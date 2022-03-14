While it might be tempting to let Fido jump into bed with you, it’s also a good idea to give your furry friend their own designated sleeping area. Along with cushiony surfaces and easy-to-clean covers, the best dog pillows keep your dog comfortable with features like orthopedic memory foam, raised sides to promote feelings of security, or even a top hood for burrowing.

When selecting a pillow or bed for your pup, you’ll want to keep their specific needs in mind. A mat-style pillow is a simple, budget-friendly option, but if your dog likes to sleep with their head resting on an elevated surface, an orthopedic dog bed with a bolster will provide a cushioned ledge to support their head and neck. Meanwhile, a pillow with raised sides or a cave-like design can increase feelings of security, helping to soothe stressed pups.

As far as material goes, memory foam dog beds are a great choice for older pets that might have joint or mobility issues, as the material molds to their body to offer superior spine and joint support. For younger dogs and puppies, however, a less expensive bed stuffed with microfiber fill may provide ample support. When it comes to covers, animals tend to gravitate toward soft materials such as microfiber, sherpa fleece, and faux fur, so keep an eye out for those fabrics to encourage your pup to actually use the pillow. And, of course, removable and machine-washable covers can make it easy for you to freshen things up when it’s necessary.

There are plenty of cute dog beds on Amazon that will satisfy your pet’s needs while also complementing your house’s decor. Just be sure to follow the manufacturer’s guidelines to find the right size. (And if your animal is in between sizes, it’s worth sizing up, so they have extra room to stretch out.) Below, you’ll find the best dog pillows that thousands of owners — and their pups — swear by.

1. This Simple Dog Pillow That Also Works As A Crate Liner

This simple dog pillow works as a standalone bed or as a comfy crate liner, and it comes at a relatively budget-friendly price. The polyester-fiber-filled cushion has a soft faux fur cover, and it’s one of the best washable dog beds since the entire thing can be placed in the machine (although the cover is not removable). While there aren’t many color options, those who are looking for something in a neutral tone will be satisfied. Not to mention, the different size options are listed by length, so you’ll quickly be able to find one that fits your pup perfectly.

According to a dog owner: “We bought this for our new puppy’s crate since it was softer and thicker than the basic ‘crate pad’ usually sold in-stores and online. It is PERFECT!! Our puppy loves the softness and thickness of it! Our puppy literally SLEEPS BETTER and wakes less often during the night when this pad is in her crate, than when this is being washed and have to use the thinner basic crate pad we bought first.”

2. A Plush Pillow With A Waterproof Liner

Designed with a 100% waterproof interior liner, this dog bed’s cushion won’t get wet in the case of an accident. The machine-washable, removable cover is made of a soft polyester fleece, and since it’s reversible, you can use the plush side in colder weather and the Oxford cloth side when the temperatures rise. Like the previous option, this pillow can be used on its own or as a crate liner.

According to a dog owner: “Nice soft mattress, and the fact that it has a waterproof outside liner ensures the mattress will be around for a while. Cover slips off for laundering. My daughter's frenchie loves it.... He marked it as his right off the bat. Ran the cover through the washer and dryer and he laid on it all night long.”

3. This Budget-Friendly Bolster Pillow Made From Cozy Sherpa Fleece

Looking for a cozy dog pillow that won’t break the bank? This bolster bed fits the bill. Covered in warm sherpa fleece, the thin bed has a polyester-cotton quilted base and a polyester-filled bolster that runs around the perimeter. When it’s time to wash it, you can toss the entire thing in the washing machine. It comes in a wide range of lengths, so it’s suitable for puppies and small breeds as well as large dogs. Besides sherpa fleece, this bed also comes in a shag faux fur option. One thing to note: It’s a little less cushiony than other options, so if you’re looking for something plush, this might not be the pick for you.

According to a dog owner: “This item exceeded my expectations for the price by far. It is super soft & plush & the texture does not fade after the 1st time my dog naps. It is still as soft & as plush as the day I got it. The shag material used in the covering is high quality & the cushions seem to be the same standard of quality.”

