With no visible means of support, the best floating shelves are a sleek and stylish way to display decor, photos, books, and knick-knacks in your home — or to store various odds and ends. The best shelves are easy to mount — and come equipped with everything needed to do so. They should be made from sturdy and durable materials like wood, processed wood, or acrylic, so they can last as long as you need them. While a standard floating shelf is, well, just a shelf, there are some styles that come with extra features, like a shelf with a towel holder can be useful in a bathroom or kitchen, while one with a drawer makes an excellent floating nightstand or side table that can be installed at any height. Some floating shelves are designed specifically to fit in a corner, while others are uniquely shaped for visual interest.

Floating shelves are often sold in multipacks, so before you buy, think about how many you want and need in your home — and pay attention to the size and shape of the shelves to ensure they’ll fit your space. Make sure to take your home’s decor style into consideration, too, since floating shelves can range from traditional to modern to rustic in style.

These nine floating shelves below cover a range of styles, finishes, and sizes, allowing you to find the perfect pick for your space. And the best part? They’re all under $30.

1. A Set Of U-Shaped Shelves

With more than 10,000 reviews on Amazon and a solid 4.4-star rating overall, these floating shelves from SRIWATANA are adored on the site for their sturdy and stylish construction. The U-shaped shelves are made of solid wood, with the option to choose between a washed white, carbonized black, and weathered black finish so you can be sure to complement your decor. Display collectibles, photos, books… the possibilities are virtually endless.

This pick comes with three shelves — in small, medium, and large sizes — that can be hung together in a grouping or separately. Reviewers indicate that the shelves are easy to install on the wall, and come with all of the necessary mounting hardware.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: "These shelves were exactly what I was in search of for my guest bathroom! The color is perfect, the price was great, and I love that they are made of real wood. Very easy to hang and they are light weight, yet sturdy. [...] But, love them and have already had compliments on how great they look!!"

2. A Set Of Simple & Stylish Floating Shelves

Simple yet stylish, these floating shelves from Mkono are certainly one of the most versatile options on this list. Hang the shelves in your kitchen or bathroom to keep essentials easily within reach. Or use them in your office, bedroom, or living room to proudly display your favorite decor pieces. Regardless of how you use them, the beautiful solid pine wood shelves are finished in a dark brown color that'll coordinate with all decor styles — from farmhouse to traditional, and everything in between. They're also available in white if that's more your thing.

Amazon reviewers indicate that the installation of these shelves takes essentially no time at all, thanks to the included hanging template, detailed instructions, and mounting hardware.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: "These come with templates that make the process super easy!!! The hardware is quality and plenty sturdy. I literally just set a level out, took the template to the wall, took my screwdriver to mark the holes, and screwed them in. SUPER PAINLESS! I bought a couple other sets from another maker and boy those were a super letdown. I'll definitely be buying more of these or similar from same company."

3. A 2-Tier Corner Shelf

The corners of a room are often ignored, but this Greenco corner floating shelf unit actually takes advantage of this extra space. The shelf has two tiers for displaying decor and other items, and it's made from a durable and strong medium-density fiberboard (MDF) material. The mounting hardware is included, and luckily, reviewers on Amazon confirm that this pick is simple to install. The floating shelf unit is available in three finishes — natural, gray, and espresso — so you can pick the one that matches your space.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: "I purchased this item for the purpose of putting small plants in my bedroom. I love that it is not heavy or difficult to put together. I love the color and the way it fits perfectly in the corner. I would recommend it to anyone who wants small shelves for [knick knacks]."

4. A Pair Of Rustic Shelves With Drawers

With multiple drawers to stash items, this set of two floating shelves from Emfogo would make an amazing pair of side tables, nightstands, or wall shelves that also hide away things you need to store. The shelves are made of solid wood with a rustic torched finish, so they’re sturdy and durable with seriously sweet farmhouse-chic vibes. The drawer pulls have a bronze finish. The pair comes hardware and simple step-by-step instructions.

