A dishwasher is a trusty sidekick for any home cook dealing with the daily load of dishes, so to keep it running optimally, remember to give the machine itself a regular cleaning, too. The best dishwasher cleaners are made from citric acid to effectively remove and prevent deposits and odors. All you have to do is remember to use it periodically.
Dishwasher cleaners remove limescale and mineral buildup left behind over time, and they dissolve residue that accumulates from dirty dishes. The once-a-month cleaners are typically sold in powder, tablet, or liquid form. If you have hard water, a dishwasher detergent that contains a water softener like sodium bicarbonate can prevent white spots and streaks.
Pourable cleaners are sometimes more affordable, even if they’re single-use bottles, while concentrated single-use tablets are popped right into where you usually load detergent, making them convenient and foolproof. Most dishwasher cleaners are designed to run in an empty dishwasher, but there are options that can run with or without a full load of dishes. Search for a product that is "septic safe" is you have a septic tank. A few of the picks below are Safer Choice products certified by the EPA, which means they have been evaluated as containing ingredients that are safer for your health and the environment.
Using one of the best dishwasher cleaners is essential for maintaining a dishwasher that actually cleans your dishes and glassware. Below are four highly rated picks on Amazon, including one with over 8,000 reviews.
