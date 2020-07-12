Personal style and space requirements go a long way in determining the best floating nightstands for you, but there are other factors to consider, like how much weight it can hold. Finding a nightstand that's easy to assemble — or comes pre-assembled— will make your life easier, as will a unit that comes with the basic mounting hardware you'll need.

In terms of what style of nightstand to pick out, think about what will be the most aesthetically appealing to you and what will go with the decor of the bedroom you're hanging it in. You'll find an array of colors and finishes, from rustic woodgrain to modern acrylic, as well as a range of sizes. From there, decide on the features you'll find the most useful. If you like to keep smaller knick-knacks nearby, look for models with a drawer. A simple open shelf can double as a display piece for picture frames or plants. With many of these floating nightstands coming in under $50, you may also find it's worth getting multiple shelves to create your own customized, stacked unit. No matter what you go with, be sure to account for the load-bearing capacity if you do plan to pile on heavy books or other objects on top.

That leads me to this important note on installation: If you're going to hang your piece yourself, It's better to attach your nightstand to a stud, as it's more supportive, though if you're tight on space that might not be an option. In that case, you'll need to use plastic drywall anchors to keep the wall from crumbling under the weight of your shelf. Luckily, all but one of the below picks already come with anchoring kits.

Besides hardware, you'll want to have a few tools ready, including a drill and a screwdriver. To make sure your nightstand or bedroom shelf is installed properly, you'll also want a measuring tape and a bubble level handy. Reviewers across the board stress how important it is to take your time with measurements to get the best results.

With all that said, you'll be sure to find the right fit for your space with one of the nine best floating nightstands from Amazon below!

01 A Set Of Two Versatile Shelves With Drawers Emfogo Wall Shelves (2-Pieces) Amazon $28 See On Amazon Dimensions: 12.4 x 5.1 x 2.6 inches (per shelf; width x depth x height) These versatile shelves can be mounted side by side or one above the other. Both pieces have linen-lined pullout drawers, but they feature an asymmetrical design: one piece comes with two smaller drawers, the other one has a single long horizontal one. The wood shelves are available in three sleek finishes, including carbonized black, weathered gray, and warm walnut. Each shelf can hold up to 22 pounds and attaches to the wall with 2 screws, with all the necessary hardware and instructions included.

02 A Sleek Floating Shelf That Looks Great Anywhere SONGMICS Floating Wall Shelf (1-Piece) Amazon $28 See On Amazon Dimensions: 15.7 x 5.9 x 1.5 inches (width x depth x height) Made from a medium-density board, this shelf has a glossy, modern finish that's water-resistant and "looks so clean and perfect," according to one reviewer. The durable shelf's hidden bracket hanging system allows it to hold up to 22 pounds of weight. All mounting ware is included and reviewers love that the posts slide into the shelf so you don't have to spend a ton of time trying to get the perfect alignment.

03 An Open Frame Bedside Table South Shore Sazena Floating Nightstand Amazon $75 See On Amazon Dimensions: 22.25 x 11.75 x 13.25 inches (width x depth x height) Designed to maximize your space, the South Shore floating nightstand has a drawer, as well as a shelf, and is made from laminated particleboard. The nightstand comes with an anchoring kit with all the necessary hardware and can hold up to 25 pounds. If you're not into losing an entire Saturday to assembling this thing, you may want to call a handy friend, as this pick comes unassembled, and putting it together will be a two-person job, according to reviewers. But don't worry you won't have to spend too long trying to decipher what goes where: "Instructions that make sense!" boasts one Amazon customer. "What a breath of fresh air."

