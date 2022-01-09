The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) recommends wearing a mask to protect yourself and others, but if you wear glasses, it can be hard to find a mask that won’t fog up your lenses. The best face masks for glasses wearers have pliable nose wires that can be adjusted for the right fit, creating a seal that keeps air from escaping upwards and steaming up your lenses. In addition, some masks have adjustable straps or expandable panels to accommodate different face shapes while creating a snug fit to further prevent fogging up as well as up the comfort factor. Both fabric masks and disposable ones can be good for folks who wear glasses, though there are some requirements both types should meet in order to be effective.

When shopping for fabric masks, the CDC recommends at least two layers of breathable, washable fabric, an adjustable nose wire, and a gap-free fit around your face. Most fabric masks also have pockets to accommodate disposable filters, offering additional layers of protection. Reusable cloth masks are often available in a lot of colors and patterns, too.

If you prefer to wear disposable masks with built-in filtration, consider the added protection of an N95 mask that is approved by the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH). When fitted properly, NIOSH-approved N95 masks can filter up to 95% of particles from the air, an important point given that there are counterfeit masks making similar claims. (On that note, KN95 masks can also be effective but they’re not regulated by NIOSH, so the CDC lists additional factors to consider when buying K95 masks.) Approved N95 masks also have nose clips to help create a seal and prevent your glasses from fogging, offering better fit and protection than loose-fitting disposable masks. However, N95 masks don’t come in many colors and have no stylish embellishments.

So, which mask type is right for you? According to the CDC, that may depend on the situation. For example, if you’re traveling or taking care of a sick person, you may want the added filtration of an N95 mask — but for everyday use, you might prefer a reusable fabric option.

With all that in mind, scroll on for the best face masks for glasses wearers that meet safety recommendations and will help keep your glasses clear at the same time. And for extra help keeping your lenses clear, keep scrolling for an anti-fog spray you can use on your glasses.

1. A Pack Of Cloth Face Masks With Chin Guards

Featuring chin guards, a flexible nose wire, and adjustable ear loops, this eight-pack of face masks is designed to fit snugly. The masks are made from three layers of breathable cotton with a pocket where you can place a disposable filter for additional protection. The mask should be hand-washed, and there are seven multi-pack color combinations to choose from.

One promising review: “Tightening these masks at the appropriate strength to fit your face as well as can be, makes wearing glasses much easier. I still have to put my glasses over my mask but I have zero issues of fogging.”

2. These NIOSH-Approved N95 Masks

Because they’ve earned the NIOSH seal of approval, you can be sure these N95 masks have been certified to filter up to 95% of particles in the air. Each disposable mask is made with four layers and has an adjustable nose clip to create a seal, helping prevent your glasses from fogging up and keeping you better protected. Like most N95 masks, these only come in white — but they do have a helpful dual head strap that creates a secure fit that might be more comfortable for many.

One promising review: “They are comfortable and fit well. We can breathe easily but our breath does not escape the mask. Our glasses do not fog up.”

3. A Set Of Floral Cotton Masks

If you’re looking for something more colorful, these fabric face masks are embellished with four different bright prints. Each mask is made from three layers of cotton and is designed with a filter pocket. For a snug fit, the masks have adjustable ear loops and an M-shaped nose clip. Plus, they’re machine-washable — just don’t forget to take out the filter if you use one.

One promising review: “Best masks I own. You can adjust the straps and they are very comfortable and cover your mouth and nose well. Also, I wear glasses and have no issues with foggy glasses with these masks.”

4. This Wildly Popular Mask That Comes In Dozens Of Styles

Available in more than 30 styles, including the vibrant orange design featured above, this highly rated face mask lets you show off your personality. The mask is made from three layers of cotton with adjustable ear loops, a pliable nose clip, and an internal pocket for a filter. Plus, the mask is machine-washable and has earned more than 21,000 five-star ratings.

One promising review: “Fits my face well, adjusts at the ears and over the nose. Ear elastic is stretchy and thin so it doesn't hinder my glasses. Light weight and does not irritate my skin.”

5. A Pack Of Adjustable Masks With Two Expandable Panels

Thanks to expandable panels on both the top and bottom, this cloth mask can accommodate more face shapes and sizes comfortably, with each mask expanding between 4.7 and 6.8 inches tall. Made from three layers of cotton, the masks feature filter pockets, adjustable ear loops, and nose clips. They’re machine-washable, available in different color combinations, and come in packs of two or three. A popular pick on Amazon, these masks have earned more than 3,000 five-star ratings.

One promising review: “I work in a hospital and have tried over a dozen mask styles. These are so comfortable, provide great protection, prevent my glasses from fogging and I don't feel like I am suffocating! I added the 2.5 filter for added protection.”

6. A Splurge-Worthy Silk Mask

Made from two layers of soft, breathable silk, this face mask feels amazing, might be even more effective than cotton, and still has all the features that glasses wearers will appreciate. There’s a bendable nose wire, adjustable ear loops, and a 3-D chin design that creates a secure fit. The drawback? This luxurious mask does not have a filter pocket. Available in 10 colors and prints, this silk mask is machine-washable.

One promising review: “I love everything about the mask. It's very comfortable and breathable. I really like the wire for your nose, because I wear glasses. No more fogging. It's so light weight that you don't feel like you're wearing a mask.”

Also Great: This Anti-Fog Spray

Even armed with the best face masks for glasses wearers, you may still experience foggy lenses from time to time, and this anti-fog spray can be a great help. Each application claims to last for up to 72 hours. It’s safe to use on lenses with anti-reflective coating, and it comes with a microfiber cloth for easy application.

One promising review: “I’ve been looking for something to keep my glasses from fogging up, and this is it!! I spray it on and wipe them off every morning before work. My glasses DO NOT fog up all day. It’s been a life saver since I have to wear a mask for work.”