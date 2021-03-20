Succulents may not require much water, but between their sunshine needs and other considerations, they plants can be tough to keep alive. The best fake succulents offer a fail-safe way to add a pop of greenery to any space — and most importantly, they look and feel like real plants. Most of the top options on the market are made with plastic, which can offer a convincingly lifelike rubbery texture without the fragility of a real plant.

There are many different types of fake succulents to choose from, and your best bet is to choose options that match how you plan to use them, as well as your decorating preferences. For added ease, many come pre-potted with artificial soil — all you have to do is pick a place to display them. But if you’re looking to use your creativity to arrange and create DIY displays of artificial succulents, opt for standalone plants that don’t come with pots. These include hanging fake succulents, which can be used to fill your own planters or placed on your mantle or wall, as well as bulk packages of assorted succulents that give you plenty of arrangement options.

So, remember: No green thumb, no problem. Read on for the best artificial succulents you can buy on Amazon. Your choices range from large pre-arranged planters to adorable miniature-sized sets. The best part? They’re all under $35.

1. This Fake Succulent With A Chic Cement Pot

Dimensions: 4.5 x 4.5 x 7.5 inches (length x width x height)

With an overall 4.8-star rating after more than 500 reviews, it’d be hard to go wrong with this faux succulent. It’s housed in a neutral-hued cement pot with a fun geometric design. While the manufacturer doesn't specify the exact materials used for the plant, they’re meant to “last for years.” According to one reviewer, “It has well-placed felt on the bottom of the pot so it won't scratch your tables, and the soil is coated with a clear epoxy so that it can't spill.” All in all, if you’re looking for a real-looking, no-maintenance faux plant, this is a great option. Plus, this isn’t the only design that Kurrajong Farmhouse sells — you can also snag versions with pots that have square, diamond, and triangular designs and other plant shapes.

Promising Amazon review: “LOVE LOVE LOVE this little gem. I ordered it on a whim. I wanted some greenery for my office and I am super picky about my faux plants because so many look plastic like that it just looks bad but this one does not disappoint. My husband and daughter both thought it was real and tried to water it.”

2. A Pair Of Dainty Faux Succulents In Ceramic Pots

Dimensions: 2.4 x 2.4 x 3.5 inches (length x width x height) and 2.4 x 2.4 x 3 inches (length x width x height)

These small fake succulents adorn matching ceramic pots with pretty patterns, making them a dainty accent for any space. The manufacturer claims the durable plastic plants have a vibrant, natural-looking color that won’t fade. Reviewers have raved that the plants "look real" and are "super cute." Additionally, the top of the planter is filled with real stones for an even more realistic appearance.

Promising Amazon review: “Nice, very small plants with a quality pot and realistic aesthetic.”

3. This Whimsical Fan-Favorite Artificial Succulent

Dimensions: 4.5 x 4.5 x 7.9 inches (length x width x height)

This fake succulent comes pre-potted in an adorable pineapple-shaped planter that comes in nine colors and two sizes. The bright green leaves are made of thick, fade-resistant plastic, while the pot itself is made of a durable resin. One fan wrote, “The base is well made and the plant has a nice thickness to it.” And maintenance doesn’t get much easier than this: Just use a wet cloth to gently clean the plant if (and when) it gets dusty, which, like any household item, is bound to happen over time.

While reviewers have described this fake succulent as “adorable,” some have reported that it can seem smaller in real life than it looks in pictures — so be sure to read the dimensions carefully.

Promising Amazon review: “This faux succulent plant is so cute. I love that it looks like a little pineapple. The vase itself is also extremely lightweight, which is especially great on a shelf or office desk. However it’s so light, it would likely fall over or blow away if placed outside on a windy day. We’re using it as decor in our bathroom though so it works out perfectly.”

4. The 11-Piece Window Box Arrangement

Dimensions: 13 x 3.7 x 11.4 inches (length x width x height)

This artificial succulent arrangement makes a stunning addition to any table, shelf, or counter space. The 11 plants are made with a plastic that looks real, according to reviewers. One fan described, “The succulents look very real compared to other products I've bought and the variety is nice.” The variation of hues, textures, and heights, including spillers, works together to create a crowd-pleasing window box arrangement.

Promising Amazon review: “This is a very nice faux succulent, nicely balanced with just the right amount of height and spillers. It’s not cheesy like some I’ve seen in stores.”

5. An Adorable Variety Set Of Miniature Fake Succulents

Dimensions: 3.5 x 3.5 x 4 inches (length x width x height)

These potted faux succulents are small enough to fit on narrow window sills and shelves, according to reviewers — just line them up and watch your space transform. The set comes with three types of faux plants, each made with a mix of nontoxic plastic and EVA that's designed to retain its brightness over time. Reviewers love how realistic the plants look, with more than 4,000 giving it a five-star rating, and have noted that they're especially great for small spaces since they’re so tiny.

Promising Amazon review: “These are cute and just what I wanted. They are lightweight but have realistic colors and don’t look overly plastic.”

6. A 4-Pack Of Versatile String of Pearls

Dimensions: 14.4 inches (length)

This set of fake strings of pearls includes four pieces, each measuring just over 14-inches long (including the length of the stem) and equipped with five branches. One reviewer reported that they're “amazing quality,” while another argues that “you can't beat the price!” Make a DIY arrangement using your favorite planter, or try hanging them from a mantle and letting them spill over.

Promising Amazon review: “I love these and would most definitely purchase more!! As far as artificial plants go, these are the most realistic ones that I have found. I have them in 3 different planters in my apartment and I can't get enough. Love that I don't have to worry about keeping them alive, but they still add some nice greenery to my home.”

7. An Assortment Of 14 Fake Succulents For DIY Arrangements

Dimensions: Assorted

This 14-piece set of fake succulents allows you to mix and match fake succulents to create your own personalized arrangement with whatever pot you have on hand. The assortment features a wide variety of plants in all different colors and sizes that feature bendable stems for fuss-free “planting.” While Seeko doesn’t list the exact materials used for these artificial plants, one reviewer describes them as having a “rubbery texture, similar to real succulents.”

Promising Amazon review: “Thoroughly impressed with these faux succulent[s]. They feel great to the touch and they look great.”