04 A Slim Floating Shelf With A Sliding Drawer For All Your Essentials Loft and Main Floating Nightstand Amazon $39 See On Amazon Dimensions: 9 x 7 x 1.2 inches (width x depth x height) Though it's compact, this wall-mounted shelf has a small drawer to keep headphones, pens, or a thin journal tucked away. It can also support quite a bit of weight, up to 33 pounds! Made from medium-density fiberboard, the shelf's woodgrain finish gets a thumbs-up from reviewers, too, with one calling it "chic," and another adding that it looks much more "high-end" for the price. This pick comes pre-assembled and includes all necessary mounting hardware.

05 This Black Floating Nightstand With Ample Storage Space Kate and Laurel Kitt Floating Side Table with Drawer Amazon $100 See On Amazon Dimensions: 18 x 12 x 6.5 inches (width x depth x height) This floating nightstand comes fully assembled and has a roomy, removable drawer. The raised, rounded sides of the table will keep jewelry and other small items from being accidentally swiped off, and reviewers love how polished the matte varnish looks. The wooden nightstand is available in three finishes, including black, walnut, and rustic brown. Mounting is super easy as the instructions and hardware come with a template to help you line up the keyhole hangers with the wall. Note: The manufacturer does not provide the maximum weight load.

06 A Set Of Floating Shelves At A Great Price BAYKA Floating Shelves (3-Pieces) Amazon $24 See On Amazon Dimensions: Small (11.4 x 6 x 4.8 inches), Medium (14.2 x 6 x 4.8 inches), Large (16.5 x 6 x 4.8 inches) You could use just one of these shelves as a simple, floating nightstand and use the others around the house, or stack two to create a modern, tiered bedside table (each one has a load-bearing capacity of up to 40 pounds). The supportive triangular brackets can be installed above or below the shelf, so you can space them out any way you want. Choose from five finishes, like toffee and rustic gray, and two kinds of wood: warp-resistant paulownia or pine. You will need to drill holes in the wood, but once you have them, installation is easy with all mounting hardware included.

07 A Floating Shelf With A Built-In Nightlight WELLAND White Floating Shelf With Touch-Sensing LED Light Amazon $40 See On Amazon Dimensions: 24 x 9.2 x 1.5 inches (width x depth x height) The built-in, touch-activated LED light under this floating shelf, gives off a soft glow perfect for winding down for the night, though at only 35 lumens, you might not be able to rely on it as light to use for reading. The shelf itself is made from medium-density fiberboard and comes with all the necessary installation hardware. You'll need three AA batteries (not included) to power the light. Note: No load-bearing capacity is provided by the brand, but reviewers noted that they had between 30 to 40 pounds of weight successfully resting on their unit.

08 An Inexpensive Corner Shelf Option For Tight Spaces Greenco Two-Tier Corner Floating Shelf Amazon $11 See On Amazon Dimensions: 7.75 x 7.75 x 16 inches (width x depth x height) This two-tier corner shelf makes the most out of the smallest amount of space, giving you enough room for a small lamp, and a cubby big enough for a book or two. As one reviewer wrote, it's "perfect if you can’t fit a nightstand in your bedroom." The particleboard shelf comes in three finishes, including espresso, gray, and natural. You'll have to assemble the shelf yourself, though it comes with predrilled holes, so putting it together should be a snap. All necessary assembly and mounting hardware is included. Note: no weight capacity was provided by the manufacturer.

09 This Acrylic Shelf That Truly Looks Like It's Floating (& Comes In Tons Of Sizes!) Better Display Cases Acrylic Floating Shelf Amazon $38 See On Amazon Dimensions: 14.75 x 9 x 1.5 inches (width x depth x height) Handcrafted from a single clear acrylic sheet, this floating shelf is more durable than it looks, with one reviewer writing that it "doesn't bend at all." Reviewers also appreciate the smooth, rounded edges and the goes-with-anything design. The shelf mounts to the wall with just two screws (included), though if you're mounting on drywall, you'll need to get wall anchors for additional support. There are seven sizes to choose from (which makes it great for multi-layer stacking on your wall) and is also available in black if clear isn't your thing. Note: no weight capacity was provided by the manufacturer.