No one wants to imagine their belongings going up in flames, but things can happen. That’s why it’s paramount to keep your most important documents and valuables safe using a fireproof bag. The best fireproof bags are certified to be fire-resistant and have enough space to hold whatever documents you hope to protect. They can range widely in size, including everything from compact pouches to larger file organizers.

The terms fireproof and fire-resistant are often used interchangeably and not always clearly defined. But as you shop, take note of how much heat a bag can withstand before combustion and whether it has been tested and certified for fire-resistance by a third party. Fireproof bags can commonly withstand temperatures upwards of 1,000 degrees Fahrenheit — and all of the options on this list are designed for temperatures of at least 1,832 degrees Fahrenheit. They’ve also all been tested by the independent safety certification company Underwriters Laboratories (UL) to certify a UL 94 heat-resistance rating. There are different ratings under the broader UL 94 umbrella — a UL 94 VTM-0 rating is the best-performing of the bunch for very thin materials, and it indicates that in testing, the material stopped burning within 10 seconds when lit on fire. On the other hand, a UL 94 VTM-2-rated material is less fire-resistant in testing yet still did not entirely burn.

The document bags on this list are made with at least two layers of treated fiberglass to keep out the heat, and all have secure zippers or hook-and-loop closures to help protect documents. They’re also all water-resistant, which can be helpful if, for example, a fire sets off emergency sprinkler systems.

Lastly, consider the types of documents you need to store. If you need to protect smaller essentials, a fireproof pouch can easily be tucked away in a safe, car, or travel bag. For larger items like binders or photo albums, a more spacious design can be a better fit. Need to file documents by subject or alphabetical order? Try an accordion-style bag or file box that has tabs and customizable labels. There are also portable options that include handles and adjustable shoulder straps for quick access during emergencies. If you’re looking for added security, keep an eye out for built-in locks or zippers that are compatible with combination locks.

No matter what yours needs, you’ll likely find a fireproof document bag for you on Amazon.

1. The Best Fireproof Bag With A Shoulder Strap

Size: 17 x 12 x 6 inches (length x width x depth)

With more than 6,000 ratings on Amazon and a 4.7-star overall rating, this large fireproof document bag looks and functions like a messenger bag with its adjustable shoulder strap, and is customer approved. It can withstand heat up to 2,000 degrees Fahrenheit and has a certified rating of UL 94 VTM-0. It incorporates two layers of fiberglass for heat protection, along with a hook-and-loop closure that also makes it water-resistant and a zipper you can add a lock to for extra security.

From passports and birth certificates to photo albums and laptops, you can store just about anything in the deep central pocket of this option bag. The bonus fireproof wallet is also great for holding smaller items like credit cards and jewelry. Many reviewers have appreciated that it’s portable, which is great if you need to grab it and go during an emergency.

Promising Amazon review: “We live in wild fire country that has suffered huge loses in the last 3 years. We needed a case for quick escapes or that could survive a hot fire and fire fighting efforts. All of our important papers fit in vertically, leaving plenty of room for back up drives, memory discs and extra keys. The case and handle are sturdy. I appreciate the dual zips and generous flap. That design will help keep out heat, water and ashes.”

2. The Best Fireproof Pouch For Documents

Size: 15 x 11 x 0.3 inches (length x width x depth)

This bag with UL 94 VTM-0 certification has an envelope-style design and includes two pockets to organize your paperwork. Out of the three layers of protective material used, two include fiberglass to help the pouch withstand flames reaching up to 2,000 degrees Fahrenheit. Other key features include water-resistant zippers, a strong Velcro closure, and a reflective strip for easier visibility. Although this option is compact and lacks lockable zippers, it has more than enough space to hold standard-size paperwork and is flexible enough to tuck into a safe or travel bag.

Promising Amazon review: “Nice fireproof pouch for important documents. It easily handles a 9’ x 12’ envelope full of paperwork with room to spare. I placed the bag over an open flame on my stove with no damage other than a little melting of the black trim. That didn’t seem to have any effect on the integrity of the bag. Definitely would buy again.”

3. The Best Fireproof Bag With A Built-In Lock

Size: 14.2 x 10.6 x 4 inches (length x width x depth)

This is one of the pricier fireproof document bags on the list, but it’s also the only one that features a built-in combination lock. The fire-resistance rating comes in at UL 94 VTM-0, and it includes two layers of water-resistant fiberglass to combat temperatures as high as 2,000 degrees Fahrenheit. It also includes a fireproof zipper, a sturdy handle on top, and a wide strap handle you can attach to a suitcase for travel or emergency situations.

On the inside, you’ll find plenty of storage space. The main pocket on the bottom can store larger items like binders and books, while the top dividers can house electronics like tablets and USB drives. There are also four mesh pockets on the inside cover to hold passports and pictures. As a bonus, it includes a fireproof money bag for your cash that you can store separately if you wish.

Promising Amazon review: “This is a great bag. Very good quality, double stitched and sturdy. It has enough room for all the important documents, passports and has a money bag too. Fire safe and water proof. Comes with a sturdy handle and can be locked.”

4. The Best Fireproof File Folder

Size: 14.2 x 10 x 1.8 inches (width x length x depth)

Need a fireproof bag that makes it easy to file your documents? Check out this option by BluePower, which has multi-colored tabs and labels to categorize your documents so they’re easy to find. Plus, you can organize your documents alphabetically or customize the labels by subject.

In terms of fire-resistance, this bag can handle temperatures of up to 1,832 degrees Fahrenheit and, although the manufacturer doesn’t offer a specific rating, it does list the bag as UL 94-certified. The water-resistant bag has four layers of fiberglass materials and fire-resistant zippers that allow you to lock them shut (lock not included). The inside features 24 pockets that can hold up to 1,200 sheets of paper.

Promising Amazon review: “Fantastic product, Good quality material, Enough space to hold documents, labeling space for each folder. Zipper quality is good.”

5. The Best Fireproof (& Collapsible) File Box

Size: 12.2 x 10 x 12.2 inches (width x length x depth)

This collapsible file bag from DocSafe deserves a spot on the list for being one of the most versatile. It works in the office as a stackable file box, has handy side handles for carrying, and can be folded down when not in use. With a UL 94 VTM-0 rating, this bag is made for temperatures reaching up to 2,000 degrees Fahrenheit and comes with two layers of fiberglass protection and a hook-and-loop closure. It is water-resistant, too.

You can use the bag with or without folders: Use it as a storage box to keep important mementos or insert files and labels to organize important documents. This box doesn’t come with files of its own, but you can easily add some in (like these from Amazon Basics).

Promising Amazon review: “This DocSafe file box arrived in a flat box and was simple to put together. It literally took me 5 seconds. The box is a great size for moving portable files, and it’s made of high-quality fireproof materials. It also appears to be water resistant. I love the Velcro closures that keep the top from falling off. And the handles make the box easily transportable. I would definitely get this item again!”