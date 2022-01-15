To achieve the satisfying look of an error-free written page, an erasable pen is a must-have. The best erasable pens write smoothly and erase cleanly without leaving residue or tearing pages. Erasable pens are best for informal uses like note taking, writing in planners, and doing crosswords, since the ink doesn’t actually erase (it simply disappears due to the increase in temperature caused by the friction of erasing). In other words, don’t use them for important documents or any written materials that need to be stored long-term.

When shopping for an erasable pen, there are plenty of options to match your favorite standard ink pen. Erasable inks are typically designed to produce the same kind of lines produced by gel or ballpoint models — they can even be used for highlighters. Nib sizes also vary. Some erasable pens have bold 1-millimeter tips, while other tips are as fine as 0.38 millimeter. Erasable pens will always come with an attached eraser, too, so you won’t have to worry about keeping track of a handheld one.

You can also look for small design details that make writing less of a chore, such as ergonomic grips and side clips for portability. Erasable pens can either come with a retractable tip or cap — either way, be sure to make use of these features to help prevent the ink from drying out.

Scroll through my picks for the best erasable pens that are currently on Amazon.

1 A 3-Pack Of Popular Erasable Pens Pilot FriXion Clicker Erasable Gel Pen (3-Pack) Amazon $6 See On Amazon Fans of retractable pens will appreciate this three-pack of Pilot FriXion Clickers, which comes in black, blue, and red ink. The gel-style pens produce smooth 0.7-millimeter lines that erase neatly using the eraser plugs on the end of each barrel. Plastic clips make them easy to secure to coil bindings and pockets, and the barrels can be reused if you purchase ink chamber refills, which is helpful in reducing plastic waste. One fan raved: “I am impressed at the cleanliness of the ink and ability to undo a mistake. I was introduced to them when I bought my Rocketbook... now I use these pens all the time when I am doing my office work. I do not have to bother with whiteout any more. LOVE THAT!”

2 A Value Pack Of Erasable Ballpoint Pens Paper Mate Erasermate Stick Medium Tip Ballpoint Pens (12-Pack) Amazon $7 See On Amazon At roughly 50 cents each, Paper Mate’s 12-pack of Eraser Mate pens are a great value. The black ink produces the results of a standard 1-millimeter ballpoint pen, with the added benefit of being erasable. Simply make corrections using the eraser that’s built into the plastic pen cap. One reviewer recommended cleaning the eraser after heavy use for the best results, but overall, many were satisfied with how easily marks are removed. One fan raved: “These pens are a great value for the cost. The pens [write] smoothly and have a low smudge factor from what I have experienced. They have a comfortable grip and balance for small (kids) or larger hands (adults). My son and I both like these pens and think that they glide/flow very well. [...] I definitely recommend these to those looking for a comfortable well balance, writing pen with the added capability of being erasable.”

3 A Best-Selling Set Of Colorful Erasable Pens Pilot FriXion Clicker (10-Pack) Amazon $16 See On Amazon With an overall 4.7-star rating and 70,000 reviews, these FriXion Clickers by Pilot are the number-one best-selling gel pens on Amazon. The 10-pack features a rainbow of colors and draws fine, 0.7-millimeter lines. Each pen has a retractable tip with a built-in clip and eraser, and a rubber grip on the plastic barrel makes writing a comfortable task. Multiple reviewers noted that the ink flows smoothly, and another enthusiastic reviewer insisted, “the no-mess erasing tip really does erase every spot!” One fan raved: “These are AMAZING! The only pen I plan to use going forward. [...] They write really smoothly, and erase well. The eraser does not leave any residue, not even those little flakes that you blow away. Its like magic!”

4 A Premium Erasable Pen That Comes In A Fancy Gift Box Pilot FriXion Ball LX Erasable Pen Amazon $28 See On Amazon The FriXion Ball LX marries the convenience of an erasable pen with the looks of a luxury writing tool. Erasable blue ink is housed in an elegant brushed-metal barrel with chrome accents at the tip and clip, and the sleek packaging makes it suitable for gifting. The pen draws a fine, 0.7-millimeter line, but one Amazon reviewer found that it can also accommodate extra-fine 0.5-millimeter refills. The eraser can be concealed with a solid cap that matches the body of the pen, and the nib is retractable to keep it protected in between uses. This pen is also available in six colors, including unexpected shades like lime and gold. One fan raved: “I LOVE FRIXION PENS. Like, seriously love them and my one and only complaint has been that they aren't really pretty or [elegant] looking. The LX erased my only complaint. Pretty, stylish and with a little more weight than their regular editions, they are pure perfect. They still write super smooth, and erase with ease.”

