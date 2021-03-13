Do a search for the best door stoppers, and it'll yield thousands of results. Needless to say, this "simple" purchase isn't quite as simple as it might initially seem. Since the term "door stopper" ultimately refers to two similar products with entirely different functionalities (to prop your door open or to protect your wall from the door), style is going to be your biggest determinant — but you'll also want to consider the overall value and the reviewer feedback.

There are two main types of door stoppers: the kind that keep your propped door open and the kind that protect your door from hitting against (and causing damage to) your wall. This article contains both types: Protective door stops are at the beginning, and wedge or door props are towards the end. While most often referred to as a security bar, I've also included a stopper that makes your home much safer by propping your door shut from the inside, just in case that's what you're looking for. While you're shopping, also consider how it's installed: Some screw into your baseboard, some slip into the door hinge, some use magnets and adhesives, and some simply sit on your floor.

Once you've narrowed down a purpose and therefore a design, it's time to consult the reviewer feedback to see how well it works — and if it's ultimately worth the price. Below, I've also listed what real buyers have to say about them.

1. The Overall Best Door Stopper

The WINONLY door stopper is the number-one pick because it serves both purposes at the same time: It both keeps the door propped open and prevents it from damaging your wall. How? The two pieces install with either screws or the included adhesive tape; one attaches to your door, while the other attaches to the door or baseboard. They then attract each other with strong, sturdy magnets — and the mechanism is spring-loaded to absorb shock and keep your walls scuff-free. Choose between packs of one, two, four, and six.

Available colors: Stainless Steel

One reviewer wrote: "Great product, easy to install, sturdy, looks good. Holds the door open and protects the wall, but still easy enough to close."

2. A Simple Door Stopper To Prevent Door Damage

Looking for a simple, affordable, attractive way to prevent wall damage? Look no further than these door stops from KOVOSCH. They have a spring base (made from steel) with a rubber bumper, and they screw right into your baseboard with a tiny drill hole. They also come in your choice of five colors to match the rest of your home's finishes — all for less than $3 a piece. It's also available in a solid body style, if you prefer.

Available colors: Satin Nickel, Black, Oil-Rubbed Bronze, Bright Brass, White

One reviewer wrote: "Sturdy. Nicely priced for a pack of two. They do just what they say. We mounted one to a baseboard for one door and one to the door itself in another part of the house — works equally well each way."

3. The Best Hinge Pin Door Stop

Because they slip right into your door's hinge alongside the pin, these HOMOTEK stoppers prevent your doors from slamming — but they do so while remaining extremely sturdy and without causing damage to your doors, wall, floor, or baseboards. The base itself is made from zinc alloy, while the stopper features damage-resistant rubber. The screw is also adjustable to work alongside a wider range of door hinges, and since you get eight of them for a great price (and they come in tons of colors), you can outfit every door in your house. They're also available in two-packs.

Available colors: Black, Bright Brass, Oil-Rubbed Bronze, Satin Nickel, White, Antique Brass

One reviewer wrote: "We have a B&B ranch in Fredericksburg with 3 houses and needed some help to govern how far the doors open to protect walls from guests. [...] Great buy. We'll get more for the next houses and bathrooms we're installing for the Wedding Chapel."

4. The Best Basic Door Stop Wedge

These Wundermax door wedges have more than 8,000 reviews and a 4.3-star overall rating, all because they're sturdy, nonslip, and well-designed. Their plastic and rubber construction ensures that they work on a wide range of different floor types, while the curved shape suits just about every door height. They even come in several unique colors and include free bonus holders, which attach to your door using damage-free adhesive tape. Choose from packs of one, three, four, and six.

Available colors: Black, Gray, Orange, Red, White, Multicolor

One reviewer wrote: "Using them on LVP flooring with doors that are more than half an inch off the floor. Put them in place and forget about them. The little holder things are a really nice touch."

5. The Strongest Door Stop For Heavy Doors

Yes, they're a bit pricy, but if you're working with an especially heavy door or an especially slippery floor surface, Strongest Home door stoppers are worth the investment. The rubber bottoms provide a superior grip, while the extra-heavy zinc base won't budge underneath pounds of pressure. Plus, if they don't work on your type of flooring or with any door, you can return them within 30 days and get a full refund.

Available colors: Black, Black Silver

One reviewer wrote: "I moved to a new place, and its main entrance door happened to be self-closing and very heavy. So I was looking for a door stopper that would hold the weight. I didn’t know one has to do such extensive research to buy a thing for a simple function to hold the door! I came across this one and decided to give it a try. And it worked!"

6. The Best Decorative Door Stop

Prop your door open in style with this option from Creative Co-Op. Its rope-knot design beautifully complements rustic, nautical, or modern decors, but it's not just about looks; the knot weighs 4.5 pounds to keep your door open and out of the way. There's even an easy-grab handle should you need to move it, and it comes in two colors.

Available colors: Ivory, Navy Blue

One reviewer wrote: "Liked it so much we purchased a second one. Rope material is soft and does not scratch our new luxury vinyl flooring. We have one for use at our front door and the second on interior bedroom door that would occasionally slam shut with the wind."

7. The Best Security Door Stop

Last but not least, if you're looking for a security door stopper, there's this best-seller from Master Lock. It has nearly 20,000 reviews and a standout 4.6-star overall rating because it's both reliable and versatile. The steel bar adjusts in length and has a knob-friendly head that you can take off, so you can use this bar on both hinged doors and sliding doors. The result? An easy-to-install solution that helps keep intruders out.

Available colors: White

One reviewer wrote: "I'm convinced this just prevented a break-in at my home last week. Someone tried to kick in our back door, but they couldn't, with this and the bolt lock properly engaged.