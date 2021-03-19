Finding a cat litter that will keep your furbaby happy and your house looking (and smelling) clean is no easy task. To keep flying debris to a minimum, the best dust-free cat litters are all clumping formulas that are easy-to-scoop and excellent for odor-protection. In order to choose the right material — clay or plant-based — it will come down to your (and your cat’s) sensitivities, as clay versions can trigger respiratory issues in both pet and owner.

Clay Litters

Clay litters are the most popular option, and today’s best clay-based litters are usually 99.9% to 100% dust-free and come in enough particle sizes to meet your (and your cat’s) personal preferences. A finer texture is more sand-like and can form tighter clumps, making it somewhat easier to dispose of, but it can wind up tracking more around the house than a medium-grain one. Clumping litters are available in unscented versions, however, if you’re really looking to mask odors, a perfumed option that traps odors and deodorizes the litter box at the same time can be more convenient, especially if you have multiple cats to keep up with.

Plant-Based Litters

If you prefer to go with a non-clay option, there are naturally no- or low-dust clumping litters made from wood or walnut shells (note: not all brands provide a dust-free percentage so it’s helpful to look towards reviews). A non-clay option’s big advantage is that it will be less likely to stir up allergies in you and your cat. The particle sizes can vary here, too— soft and more sawdust-like would be great for cats with particularly sensitive paws, while heavier, granular ones are less likely to be tracked all over the house. These litters are odor-absorbing, but they are almost always unscented, so you won’t get as many fragrance options and thus, could potentially be less protected from smells wafting through your space.

Just note that some experts recommend that kittens should avoid clumping litters for the first few months of their life, but you can get a non-clumping natural litter that’s still relatively low dust — and there are a couple on the list below.

Ahead, you’ll find the six best dust-free cat litters on Amazon — all have tons of glowing reviews from fellow cat owners to prove it.

1. This Budget-Friendly Clay Cat Litter With 31,000+ Ratings

Not only does this Dr. Elsey’s cat litter have more than 21,800 perfect five-star ratings on Amazon, but it’s also the most affordable option per pound. The clay litter has medium-sized granules and amazing clumping power that’s “like concrete,” according to reviewers. The unscented, hypoallergenic formula is 99.9% dust-free and amazing at soaking up odors, but if you prefer a scented formula, you can also find that within the same listing. Because of its superior clumping power, you’ll want to have at least three inches of litter in the box (otherwise, liquid waste can seep down and stick to the bottom, like glue).

One glowing review: “Absolutely NO scent, odor control is brilliant...I’ve never had a problem with dust all over the house as I have with the others, and clumping is awesome. I never have a clump break into a million pieces and ruin the litter as with others. I save a ton of money on litter. I do a full box clean after each bag, but honestly could go longer.”

2. This Dust-Free Clay Formula With Baking Soda For Extra Odor Control

This Arm & Hammer litter is made to keep your home smelling clean, even if you have several felines using the same box. The clay litter has a patented formula that seals and destroys odors on contact and includes baking soda, which is a natural deodorizer. Though it has fine particles, it is 100% dust-free and has excellent clumping action, though expect some tracking. The scented litter has a smell that reviewers describe as “ light” and “fresh.” Another fan-favorite, this Clump & Seal formula has an impressive 4.7-star average, with more than 16,000 reviewers weighing in. Remember to maintain a 3- to 4-inch layer of litter in the box for best results.

One glowing review: “This is THE best litter I've ever use. We have 4 cats and a small apartment, so only have room for 2 litter boxes. We have tried different kinds to find the one that works best for us, and this is it. A 12kg of other brands last maybe a week, a 12 kg of this brand has lasted a month! And the litter barely smells if I've forgotten to scoop it for a day. The litter clumps perfectly, there is never wet litter sticking to the bottom. It has a nice light scent, minimal dust, if any, and does not track as much as other brands. This litter is a MUST, especially if you have multiple cats.”

3. Or, This Clay Litter With Febreze & Charcoal For A Fresh Laundry Scent

Some cat owners may want a boost of odor protection mixed in with their litter, like this Fresh Step formula, which uses the power of Febreze’s ammonia block technology, as well as activated charcoal to eliminate urine odors. It’s also scented with the familiar smell of Gain laundry detergent. The clumping, clay litter has medium-sized particles that won’t track easily and is 99.9% dust-free. Reviewers love this odor-fighting litter and have given it a 4.7-star average after more than 4,700 ratings. You get two boxes equalling 37 pounds of litter with your order.

One glowing review: “This Gain version does *something* to kill multiple cat pee smell that others just don't. We have three cats and a cat-loving kid with air quality sensitivity and this is the best litter yet. Went from scooping multiple times a day to actually forgetting about the cat box a few times.”

4. A Super-Absorbent Natural Litter Made From Walnut Shells

This biodegradable litter has more than 4,000 five-star ratings on Amazon and it’s easy to see why. Made from fibrous walnut shells, this natural cat litter is so absorbent, one bag should last you three times as long as a bag of a similar clay version, according to the brand. The clumping litter’s particles are medium-sized and are virtually dust-free and low-tracking. Reviewers love how well the litter absorbs smells without any additional synthetic fragrance. It’s also available in a non-clumping formula perfect for kittens, as well as one for multiple cats that’s enhanced with moisture-activated enzymes for greater odor control.

One glowing review: “This litter smells great... even after a week. It clumps wonderfully and as long as you scoop it once or twice daily, it seems to last forever. It has a nice wood/outdoor scent- no perfumey smell. It does not have dust. It is easy to scoop and very lightweight compared to clay clumping litter.”

5. This Soft Wood-Based Cat Litter For Sensitive Paws

The super-fine, soft texture of this wood-based litter is excellent for sensitive paws. Though it’s clumping, many pet owners find their littlest ones take to the litter easily and have no trouble digging through with their miniature forepaws. This unscented option prevents certain enzymes from bonding with liquid and waste to stop the creation of ammonia and odor. Though it’s unscented, it does have a woodsy, cedar smell that most reviewers found mild. The litter is 99% dust-free, though you can expect some tracking, given how lightweight the particles are. Like other natural options, this litter is biodegradable and compostable. Because it’s so lightweight, one 16-pound box should last you a whole four months, according to the brand.

One glowing review: “This. Litter. Is. Amazing. You’d never be able to tell that we have two cats. This litter is super light weight and it works so well. No weird smell even when it gets wet. This litter lasts a really long time. I use one box a month and scoop daily. I empty the whole litter box about every 2 weeks. That would have been way too long with any other litter that I’ve tried. This stuff is unscented and has very little dust, if any, which is great since I have asthma. Even the smell of cat pee can make me wheezy but I have no issues with this at all.”

6. A Natural Non-Clumping Coconut Litter That’s Great For Curious Kittens

Another lightweight, natural option, this CatSpot cat litter is made from coconut shells, and one five-pound back is equivalent to a 20-pound one of the clay stuff. It’s hypoallergenic and non-clumping, so an especially good choice for kittens. It’s dust-free but has fairly fine particles that will leave some tracking. The litter is biodegradable and compostable.

One glowing review: “Love this cat litter! Perfect for kittens when you’re looking for a no clumping option. Easier to use than standard litter, just sift through it a few times a day to mix it up and remove solids. Once it’s ready to be replaced it can go in your garden.”