5 A Set Of Erasable Pens For The Crossword Puzzle Enthusiast ParKoo Retractable Erasable Gel Pens (12-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon ParKoo's erasable gel pens are advertised as being ideal for completing crossword and Sudoku puzzles, but there's no need to limit their use to brain games. A 12-pack includes six black and six blue pens, each of which has a 0.7-millimeter tip. It's easy to make corrections using the rubber erasers on the end of the pens, and the plastic clip doubles as a retractable clicker. You can also score multipacks in different ink color combinations, too. One fan raved: “I'm a crossword buff with some vision issues so I need a writing instrument that makes dark marks. And since I'm miserable at spelling, I erase a lot. [...] I am completely satisfied with them. They write smooth and full, erase clean and have a soft grip which is very comfortable in my tired old hands. If you're looking for a good erasable ink pin, this is what you want.”

6 An Extra-Fine Erasable Pen That Writes In Four Colors Pilot FriXion Ball 4 Amazon $10 See On Amazon If you’re someone who likes to write in different colors, you can eliminate the need for multiple pens with the Pilot FriXion Ball 4. The erasable pen allows you to switch between black, blue, green, and red inks in a single click, and the extra-fine 0.5-millimeter tip is a rare find for a ballpoint. The wide plastic body comes in champagne gold, and a matching rubber grip is included for added comfort. To quote one enthusiastic Amazon reviewer, the only downside of owning this pen is that "everyone keeps trying to steal it." The nib is retractable, and there’s a built-in eraser on the end of the pen. One fan raved: “This is my favorite pen and I carry it around everywhere at work. As a clinical researcher I love the multiple colors and how well the ink is, even for lefty writers like me. No messy trail. Signature and data look professional and amazing.”

7 A Multicolor Set That’s Great For Drawing Vanstek Retractable Erasable Gel Pens (15-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon Add some vibrance to your handwriting with these colorful erasable gel pens by Vanstek. The 15-pack covers every color on the spectrum and breaks down to less than a dollar per pen. Retractable clickers protect the inks from drying out while soft rubber grips help reduce hand fatigue. The fine-point tips produce smooth 0.7-millimeter lines and, according to one Amazon reviewer, the ink dries more quickly than other brands. One fan raved: “Excellent value for an erasable pen. Erases with friction/ heat. The colors are all vibrant and each pen tip is sealed with a wax ball upon arrival. After removing the ball, the pens write smoothly and beautifully. Nice dark ink that glides evenly when writing. Erases cleanly. These are exactly like the name brand erasable pens but at a fraction of the cost. On top of that you get so many more colors! I love these!”

8 A Bulk Pack Of Black Gel Ink Pens Lineon Erasable Gel Pens (15-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon Lineon’s 15-pack of gel pens is made for anyone who primarily relies on black ink for writing tasks. Each pen has a 0.7-millimeter tip that retracts using a plastic clip, and the ink is easy to erase using the dome-shaped eraser at the end. The plastic barrel is translucent so you can keep an eye on your ink supply level, while a rubber comfort grip make the pen easy to hold as you jot things down. Multiple enthusiastic reviewers agreed that the smooth flow of ink makes these erasable pens comparable to name-brand options. One fan raved: “Best erasable pen I have tried [...] Last the longest, writes the smoothest and easiest to open and close with one hand. Will only buy this brand from now on.”

9 A Pack Of Erasable Gel Pens That Draw Bold Lines Pilot Bold Point FriXion Clicker (12-Pack) Amazon $24 See On Amazon This version of the FriXion erasable pen draws a bold, 1-millimeter line in black gel-style ink. The solid-black plastic body has a matching eraser at the end and a textured rubber grip near the tip for added comfort. A retractable point saves you the hassle of lost caps, while a plastic clip makes the pen easy to carry in your pocket or attach to a book at all times. One Amazon reviewer gave this 12-pack the ultimate endorsement by writing, “These pens have changed my life!!” One fan raved: “I've been looking for a long time for [an] erasable pen with a bolder pen tip...…..finally found it! I am so happy! I was so tired of all the very thin pen tips. I was looking for a pen to do puzzles like word search, crosswords, etc. It shows up better and much easier for my old tired eyes.”