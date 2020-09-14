While all pups can get comfy in a bolster bed, they’re especially great for calming dogs down because the raised edges can help them feel protected while they snooze. So whether your pooch feels more calm when sleeping in a semi-enclosed space, or simply prefers the extra comfort of a supportive pillow, the best dog bolster beds will meet your pet's specific comfort and security needs, and they'll be soft and easy to clean, too.

There are a few different dog bolster bed designs to choose from, and your pet's needs can help inform your decision. Dogs that love curling up while they sleep might prefer a round bed that will help them feel secure on all sides, but if you think your dog will have trouble stepping over the raised edge of a bed, choose one with a low edge on one or multiple sides to make getting in and out easier. And although each of these beds features plush padding for a comfy night's sleep, you may want to consider a memory foam bolster bed that will offers pressure-relieving support and will be as comfortable for your pup as it is for you.

Some of the best bolster pet beds go beyond your run-of-the-mill options, too. For example, if you like to cuddle with your pooch on the sofa, you can opt for a couch cover with a built-in bolster. Or if your dog spends a lot of time outdoors, you may want to consider an elevated bolster bed to keep your pet off muddy grass on wet days or off hot concrete in summer.

Size-wise, there are options for chihuahuas to Great Danes and all dogs in between, and the majority of beds have machine-washable covers for easy care. Whether you’re bringing home a new puppy or upgrading your dog’s sleeping setup, read on for the best dog bolster beds on Amazon that can help keep your pup comfy, cozy, and calm.

1. The Overall Best

With more than 14,000 five-star reviews, this orthopedic dog bed is one of Amazon’s most popular picks. With supportive bolsters on three sides, the bed is made with orthopedic egg crate foam to help relieve pressure points and evenly distribute your dog’s body weight while sleeping. (Also great: The foam is CertiPUR-US certified, so it’s free from most harmful substances.) The removable and machine-washable cover is made from soft micro-suede and features a faux-fur sleeping surface.

You also get tons of great options; not only are there are 12 colors to choose from, including gray, pool blue, and espresso, but you can also opt for an L-shaped bed with just two bolsters, or a bed made with memory foam or even cooling gel foam — great if your dog is prone to overheating (we're talking about you, pugs).

Available sizes: Small, Medium, Large, Jumbo, Jumbo Plus

According to a fan: “Such a great bed! The day I got it, my dog went right to it and didn't get off for 7-8 hours! One of my dogs has a limp in her back leg, so the egg crate bottom is great for her muscles to relax on!”

2. A Fluffy Bed For Curling Up

If you want your pup to feel secure on all sides, this round bolster dog bed is a comfy choice and great for curling up. With a faux fur cover and filled with fluffy AirLoft fibers, the cozy bed features a deep crevice between the sleeping surface and the bolster, so your pup can burrow in and fall asleep. The bed is machine-washable for easy care and comes in three colors: gray, dark chocolate, and oyster.

Available sizes: 23-inch, 30-inch

According to a fan: “Omg so soft and silky but at the same time it fluffy and a little firm. Stuffing is great. The edges are perfect for my dog to prop his head on. He loves this bed. Soon as it came he laid in it and wouldn’t get out.”

3. A Luxe Memory Foam Bolster Dog Bed

Casper is known for its human-approved memory foam mattresses, so it’s no surprise the Casper dog bed has a lot of fans, too. The bed is made from support foam with a layer of pressure-relieving memory foam on top, so it offers tons of support without sacrificing comfort. The machine-washable microfiber cover is rip-resistant for superior durability, so it should last through years' worth of sleeping sessions. Even better — the excess of soft material on top is designed to work with your dog’s instincts, giving them the freedom to paw at the bed and claim their sleeping area before lying down. The bed comes in three colors: sand, gray, and blue.

Available sizes: Small, Medium, Large

According to a fan: “I have paid so many hundred of dollars for my dogs bed and every single time, within 3 months, the bed would be falling apart. My dog is a digger and he loves to dig a lot prior to sleeping. This bed, I can honestly say, is saving me hundreds of dollars! My dog digs and digs and this mattress handles it - no problem. No rips or tears. Just a good quality mattress!”

4. The Best Dog Bolster Bed For Crates

My pick for the best dog bolster bed for crates features a cozy fleece cover and comes in various sizes that fit right into your dog’s crate. Made with a cotton and polyester base, the soft bed has padded polyester bolsters on all sides for comfort and support, and it's thin and flexible enough to fit through the crate door. It comes in five colors, and the entire bed is machine-washable for super easy cleanup.

Available sizes: 18-inch, 22-inch, 24-inch, 30-inch, 36-inch, 42-inch, 48-inch, 54-inch

According to a fan: “Fits perfect in crate and we have washed it twice and laid out to dry. Always looks brand new again and feels the same as when I received it.”

5. A Cute Polka Dot Bed

This adorable polka-dot bolster bed provides a stylish place for your dog to nap. The plush bed has thick and supportive bolsters on all sides, and there's a low front edge that makes it easy for older dogs to step in and out. And while the outer cover isn't removable, the inner cushion is reversible and removable, so you can machine wash it separately. Although the fabric isn't listed, the base is made from durable Oxford cloth.

Available sizes: Small, Medium, Large, Extra-Large

According to a fan: “Bought for an older dog and a puppy. They both love them in their crates. Has been washed several times due to puppy accidents and no issues!”

6. A Bolster Furniture Cover That Fits On Your Couch

If you want to give your dog their own corner of the couch, opt for this furniture pet cover with a bolster. The quilted polyester cover comes in five colors — including brown, gray, and beige — and features a U-shaped memory foam bolster, so your pup can rest their head and feel secure. And for your peace of mind, there’s a water-resistant bottom to help protect your furniture from pet accidents and spills. However, this option isn't machine-washable and is spot-clean only.

Available sizes: 30 x 30.5 inches, 35 x 35 inches

According to a fan: “Got this for my brother after I untrained his black lab... she wasn’t allowed on the couch but I needed snuggle time when I visited! So to save his beautiful blue couch we put this cover on it and his pup loved it! She is getting old so she prefers the softness of a plush bed and has always been a fan of pillows. The plush feel of the cover and the bumper served both her needs (and ours).”

7. An Elevated Outdoor Bed With A Bolster

If your pooch spends a lot of time in the backyard, this elevated dog bed lifts your pup 8 inches off the ground, which can help keep them out of the grass, so they don't track mud inside. Even better, the bed is made with breathable mesh, to help promote air circulation. It features foam bolsters on two sides, and the mesh fabric can be removed and machine washed. Some assembly is required, but hardware is included.

Available sizes: Medium, Large

According to a fan: “My Dog loves her bed. She is an outside older dog who has trouble climbing up on things. She used to climb up on a higher bed to sleep but age made that impossible and this is keeping her off the ground. It’s perfect. She loves it and is on it pretty much all the time.”