Whether you’re building furniture or putting up a picture, the best electric screwdrivers get the job done faster — and they save your wrist from cramping up. But before you order something, first make sure you’re actually in the market for an electric screwdriver instead of a cordless drill. Then, ensure that it has the power and extra features you’ll need for your DIY jobs.

At first glance, electric screwdrivers are easy to confuse with cordless drills, especially since they both use bits — but there are a few key differences between the former and the latter: For one, most electric screwdrivers are designed solely for installing and removing screws, which doesn’t require a lot of power. For reference, the electric screwdrivers below range from about 3.5 to 8 volts. A drill, on the other hand, may be used to install and remove screws, but it’ll also need enough power to drill holes through all types of materials. For that reason, drills likely have a much higher voltage than electric screwdrivers. (If you’re looking for something more powerful than a standard electric screwdriver, there’s a portable budget drill at the bottom, which offers 20 volts.)

That said, electric screwdrivers are often smaller, more lightweight, and more portable. Some of them also have adjustable angles to reach screws in difficult spots and various torque settings when you need a little more power for stubborn materials or tight screw holes. Finally, you can find electric screwdrivers with built-in LED lights and a big selection of included bits, all of which make the job at hand significantly easier.

1. The Most Popular Electric Screwdriver On Amazon

This BLACK+DECKER rechargeable screwdriver has earned a number-one best-selling status along with over 8,000 reviews and a 4.5-star overall rating. There are plenty of reasons why reviewers love it, but the main ones include: a rechargeable battery that lasts up to 18 months on a single charge, three different angle positions for various jobs, 3.6 volts of power, and an included 42-piece bit set. In terms of power, it’s surprisingly strong given its reasonable price.

One reviewer wrote: “Another winner for B&D [...] I do a lot of furniture assembly, and that's why I got this. Dozens of screws get tiring and a full sized power drill is heavy. I like to travel light. This lets me get through a bed assembly or a desk or both with no issues, charges quick, and has a folding grip. The engine is just powerful enough to drive a #6 drywall screw into a 2x4 without bogging down, and the battery is enough to repeat it many times.”

2. The Best Budget Option

If you’re just looking for something small, portable, cheap, and simple, opt for the 710-watt BLACK+DECKER cordless screwdriver, which costs just a little more than $10 and fits effortlessly in the palm of your hand. It only has one angle, but it runs on two AA batteries and comes with two bits: a slotted head and a Phillips head, so you can do many basic jobs without hassle. It also has a pegboard hole and a switch that allows you to both drive and remove screws with the same tool. (For $22, you can opt for the larger set with 42 bits.)

One reviewer wrote: “Excellent little tool. I find myself somewhat handy. I wanted something to keep in a drawer inside of the house. This allowed me for quick small jobs without getting all the big tools out. Great for assembling furniture, removing batteries from toys, etc..”

3. The Best Budget Screwdriver With Adjustable Torque

Most electric screwdrivers — especially the budget ones — have a single torque setting that may or may not be powerful enough for the job at hand. The 4-volt TECCPO electric screwdriver, however, has multiple adjustable torque settings that range from 1N.m to 6N.m, so it’s even powerful enough to screw into wood without a pilot hole. It also has two positions, a rechargeable battery that can tackle up to 400 screws on a single charge, and an included 45-piece bit set.

One reviewer wrote: “The torque adjustment is really helpful. Many low-cost power screwdrivers lack this feature. [...] There is sufficient power for finishing most home projects.”

4. The Most Powerful Electric Screwdriver

The DEWALT cordless gyroscopic screwdriver kit is an investment, but its motion-activated variable speed (which adjusts the torque) and 8 volts are powerful enough for screwing into wood, plastic, or light-gauge metal. Like its competition, it has a two-position handle so you can use it straight or at an angle — but unlike its competition, it has a built-in LED and an on-device battery status so you can see when it needs recharging. While it doesn’t come with any bits, it does come with a battery, charger, and bag, in addition to the tool itself.

One reviewer wrote: “The best part is that it's small and at an angle it's ergonomically perfect. The bit lines up right with my pointing finger, better than any other power screwdriver I've used. The next good feature is the clutch. It can be set low enough to drive #6 screws into sheet metal boxes without stripping them, or machine screws into threaded aluminum stand offs. Things that normally you wouldn't do with a power screwdriver for fear of stripping the screws. Finally, it's lightweight and the battery charges quickly.”

5. The Best Mini Electric Screwdriver

For extra-small, precise jobs (like phones, watches, computers, toys, and glasses), there’s this mini electric screwdriver. It’s not much thicker than a pen, but it has four awesome features to make things especially easy: a powerful motor, easy controls to switch between forward and reverse, magnetized bits that stay put, and a built-in LED light so you can see exactly what you’re doing. This one is USB-rechargeable and comes with 24 interchangeable bits. It only has one angle and the wattage information isn’t available, though according to reviewers, it still gets the job done quickly and with ease.

One reviewer wrote: “My teenage son loves to take apart computers, fix them and upgrade them, then put them back together. This screwdriver is 100% perfect for his needs and he absolutely loves it. It saves him time because he doesn't have to manually unscrew and screw everything.”

Also Great: A Budget Drill With Tons Of Accessories

A drill may not be as portable or compact as an electric screwdriver (and it probably won’t have adjustable angles), but it can fasten and remove screws and it’s powerful enough to drill pilot holes into a wide range of materials. If you’re looking for something a little more powerful, the 20-volt Avid Power drill is a great option. For just $40, you get the drill itself (which is surprisingly small and lightweight) as well as a battery pack, a charger, 10 drill bits, 10 driver bits, and an extension bar for hard-to-reach places. It also has a built-in LED light and 15+1 torque settings.

One reviewer wrote: “Great product. Just used it to install new handles on cabinets. The flex tool worked great for getting into drawers. The light and size of drill is convenient and comfortable.”