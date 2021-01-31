With a large range of powerful vacuum models that can tackle just about any mess, there's a Dyson vacuum for everyone. The best Dyson vacuums have a bagless design, multiple attachments, and can adapt to meet your unique cleaning needs.

Before buying a new vacuum, you'll want to think about the types of surfaces you have in your home. Some Dyson vacuums work well on all surfaces, and can even automatically adjust to whatever surface they're on. Others are more specialized for particular surfaces, such as upholstery, carpet, or hardwood floors. Most of the options on this list are great for both hard surfaces as well as carpet.

Next, you'll need to decide whether or not you want a cordless model. Cordless Dyson vacuums have multiple power modes, so you can conserve battery when vacuuming light dirt on hard floors, then get powerful suction when cleaning thick carpets. Some cordless designs have a battery life of 20 to 30 minutes, making them a better fit for quick clean ups and smaller spaces, while others can last up to an hour, so they can tackle a whole-house deep-clean on a single charge. Corded options are limited by the fact that you have to be near an outlet to use them, but they'll also never run out of battery or suction power.

Dyson vacuums come with a variety of tools and attachments, each with their own distinct function, so consider what type of cleaning tasks you have in mind before choosing a model. The less expensive options come with fewer tools, but you can always buy additional Dyson vacuum tools separately if you need them. If you do decide to purchase tools separately, make sure to check that they fit your model first.

All Dyson models have a bagless design that's easy to empty once you're finished cleaning. The dirt is sucked into a sealed compartment, which can be emptied directly into your trash.

Ready to get your home sparkling clean? Here are some of the best Dyson vacuums on the market.

1. The Best Cordless Dyson Vacuum

Recommended surfaces: hard floors, carpet

Battery life: 60 minutes

Attachments: 5

This cordless vacuum cleaner is not only one of Dyson's most powerful models, but it also has a versatile, all-around great design. It has three cleaning modes — eco, power, and boost — which are displayed along with run time on the LCD screen. The Dyson V11 is able to analyze the surface you're cleaning and optimize the suction power and run time, so there's no guesswork involved.

This cordless vacuum can be used for up to 60 minutes between charges, depending on power mode, floor type, and attachment type, and it can be charged with the included docking station. It comes with a Torque drive head, a mini-motorized tool, a crevice tool, a stubborn dirt brush, a soft dusting brush, and a combination tool. It can also be converted into a handheld design, so you can clean your car and other tight spaces, and it can be easily emptied out after cleaning with the point-and-shoot function.

One fan raved: “I was concerned about the price to value ratio, but I needed a new solution to take care of a recently renovated home. Wow. In under a week, it completely changed my cleaning habits (hello, parent of twins with no time!). I use it for everything, floors, clean under table after dinner, clean up constantly spilled messes (10 lb bag of oatmeal from Costco or after cutting childrens' hair), vacuum baseboards, clean window blinds, clean between the window and the window screen where dirt accumulates. I now vacuum instead of dusting or using Swiffer. Favorite features are high rate of suction, long-lasting battery power, emptying without dirtying hands, plus ease of changing attachments. Since the vacuum was so expensive, I splurged and got the Torque instead of the Animal. At this price point, why not go all in?”

2. The Best Budget Dyson Vacuum

Recommended surfaces: hard floors, carpet

Battery life: 30 minutes

Tools: 2

This budget Dyson model is less expensive than the others on this list, but it still has a powerful cordless, bagless design that can tackle everything from light touchups to deep-cleaning sessions. It has up to 30 minutes of run time when used with a non-motorized tool, and it comes with a motor-head, crevice tool, combination tool, docking station, and charger. This Dyson weighs just 5.45 pounds, so it's easy to maneuver, and the instant release trigger helps to conserve power when moving from room to room.

One fan raved: “Have a tiny house so the battery life (which is about 15 minutes on the stronger setting) is not an issue. But this thing is amazing. I noted what another [reviewer] did and before I donated my old vacuum I ran it around the house. Then I used the new one and pulled up a gross amount more dirt and dust that was left behind.”

3. The Best Dyson Vacuum For Pet Owners

Recommended surfaces: hard floors, carpet

Battery life: N/A

Tools: 3

With the strongest suction of any Dyson, this upright vacuum cleaner excels at picking up fur and hair. The head can work on a variety of floor types, including carpet, wood, vinyl, and tile floors, and it automatically adjusts to surfaces to create the best suction. This Dyson also has a filtration system that is designed to trap allergens, and a bagless dirt bin that can be released with a button. You can tackle a variety of areas with this Dyson, as it comes with a combination tool, a stair tool, and a turbine tool that's specially designed for removing hair. Note that this model is not cordless, so while you'll be a little more limited in terms of where you can use it, you won't have to worry about running out of battery or suction power. If you want an upgraded version of this pet-friendly vacuum that comes with more tools, consider the Total Clean upright model.

One fan raved: “I cannot believe this vacuum. It's fantastic. Have horses and dogs (husky hair everywhere!!!) We literally have to vacuum our house every single day. We have three vacuums (canister and uprights) throughout the house for different flooring/furniture. I can literally ditch them all as this is light, powerful and really gets the dog hair out of everything, even fleece jackets that haven't been dog-hair free in years. Stairs, furniture, clothing, ceiling fans, etc. all vacuumed with ease. My only suggestion would be that Dyson include the extension hose with the vacuum. Hose is short and awkward to use without it. Once I ordered and received that accessory, I've been rocking and rolling throughout the house. The suction is amazing, and our house is finally dust and dog-hair free.”

4. The Best Handheld Dyson Vacuum

Recommended surfaces: upholstery

Battery life: 20 minutes

Tools: 3

Easily suck up dirt from tight spots with this Dyson handheld vacuum. It comes with a wide nozzle tool, a combination tool, and a crevice tool for getting into all the nooks and crannies of your home or car. The wide nozzle can pick up both small crumbs and larger debris, making it great for cleaning upholstery, cribs, and cars. It has a trigger design to save battery, and a boost mode for when you need to increase suction. This bagless handheld vacuum can be emptied hygienically with the touch of a button. The cordless design lets you take it anywhere, but it does have a relatively short, 20-minute battery life, so it's best for smaller messes and touchups.

One fan raved: “Fantastic product. Keeps floors clean with a toddler and I don't have to drag out the big vacuum cleaner every 30 minutes. LOVE love love Dyson vacuums. I will never purchase another brand!”