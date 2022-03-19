Whether you’re looking for sustainably sourced bedding or simply like the soft, temperature-regulating properties of lyocell, the best eucalyptus sheets have got you covered. Available in a range of colors and sizes, most have certifications for responsible sourcing and manufacturing practices, and some have upgraded features like fully elasticized hems or pockets built into the fitted sheet, so you have a place to stash your remote control.

Sustainability Considerations

First, a bit about what makes eucalyptus a unique material: Eucalyptus is abundant and requires very little water to grow quickly, making it one of the most sustainable materials available, but it’s a labor-intensive process. After grinding it into a pulp and treating it with a solvent, the resulting material is turned into a fiber known as “lyocell” that then gets spun into yarn — the result is a soft, silky, temperature-regulating fabric. While every eucalyptus bedding brand uses a similar process, some have taken steps to ensure a truly eco-friendly approach. For example, TENCEL is a branded lyocell fiber that guarantees its trees are grown on sustainably managed farms that have been certified by the Forest Stewardship Council. You may also run across the OEKO-TEX badge, which indicates that the sheets and every component used to make them are free of potentially harmful substances, so if you are sensitive to certain fabrics or manufacturing processes, you may want to keep an eye out for options with this certification.

Other Features To Think About

Aside from sustainability, you can think about upgraded features, like an extra-long flat sheet that’s helpful for taller people, or a fitted sheet with a built-in pocket for storing small essentials. And, while most complete sets come with a fitted bottom sheet, a flat sheet, and two standard pillowcases, some brands come with extra pillowcases, and others let you forego a top sheet, which can save you money if you’re someone who prefers to sleep directly under a comforter.

Beyond that, it’s all about color preferences and finding a set that matches both the size and depth of your mattress. With all that in mind, these are the best eucalyptus sheets.

1. The Overall Best

Highlights: TENCEL lyocell, OEKO-TEX-certified, fits 15-inch mattresses, option to forego flat sheet

These sheets from Sijo are made from 100% eucalyptus TENCEL lyocell and have a silky soft feel that’s also breathable and moisture-wicking. The brand offers the option of sets with a flat sheet or without — perfect if you prefer to simply sleep under a duvet and want to save a little money. The fitted bottom sheet has a 15-inch-deep pocket and a fully elasticated hem for a snug fit. You can choose from soft, muted colors like fog, blush, ivory, and slate.

Like all TENCEL fabric, the fibers are sustainably sourced from forests certified by the Forest Stewardship Council, but the fibers in this set are also certified by the Programme for the Endorsement of Forest Certification (PEFC), which also ensures forest management that’s environmentally, socially, and economically responsible. Furthermore, they’re OEKO-TEX-certified, which means they’ve been tested and found to be free of harmful substances, making this an excellent choice if you’re sensitive to certain chemicals used in manufacturing processes. Each set includes two pillowcases, except for the twin-size options, which only come with one.

A reviewer wrote: “They are hands down the softest sheets I have ever had. They feel just like silk. That silky fabric also stays nice and cool. [...] And I love that you can buy just a fitted sheet and two pillow cases in a set without having to buy the flat sheet. We do not use a flat sheet so they never get used and it is such a waste. I honestly will never buy any other kind of sheets again. These are the perfect combination of soft and comfortable yet also eco friendly, chemical free, and minimalist. They check all the boxes.”

Available sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, California King

Available colors: 9

2. The Runner-Up

Highlights: TENCEL lyocell, OEKO-TEX-certified, fits 16-inch mattresses

Like the overall best option, Olive + Crate’s sheets are made from 100% eucalyptus TENCEL lyocell, which guarantees environmentally responsible manufacturing processes. According to the brand’s website, they’re also OEKO-TEX-certified, and the fabric’s sateen weave is breathable and moisture-wicking for a cool sleeping experience. The fitted sheet has a fully elasticized hem and a pocket depth of 16 inches, making it a good pick if your mattress is slightly deeper, but unlike the previous pick, there are no options for sets without flat sheets. Each set comes with two pillowcases, and you can choose from muted shades like charcoal, sage, and sky blue, but there is a more limited range of sizes.

A reviewer wrote: “There's nothing I didn't like about these sheets. They are the most comfortable sheets I've ever bought. The fit is perfect, the feel is perfect, the color is beautiful. I will definitely be buying more sets.”

