For an affordable price, the best electric griddles give you a smooth nonstick cooking surface that's easy to clean. With an outlet nearby, you can use these flat multifunctional appliances to whip up much more than just a hearty breakfast, but before you pick one out, it's helpful to consider the sizes and features you'll come across.

Size

While most electric griddles have the same basic rectangular design, the size of the cooking surface will vary. Using average-sized 4-inch pancakes as a reference, most people will find a 20- to 22-inch device will be adequate for making a decent amount of servings in one batch. For feeding more mouths, or to cook a variety of foods at one time, a 24-inch appliance will be more spacious. Due to their streamlined design, many of these griddles can be placed more vertically in a cabinet (like you would a cutting board or cookie sheet), but if you're lacking in storage or just want to be able to heat up a more personal-sized serving, you may find a mini griddle (around 10-inches or less) more suitable.

Features

No matter what plate size you go with, the biggest perk of nonstick coating is that it allows for foods to easily slide off the surface, leaving less mess behind to scrape off. But for an even easier cleanup job, look for a model with a plate that can be detached from its electrical elements (like the temperature dial) so that you can safely submerge it in water to handwash. And for the most convenience, some griddles also come with removable parts (like warming trays) that are dishwasher safe.

You'll also find that a built-in drip tray could be a helpful feature to have, especially if you plan to cook bacon or other meats. For the most optimal grease channeling, however, look for a device that you can tilt, which sends your cooking juices straight into the receptacle.

With all that in mind, there's an electric griddle below for every type of breakfast lover — including a griddle-grill combo.

1.The Overall Best Electric Griddle

Dimensions: 13 x 24 inches (width x length)

This electric griddle is a popular choice on Amazon, thanks to a bevy of convenient and thoughtful features. To start with, it has a nonstick 20-inch cooking area that is spacious enough to cook eight servings at once. Besides a removable drip tray, there's also an extra convenient slide-out (and removable) warming tray that's perfect for keeping bacon crisp while you finish cooking the rest of your meal. Cleaning the griddle could also not be easier. The thermostat (which offers a temperature range of 150 to 400 degrees Fahrenheit) can be removed, and the entire griddle can then be immersed in water for handwashing (the two trays are, however, dishwasher safe. In addition, the Black + Decker griddle has cool-touch sides and handles and a light that turns on once the surface has reached your designated temperature.

Helpful review: “This is my first griddle ever! Let me tell you it cut my pancake-making time by 75%. I was able to make ten pancakes in less than 15 mins. I was also able to quickly make eggs on this as well, so I am looking forward to making other foods too! I also bought a pancake batter dispenser and it really helped save time, and prevent any messes while making the pancakes and gave them perfect circular shapes! This is a must buy!”

2. The One With The Large Cooking Surface

Dimensions: 17 x 24 inches (width x length)

This Presto griddle is a major time-saver, letting you cook big batches of food all at once. In addition to its extra-large cooking surface (18.5 by 15 inches), which the brand boasts can fit up to12 slices of French toast at a time, it also has an innovative design that lets you pull on the handles to adjust the nonstick cooking area from level (best for eggs) to tilted (ideal for meat so any runoff liquid will flow right into a non-removable slide-out drip tray). Bonus: The handles are designed to always stay cool to the touch so you can safely use the angled mechanism no matter the temperature (the dial ranges from 200 to 400 degrees Fahrenheit, with a warm function)

Keep in mind that while you can remove the heat control to rinse the plate in water, some reviewers mentioned its large size makes it "rather unhandy to try and fit it in the sink," so you may have more success with a few soapy washcloths instead.

Helpful review: “If I could have only one cooking appliance in my kitchen, this would be it. I cook just about everything on it from bacon and eggs to hamburgers to vegetables to fried rice (imagining myself as a Benihana chef, of course). There's plenty of room for anything I need to cook, the food turns out great, and nothing has ever gotten stuck.”

3. The Best PFOA-Free Electric Griddle

Dimensions: 10.5 x 20 inches (width x length)

If you prefer for your nonstick surface to be PFOA-free, this electric griddle by Dash is a great option and available in multiple stylish colors, It has a large almost 20-inch cooking area that one reviewer mentioned can fit about eight grilled cheese sandwiches, as well as a removable drip tray for catching grease. Although it can't be immersed in water, this griddle is easy to wipe down to clean. Note: This griddle can heat up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit, but the heat dial lists numbered heat levels and not precise temperatures. Still, for a griddle that's otherwise great, this seems like a minor inconvenience.

Helpful review: "I love the low profile of this griddle. It isn’t as high off the counter as previously owned griddles. Love the color and the quick heat up."

4. The Most Compact Electric Griddle

Dimensions: 10.5 x 14 inches (width x length, including handles)

For a compact and space-efficient electric griddle, look no further than this 10-inch mini griddle. As its name implies, this "little griddle" has a nonstick cooking area that's ideally sized for cooking one to two servings at one time. It also boasts a non-removable drip tray and an aluminum metal body for even heat distribution (choose from a range of 200 to 400 degrees Fahrenheit, as well as a warm function). Like other Presto griddles, it can be immersed in water when the temperature probe is removed, so it's especially easy to clean. Plus, it comes with a 1-year warranty.

Helpful review: “This is a great size griddle for 1-2 people. We keep it on our boat and it's perfect to store in the cupboard. It heats up quickly. I was skeptical about the size but it works out well for the two of us. It cooks food so quickly that if we have to do two batches of food, it's no problem.”

5. The Best Griddle-Grill Combo

Dimensions: 8.8 x 16 x 13.75 inches (length x width x height)

If you can't decide between adding a griddle or a grill to your kitchen appliance collection, get the best of both worlds this Cuisinart Griddler. Like the highly-rated older model, it comes with dual reversible nonstick cooking plates (9 x 11 inches each) that easily pop out, so you can choose from a smooth griddle on one side and a ridged grill on the other. Considered a multifunctional appliance, you can also use it as a panini press, a contact grill, a full or half grill, or a full or half griddle. It's also simple to clean — both plates, the removable drip tray, and the included scraper tool are dishwasher safe. The digital display shows a cooking timer and the temperature you selected, ranging from 175 to 450 degrees Fahrenheit.

Helpful review: "This definitely helped me step up my cooking game. Hamburgers, quesadillas, sandwiches/paninis, hot dogs, sausages galore. Doesn’t make a mess and is easy to control with the digital screen. Makes me food look picture perfect and is super easy to clean. Well worth the price."

6. The Best Mini Pancake Maker

Cooking surface: 5 x 6 x 2.8 inches (length x width x height)

With a 4-inch diameter cooking surface, this Dash mini pancake griddle is perfectly sized for making single servings of pancakes, eggs, or even chocolate chip cookies. And with just one temperature setting, it couldn’t be simpler to use. Just plug it in and the indicator light will let you know when the griddle is ready to use. Available in six color options, the Dash mini griddle boasts nonstick plates that are easily wiped clean. It also is ultra-lightweight (just one pound) and comes with a year-long warranty.

Helpful review: “I plugged in my mini maker and it was ready before I could even finish making my pancake batter. I was nervous that when I closed the top batter would ooze out the side but it didn't at all. Soon the light flashed and I opened it up to a perfect, fluffy pancake. I now use this instead of a regular pan or griddle when cooking for myself since it's much faster and easier to clean.”