but elegant look, or an affordable yet lightweight melamine set. Melamine is a type of plastic that's super durable so it's great for getting a luxe look without the worry (or price tag). While both are dishwasher-safe, you won't want to put the melamine in the microwave.

Before your purchase, you'll want to consider what you want the set to include: Do you want matching mugs? How about specialty extras like fruit or soup bowls? These tend to add a bit to the price tag but are also super simple ways to stock your cabinets in one, coordinating go.

And finally, consider how many sets you want. Four settings is great for one or two people (especially if you don't want to do dishes all the time), but you can commonly get sets as large as eight for larger groups or if you entertain regularly. But no matter whether you're hosting dinner or whipping up a quick meal for one, the best dinnerware sets will make sure everybody gets fed in style — here are my top picks.

1. The Overall Best Stoneware Set

Serves: 6

6 Each setting includes: 11-inch dinner plate, 8-inch salad plate, and 7-inch bowl

With enough place settings for up to six people, this is the best dinnerware set made from stoneware for the price. While it doesn't include mugs, it does come in 10 vibrant colors, including sky blue, tangerine, and mint green, as well as more neutral shades. Each piece is also scratch-resistant to help them stay looking great for years to come. And reviewers? They seem to love it, giving it a 4.6-star overall rating after more than 2,500 reviews. Plus, it's safe for the dishwasher and microwave.

What reviewers write: "These dishes are great everyday dishes. They do not get hot in the microwave which is the reason I was looking for new dishes. They wash well in the dishwasher and are simply easy to use and attractive."

2. The Overall Best Porcelain Set

Serves: 4

4 Each setting includes: 10.6-inch dinner plate, 8.4-inch salad plate, 6-inch cereal bowl, and a 7-inch soup bowl

Made from chip-resistant porcelain, this dinnerware set is a gorgeous set that'll never go out of style. While it only comes with enough pieces to serve four — you may need to buy the multiple set packs to feed a group of friends — the quality of porcelain is great for the price, judging by the 4.8-star overall rating it's earned. It comes with four pieces for each setting including two bowls. Plus, it's dishwasher- and microwave-safe.

What reviewers write: "Just the right amount of gloss, for my tastes; plates and bowls are the perfect size for my needs. Arrived in perfect condition. Matches well enough with existing white china odd pieces I have collected over the years -- noodle bowls, large bowls, platters -- and has sufficient heft while not being too heavy."

3. A Popular Stoneware Option With Mugs

Serves: 4

4 Each setting includes: 11-inch dinner plate, 8.25-inch dessert plate, 6-inch cereal bowls, and 12-ounce mug

This cute stoneware service for four people comes in more than a dozen color options, so if you're looking for a set with mugs, you've got a lot of options. Thick and scratch-resistant, with a modern shape, they're also available in round options as well as a set of just mugs. They're also safe for the dishwasher and microwave, and come backed by more than 12,000 five-star reviews for the line.

What reviewers write: "Beautiful colour and as described! Very sturdy and heavy dishware. Not easy to break. Dishwasher-able definitely. Cheap price for very high quality!"

4. A Cheaper Porcelain Set That Serves 6

Serves: 6

6 Each setting includes: 10.5-inch dinner plate, 7.5-inch salad plate, and 5.9-inch bowl

While it doesn't have quite as high a rating as the overall best porcelain set, if you want to save yourself a few bucks while also picking up more pieces, this is a tried-and-true porcelain dinnerware set that comes with enough for six people. The porcelain is lightweight yet durable. However, there are only three pieces for each place setting. And while it's not specified whether these plates are chip-resistant, many reviewers raved about their durability, and they can handle the dishwasher and microwave without issue. Choose from timeless styles like white and subtle stripes, or go bold with bright pyramid shapes and brushstrokes.

What reviewers write: "My wife and I are pretty rough when it comes to dishes, and these guys are holding up. The design doesn't fade or scratch off after we've been washing and reusing them for 2 months now, and they don't break when we get a little rough with them. I've hit them on the sink and counter a few times that I was sure they would break but still haven't. This buy was a win!"

5. A Stoneware Set With Service For 8

Serves: 8

8 Each setting includes: 10-inch dinner plate, 7.5-inch salad plate, 5.75-inch bowl, and 12-ounce mug

When you have company over for dinner and want all your plates to match, this stoneware set comes with enough place settings for up to eight people. Mugs are included with these sets which are dishwasher and microwave safe. Choose from four colors including white, pale pink, and bold black with blue. The lipped rim on the edge of the plates is a chic touch, and more than 1,000 customers have weighed in to give these a solid 4.6-star rating overall.

What reviewers write: "Wasn’t sure what to expect with these dishes but I was really pleasantly surprised. First of all, they look great! They also seem to be really well crafted and are a great material to make them easy to wash. I’m very happy with them and would definitely recommend them."

6. A Chip-Resistant Set With More Than 5,000 5-Star Reviews

Serves: 6

6 Each setting includes: 10.25-inch dinner plate, 6.75-inch bread plate, and 18-ounce soup/cereal bowl

Corelle is known for its incredibly durable servingware made from three layers of sturdy glass and this set is no exception. Available in a classic bistro design as well as many others from simple white to Memphis-inspired edges, they're all dishwasher- and microwave-safe. With a 4.7-star overall rating after more than 6,000 customers have weighed in, it's a popular pick that's lightweight like porcelain but tends to be sturdier and is chip- and scratch-resistant.

What reviewers write: "They are also surprisingly durable for how thin they are. I'm clumsy and dropped a plate onto hardwood flooring, and it didn't even crack. Super pleased. I'll be ordering another set in a different color to make nice place settings!"

7. This Chic Porcelain Set

Serves: 8

8 Each setting includes: 10.5-Inch dinner plate, 8.25-Inch salad plate, 6.25-Inch cereal bowl, 12-ounce mug, and 4.5-Inch fruit bowl.

Not only does this 40-piece set include mugs and fruit bowls, but it's also comes from the popular brand Mikasa and is perfect for dinner parties since it has place settings for up to eight people. Each piece is made from high-quality porcelain featuring a unique textured design. But despite being so stylish, they're still dishwasher- and microwave-safe, and one reviewer wrote: "They are dishwasher and microwave safe, and do not get too hot. Have resisted chipping easily so far. We have a Bosch dishwasher so we don't scrub them too much, but they are fine in that heat." If service for eight is more than you need, it also comes in a version with four settings.

What reviewers write: "The quality of the dishware is fantastic! We have run the set multiple times in the dishwasher and they have held up well with no chipping, scratches, or haziness in the finish. There are two of each of the four complementary designs per type of dish, so it gives a nice variety to yourself or your guests...they are a bit heavier than we thought, and much heavier than the other set of dishware we own."

8. A Colorful Set That's Less Than $45

Serves: 4

4 Each setting includes: 11-inch dinner plate, 8.5-inch salad plate, and 6-inch bowl

Melamine is a plastic known for being incredibly durable and quite lightweight, which is why it's a popular choice with schools and dining halls. However, it can also look incredibly stylish, too, and this dinnerware set is proof. While it's tough against breaking, cracking, and chipping, it's recommended that you only put this set on the top rack of a dishwasher and to avoid the microwave altogether. However, with a 4.6-star overall rating on Amazon, reviewers don't seem to mind.

What reviewers write: "Bought these to go in a furnished rental, wanted something that would not break. And, was curious about this melamine material. Found this for a decent price. Was not really expecting much & was pleasantly surprised. Beautiful, vivid colors, durable... very nice!"