The 3 Best Feather Pillows
The best night's sleep is made even better with one of the best feather pillows. Not only are they fluffy and soft, but they also tend to offer more support than down pillows and breathe better than foam pillows. The key when searching for the best feather pillows? Find one with a true feather fill comprised of at least 80% feathers. The lower the feather count, the more likely your pillow will be filled with a down alternative, and while down alternative feels great, it won't always be as breathable or fluffy.
You also want to consider your own sleeping preferences when shopping. For example, if you tend to sweat in your sleep, you'll want to look for an option that has a high feather count and lower down count to allow for maximum airflow and breathability. But if what you're after is the look of a feather pillow and you're not sensitive to heat, then something with more down may be your best bet.
When it comes down to it, picking a pillow is such a personal experience. That said, these comfortable feather pillows are so great all around that you're sure to find your perfect match.