4. A Cult-Favorite Donut Bed That Helps Calm Pets

Boasting an overall 4.7-star rating on Amazon after more than 55,000 ratings, this calming donut bed from Best Friends by Sheri is one of the top-rated dog beds on Amazon. It’s easy to see why — this bed is designed with high walls that help enhance feelings of security, making it perfect for calming stressed dogs. Filled with patented fluffy AirLOFT fibers, the bed has a removable and machine-washable faux shag fur cover for your doggie to snuggle in. Available in several neutral shades and lots of sizes, this bed is great for puppies, anxious dogs, or any animal that likes to curl up tight when they sleep. Personally, I have one of these beds for my 70-pound German Shepherd mix, and she loves to burrow her nose in the deep crevices near the edges.

According to a dog owner: “The BEST bed in my dog's opinion. The high edge provides nice support as a pillow or something to lay her back against. [...] I would gladly let her have an ugly dog bed if that's what made her happy but it's a nice bonus that these are actually aesthetically pleasing. Just no down side on these. Two paws up!”

5. This Orthopedic Bolster Bed For Dogs With Joint Issues

One of the best-rated dog beds on the list, this orthopedic dog bed is constructed with a 4-inch memory foam cushion that can be particularly helpful for dogs with joint or mobility issues, as the ultra-cushy material molds to your pet’s shape for extra support and comfort. Adding to that, there’s a bolster around the perimeter, so your furry friend can rest their head from any angle. The removable, machine-washable cover is made of a polyester-cotton twill, which is more durable than faux fur, although a little less soft. Plus, the water-resistant cover and interior waterproof liner help protect the mattress in case of accidents — a big benefit, as this dog pillow is on the pricier side.

According to a dog owner: “This is a great product - the proof is in the fact that my dog - who is older and has arthritis - loves this bed, and is able to get very comfortable [...] he likes to drape himself over the edges. I recommend this bed without reservation.”

6. A Hooded Bed For Burrowing Dogs

Certain dog breeds — such as dachshunds, terriers, and huskies — have the instinct to burrow, and many pets also burrow to create a peaceful spot away from stressors. If that’s your dog, this cave bed from Snoozer can help satisfy that natural urge. The circular bed has a microsuede exterior and a removable and machine-washable sherpa interior that keeps pups extra warm (but note that the fill material isn’t listed). A built-in hood over the top of the bed gives dogs the option of sleeping inside the “cave” or resting on top when they feel like it. With so many colors to pick from, you’ll have no problem finding one that complements your decor.

According to a dog owner: “We have a Dachshund mix who absolutely loves burrowing under the covers to sleep. This, unfortunately, meant he'd spend half the night trying to weasel his way into our bed. It took him a few weeks to really figure the cave bed out. But now that he has, he sleeps peacefully all night burrowed deep inside. Bonus: this is also the first bed in a year that he hasn't chewed the stuffing out of.”

7. A Bolster Bed That’s Perfect For Smaller Breeds

This bolster bed has raised walls that help provide feelings of security for anxious dogs and puppies, and it’s available in both round and rectangular designs. Made from durable Oxford cloth, it comes with a removable microfiber fleece pillow for extra warmth and comfort, and when the bed gets dirty, you can place the entire thing in the washing machine. It’s worth noting that the largest size is only 35 inches wide, so this bed is best suited for small- or medium-size breeds and puppies.

According to a dog owner: “The size was perfect. The rigidity of sides were soft enough for my pup that she was comfortable laying up against them.”

8. This Shredded Memory Foam Bed That Can Ease Pressure Points

This Brindle dog bed is stuffed with 3 inches of shredded memory foam, providing superior support for your dog’s joints and spine. As far as memory foam pillows go, this one rings up at a wallet-conscious price, and since there’s no bolster around the edges, it can be used on its own or placed inside your pup’s crate. The removable, machine-washable microsuede cover features a two-tone design with contrasting lining, giving this bed a particularly sleek appearance.

