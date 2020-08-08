The best night's sleep is made even better with one of the best feather pillows. Not only are they fluffy and soft, but they also tend to offer more support than down pillows and breathe better than foam pillows. The key when searching for the best feather pillows? Find one with a true feather fill comprised of at least 80% feathers. The lower the feather count, the more likely your pillow will be filled with a down alternative, and while down alternative feels great, it won't always be as breathable or fluffy.

You also want to consider your own sleeping preferences when shopping. For example, if you tend to sweat in your sleep, you'll want to look for an option that has a high feather count and lower down count to allow for maximum airflow and breathability. But if what you're after is the look of a feather pillow and you're not sensitive to heat, then something with more down may be your best bet.

When it comes down to it, picking a pillow is such a personal experience. That said, these comfortable feather pillows are so great all around that you're sure to find your perfect match.

1. Best Overall, All Things Considered JA COMFORTS Goose Down and Feather Bed Pillows (2-Pack) Amazon $38 See On Amazon When it comes to maximum comfort, this set of two standard feather pillows can't be beat. They're made with the perfect blend of 95% goose feathers and 5% down, so they will feel soft and breathe well even through the hottest nights. You can get these in standard, queen, and king sizes in both a pack of two as well as a single pillow. And, because the cover is 100% cotton, these pillows are lightweight and will feel comfortable through the night. Over 1,000 Amazon reviewers agree that this pillow set is the best of the best. According to one reviewer: "I'm a very fussy pillow person. These are fantastic - I think the best I've ever owned. The fabric is very thick so you don't have to deal with prickly feathers poking out. Plus the price is very reasonable for the quality of these pillows."

2. Runner-Up puredown Natural Goose Down Feather Pillows (2-Pack) Amazon $48 See On Amazon Similar to the top pick, these luxury feather pillows are stuffed with 95% high-quality goose feathers, yet they have a bit more fill so they're slightly fluffier and softer. But, for the extra cost, these pillows come with a double-layered, 100% cotton cover that's sure to keep the feathers from poking through. These medium-support pillows come in a few different gusseted styles but, unlike the best overall pick, they're only available in a set of two. According to one reviewer: "[Five] years of trying all types and style of pillows and after a few months they would lose their semi-firm feeling and just go flat or feathers would poke out. And I was buying supposedly high-end $50 to $100 pillows. [I'm] extremely happy with these. I sleep so much better. If you want your head to sink a little but not all the way these are for you."

3. Best For Side Sleepers Three Geese White Goose Feather Bed Pillow (2-Pack) Amazon $47 See On Amazon If you tend to sleep on your side, this supportive, large feather pillow is an absolute must. For one, it's on the bigger side, which gives you plenty of room to lie on your side while still supporting your upper back and torso. But, the reason it's truly great for side sleepers is that it features three "chambers" to allow for maximum support. The innermost chamber is stuffed full of high-quality goose feathers, and the two outer chambers have a soft microfiber fill. The combination of all three create the perfect level of support to relieve pressure from your spine and side while you snooze. According to one reviewer: "This pillow is so soft with a smooth feeling and it's unbelievable fits for my neck. It's so comfortable that I almost feel no pressure when I sleep on it! By the way, I am a side sleeper, but I don't need to fold it in half, flipping it over cause it feels like this pillow can feel the pressure!"