Available sizes: Queen, King, California King

Available colors: 8

3. The Sheets With The Most Color & Size Options

Highlights: TENCEL lyocell, OEKO-TEX-certified, fits 16-inch mattresses, wider range of colors

Stylinen’s sustainably produced lyocell sheets come in a slightly wider range of sizes and colors, including neutrals like sand and ivory, as well as jewel tones like burgundy and forest green. The OEKO-TEX-certified sheets are free of potentially harmful substances, and because they’re TENCEL, they’re guaranteed to be produced in an eco-friendly manner. The fitted sheet has 16-inch pockets and a fully elasticized border for a snug fit, and the pillowcases have an envelope-style closure that gives pillows a polished, tailored look.

A reviewer wrote: “These sheets were super soft from the moment I pulled them out of the package. I was so excited to wash them and sleep on them. When I finally got to crawl into bed, I was overjoyed. They really are nice. Now, I will certainly come back and let you all know if they wear out sooner than I expect, but for now: THESE ARE MY FAVORITE SHEETS.”

Available sizes: Twin, Full, Queen, King, California King, Split King

Available colors: 11

4. The Deep-Pocket Sheets With Upgraded Design Features

Highlights: fitted sheet has built-in side pockets, comes with 4 pillowcases, fits 20-inch mattresses

In addition to ringing up at a (relatively) budget-friendly price, Dreamcare’s lyocell sheets come with four envelope-style pillowcases — two more than any other option on this list — which is helpful if you’re a multi-pillow sleeper. Just as good, the fitted sheet features a storage pocket on each side for stashing items like earplugs, your phone, or the TV remote. Plus, the 20-inch pockets on the fitted sheet are some of the deepest you’ll find, and the corners of the fully elasticized hem are outfitted with straps for an extra-secure fit on your mattress.

The drawbacks: Although the brand states the fabric is made from certified eucalyptus lyocell, there’s no mention of TENCEL fiber or OEKO-TEX certification.

A reviewer wrote: “I love these sheets! They are soft to the touch, and stay cool. I love the deep corners with the strap so they go on easily and stay on! Plus - pockets for the remote! LOVE.”

Available sizes: Full, Queen, King, California King

Available colors: 8

5. The Deep-Pocket Sheets With A Longer Flat Sheet

Highlights: extra-long flat sheet, USDA-biobased product, fits all 20-inch mattresses as well as 11-inch king and California king mattresses

The Sheets & Giggle’s set includes a flat sheet that’s 4 inches longer than the industry standard, providing a bit more coverage for tall people (and anyone who likes to sleep with their head under the covers). In addition, you’ll get two pillowcases — or just one if you opt for a twin or twin XL set — and a fitted sheet with generous 20-inch pockets and a fully elasticized edge with labeled tags to help you position each corner where it belongs for foolproof bed-making. (Note that there’s also an 11-inch option for king and California king beds.)

Made from eucalyptus lyocell, the fabric is OEKO-TEX-certified as well as a USDA biobased product, which means they contain a USDA-verified amount of renewable biological ingredients. However, the fabric is not TENCEL, nor is there any mention of a specific forest management certification. Perhaps the biggest downside is the fact that this set comes in a relatively limited range of colors, so it’s not your best bet if you’re looking for options in that department.

A reviewer wrote: “The best sheets I've ever had. Really soft and cool. Feels like I'm at a luxurious hotel mansion. Seriously worth every dollar!! I don't want to ever get out of bed! Fits my king well with a pillow top on the bed. I have never spent this much on sheets before in my life! I am glad I did.”

Available sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, California King

Available colors: 7

Also Great: A Lightweight Eucalyptus Comforter

If you want to outfit your entire bed, you may want to consider this eucalyptus comforter from Sheets & Giggles. It’s constructed with a 100% eucalyptus lyocell cover made with fibers derived from biodiverse farms, while the fill is made with a combination of 50% eucalyptus lyocell and 50% upcycled PET. Oversize and lightweight, the comforter can be machine-washed on the gentle cycle. Use it on its own, or attach a duvet cover of your choice to the four corner loops.

A reviewer wrote: “I love this comforter! I bought the sheets as well and have been sleeping so well. I am even going to bed earlier because I can’t wait to wrap up in them. I usually toss and turn and kick blankets off but now I sleep through the night. No cold toes and no overheating! The weight and warmth are perfect. I don’t like heavy comforters but this has a nice weight to it without feeling like lead.”