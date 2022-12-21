When your pooch is entering and exiting your vehicle, the best dog ramps for cars can make the process much easier and safer. When shopping for a dog ramp look for one that is appropriately sized for your dog, has crucial safety features, and is convenient to set up and take down. Veterinarian Dr. Rebecca Greenstein, B.Sc., D.V.M., explained to Bustle that a car ramp is a good idea if you have a senior pet that struggles with mobility, or if your pooch has certain health issues like “luxating kneecaps (extremely common in toy and small breeds), ACL injuries, hip dysplasia, arthritis, or previous orthopedic surgeries.”

Dr. Rebecca Greenstein, B.Sc., D.V.M., is the chief veterinarian and practice owner at Kleinburg Veterinary Hospital in Ontario, Canada. She also serves as a veterinary health expert for Rover.

Dr. Shadi Ireifej, DVM., DACVS, is a board-certified veterinary surgeon and the chief medical officer of VetTriage, which provides pet parents with the ability to connect with licensed veterinarians via video chat. He currently resides in Las Vegas, Nevada.

What To Look For When Shopping For The Best Dog Ramps For Cars

There are important factors — including weight, size, and safety features — you’ll need to take into account when purchasing a dog ramp for your vehicle:

Weight Capacity

You’ll want to ensure the ramp you choose is designed to hold your pet’s weight — the manufacturer will provide a max weight capacity to stick to.

Ramp Size

The length of dog ramps can vary from just a few feet to over seven feet long. The ramp length combined with the height of your vehicle will give you an idea of how steep of an incline the ramp will have. Dr. Greenstein notes, “Typically, an incline between 15–25 degrees is what we aim for in pets, but the range depends heavily on the size and sure-footedness of your individual dog.” Generally, a longer ramp will be less steep for easier climbing.

Pay attention to the width of the ramp as well. Dr. Greenstein suggests aiming for one that’s “wider than the widest measurement across [your dog’s] shoulders (or hips).”

Safety Features

Veterinary surgeon Dr. Shadi Ireifej, D.V.M., DACVS, recommends looking for traction and side rails that “prevent dogs from sliding off of the side of the ramp.” Other helpful safety features include rubber feet to keep the ramp stable, as well as reflectivity for better visibility.

Ease Of Use

Finally, dog ramps that fold are simple to set up and take down. They’re typically compact in size for storage — a big perk. There are other options like standalone wooden picks that don't need to rest on a surface for use. While they may not break down for storage, they can typically be adjusted in height. Also take note of a ramp’s weight — the lighter it is, the easier it’ll be to maneuver.

1. A Fan-Favorite Folding Dog Ramp For Less Than $80

Pros:

Lightweight

Most budget-friendly on this list

Con:

Some reviewers found the nonslip material to be a bit rough

This dog ramp from PetSafe is well-deserving of its fan-favorite status on Amazon — it’s packed with features that make it an excellent choice for your pet all at a fair price. The plastic ramp is compatible for use with cars, trucks, and SUVs. In terms of safety, it has raised, four-inch-tall sides to prevent your pooch from slipping off, as well as a high-traction surface for added grip. The rubber feet at the bottom help to keep it stable. The entire thing folds in half for storage, and it even locks to ensure it stays shut.

One reviewer wrote: “I have a 40lb. Corgi that is getting too old to pickup safely, so I purchased this ramp to get him into and out of the car. I put a treat in the car and led him with the leash onto the ramp and he walked right up. Mission accomplished! It was great. The ramp is textured so his paws do not slide and it was wide enough for him to feel secure. The ramp was light enough for me to handle it easily. The price was reasonable. Can't say enough good things about it.”

Length: 62 inches | Width: 16 inches | Weight capacity: 150 pounds | Weight: 10 pounds | Traction: Yes

2. A Dog Ramp With A Reflective Surface For Better Visibility

Pros:

Reflective ramp for better visibility

Extra-wide design

Cons:

No side rails

Heavy

The highly visible reflective material on this dog ramp from Pet Gear serves as a guide to help get your dog successfully up and down from your vehicle. But the safety features don’t end there — this pick is also extra-wide with a slip-resistant surface, which combined provides your pet with more sure footing. Rubber grips on the bottom of the ramp give this pick extra stability.

Once your pet is finished using this product, the tri-fold design makes it quite compact in size for storage. Utilize the built-in handle to move it to your desired end location, whether that be in your vehicle, garage, or somewhere else.

One reviewer wrote: “The ramp is heavier weight, sturdier than I was expecting at this price point. Ramp has a sandpaper-like surface that provides good footing for my senior dogs. One of my dogs has limited vision-- the high-contrast yellow-on-black stripes help him to use the ramp confidently.”

Length: 71 inches | Width: 19.5 inches | Weight capacity: 200 pounds | Weight: 24.4 pounds | Traction: Yes

3. A Long Dog Ramp For An Extra-Low Incline

Pros:

Long, gradual incline making it great for dogs that struggle with mobility

All components lock together for safety

Con:

Bulkier than other options on this list

With its extra-long length (94 inches!) and multi-piece design, this dog ramp from WeatherTech boasts a gradual slope for easier access for your pet — the incline is estimated to be 20 degrees, although your car’s height could change that. This unique and sturdy ramp has three individual pieces (two ramps and one central stool) that lock together. Side rails and a skid-resistant, rubberized surface help to ensure your pet stays safe on this pick. Soft, grippy feet on all three of the components ensure they won’t shift around.

When your pooch is done using this ramp, you’ll need to disassemble the pieces. The stool section doesn’t fold down — making it a bit bulkier to store.

One reviewer wrote: “I’m so glad I purchased this ramp. I love that it has a more gradual incline while also being adjustable. The center piece breaks up the incline and makes it more sturdy so that when my 65lb dog walks across it, it doesn’t bounce or budge at all! She doesn’t slip on it due to the anti-slip material they put on top.”

Length:‎ 94 inches | Width: 15 inches | Weight capacity: 300 pounds | Weight: 16 pounds | Traction: Yes

4. A Standalone Wooden Dog Ramp That’s Height-Adjustable

Pros:

Height-adjustable

Doesn’t need to rest on a flat surface to work

Con:

Long when folded (over 41 inches)

Have multiple vehicles? This standalone dog ramp from ALALACPY is adjustable to six different heights (with inclines ranging from 15 to 35 degrees), so it’s compatible with nearly any vehicle — in addition, many pet parents utilize it indoors with furniture like beds or couches. The wooden ramp has a non-slip walking surface that’s described as carpet-like by Amazon reviewers. Small wooden strips (covered in the same material) along the ramp provide extra grip. This ramp can drop down to nearly flat and the handle makes it easier to transport.

One reviewer wrote: “This is a very well made ramp. Helped my large sized dog up it just a couple of times, then he goes straight up by himself as soon as it is in place. If your dog needs a bit of help getting in the car or getting up on a seat this is certainly a very good buy. Would [definitely] recommend.”

Length: 41.33 inches | Width: 15.74 inches | Weight capacity: 200 pounds | Weight: 12 pounds | Traction: Yes