According to a dog owner: “Couldn't be happier with this purchase. Incredibly durable even with constant washing. Both dogs love it (it's comfy, I tried it) and it's been a tremendous help for my older dog's achy joints. Recommend wholeheartedly.”

9. The Donut Bed With A Water-Resistant Base To Protect Floors

The base of this donut bed is made with a combination of 300- and 600-denier fabric that’s water-resistant, so it’ll help protect your floor from any accidents. The raised walls provide a feeling of security for your dog, while the polyester microfiber filling gives just enough support — even for bigger dogs. The micro-velvet cover is soft and cozy, and it’s removable and machine-washable — although you can also throw the whole bed in the wash. Plus, there are several cool shades to pick from, including orange, deep purple, and fern green.

According to a dog owner: “Our HUGE Great Dane is so happy in his new 52" bed! This thing is PLUSH. He jumped right in it and fell asleep within about 3 minutes. It is such a challenge to find comfortable beds for giant breeds that are affordable; this one fits the bill. I love the raised sides and how durable it feels. The bottom is anti-skid and seems water-resistant. It is extra-stuffed. We are extremely happy with our purchase.”

10. This Fan-Favorite Bed That Comes In 4 Supportive Materials

Available in several patterns and color schemes, this modern dog bed from Furhaven is a choice that both you and your dog will be excited about. It comes in four supportive base materials: a fiberfill that’s soft yet budget-friendly, an egg crate orthopedic foam to cushion pressure points, a standard memory foam to offer contoured support, and a cooling gel-infused memory foam that’s helpful for pups that run hot, such as pugs and bulldogs. It’s designed with a bolster along the edges for head and neck support, and a faux fur sleeping surface that offers lots of comfort. The polyester cover is removable and machine-washable. With over 56,000 five-star reviews, this bed is a popular pick on Amazon, and it’s easy to see why.

According to a dog owner: “Both my pups love this bed. Our mini Australian Shepards are always hot with their heavy coats. The cooling effect of this bed really works. I noticed they prefer sleeping on these vs our cool hardwood floors. The bumpers on 2 sides allow them to snuggle up in a corner and get in and out of the bed with ease. The large size will be perfect for them once they are full grown”

11. The Heated Bed For Dogs That Run Cold

If your pet doesn’t tolerate cold well, this heated dog pillow can help keep them warm. It has an orthopedic foam base surrounded by water-resistant vinyl, with an optional fleece cover for extra coziness. It comes equipped with an electric heated pad that only uses 40 watts of power, as well as a 5.5-foot-long cord. One of the most impressive features: The heating pad automatically warms to an ideal pet temperature when your dog applies pressure, then turns off again when they get up. One thing to note: If your dog has mobility issues, be sure to supervise them with this option — especially if they might not be able to move off the bed on their own when they get too warm. This pad can also be layered underneath another pillow as a more supportive option.

According to a dog owner: “My dog LOVES THIS BED!! I really like that it only turns on when he lays on it [...] It is pleasantly warm when he lays on it, and neutral temperature when he is not. I also love that it is the same size as his existing dog beds, so it is a nice top addition to his bed set up.”

12. An Ergonomically Shaped Pillow That Cradles Your Dog

For something totally unique, this contoured lounger bed is ergonomically shaped to cradle your dog and support their hips and spine, according to the brand. Available in orthopedic foam, memory foam, and cooling gel foam options, it has a 5-inch-thick cushion that’s slightly raised on either side to allow your dog to elevate their head while sleeping. The soft polyester micro-velvet cover can be zipped off and placed in the washing machine, but according to multiple reviewers, it’s also easy to vacuum in between washes. There are several size options available, including a “giant” option for pets up to 180 pounds, making it one of the best dog beds for large dogs.

According to a dog owner: “Very happy with this bed. It's a single slab of dense foam inside, the top is super soft and easy to vacuum hair off. The raised ends give a nice cradle effect which my dog prefers over the beds with bolster sides.”