Choose from three finishes — carbonized black, weathered gray, and weathered walnut.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: "LOVE these. Honestly just what I was looking for. They are so sturdy even though they are lightweight. They are the perfect size and color. Looks more expensive than actual price!"

5. A Fan-Favorite Set Of Floating Shelves With Industrial Metal Brackets

With a whopping 17,100 and growing reviews on Amazon and a solid 4.4-star rating overall, these Love-KANKEI floating shelves have clearly caught the eye of thousands of reviewers on the site... and it makes total sense that people are into them. The floating shelves are made of sturdy solid wood with a torched finish that gives them a rustic vibe. And the industrial metal brackets are the perfect decorative accent. The set comes with three shelves in large, medium, and small sizes, and all of the mounting hardware needed for installation. All of this for under $20? Heck, you might want to pick up multiple sets to use around your home.

The shelves are available in a variety of finishes, including rustic white, weathered grey, and carbonized black and brown.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: "The shelves came nicely packaged with hardware included. The rustic look is just what I was looking for. Easy assembly with good instructions. Customer service was excellent."

6. A Set Of Minimalist Acrylic Shelves

With a sleek, modern appearance, these clear acrylic floating shelves will help you to achieve the ultimate barely there look. The shelves are made from sturdy 5-millimeter-thick acrylic, so you can rest assured that they'll last. Hang the four shelves together in a group, or use them throughout your home as desired. They can handle damp environments just fine, which means they'd make great bathroom shelves for storage, candles, or decor, though they'd be equally useful in the rest of your living space.

The shelves come with all of the necessary mounting hardware. Amazon reviewers indicate that installation is a breeze, and report that the end result exceeded their expectations. This pick boasts a knockout 4.7-star rating on the site, among 1,400 and growing reviews. This pick is available in packs of two, four, or six.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: "We have these on the wall in my son's room, and they are the perfect way to display his books so he can see them all and decide which ones he wants to read. His room isn't very large, so we needed a solution that wasn't a large bookcase. This is perfect!!! We are a montessori-styled home, so we have them hanging within his reach, and they look so nice and minimal. We recommend."

7. A Pair Of Shelves With A Built-In Towel Holder

Perfect for a bathroom or kitchen, this pair of wooden floating shelves from Soraken comes with an optional built-in towel holder. They're coated with an epoxy varnish that’s both moisture- and mildew-proof, so they can last in proximity to a sink or shower. The shelves have metal protective guards around the edges, too, to ensure your items won’t fall off.

According to Amazon reviewers, the shelves are quick and easy to install, and come with all of the needed mounting hardware. The vintage black finish should match most homes.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: "I liked how fast they were to install. The directions were easy to follow and read on the box. These shelves have exceeded my expectations in quality. The towel holder is optional and I choose to install it over my [existing] towel bar to hold face towels. Now my Vanity looks upgraded and has the extra storage I needed. I would purchase these again."

8. A Set Of Shelves With Decorative Molding

With decorative molding on the front and sides and a neutral black finish, these floating shelves from Melannco would make a lovely to addition to any space. The four shelves — which are 6-, 12-, 20-, and 24-inches long — are made from MDF, so they're actually quite lightweight. Each shelf has a little ledge with a lip to ensure items don't slide off. Hang them together in a grouping or individually, but either way, installation is easy since the set comes with a hanging template, hardware, detailed instructions, and even a small level.

This pick is available in black or white.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: "These floating wall mount shelves were just what I wanted to create a family photo wall in an open closet in my living room. They were easy to install, are lightweight and well made. They are tasteful. Now, what was a somewhat unattractive place to hang a coat or sweater, is a welcoming and happy space that not only holds umbrellas and coats, but showcases family photos, enhancing the whole room."

9. A Shelf Unit That Looks Like Wall Art

If you’re looking to make a statement in your home, this Greenco floating shelf unit features a bunch of intersecting cubes that combine to form one large decorative piece. And it’s safe to say that Amazon reviewers are impressed by this pick; it boasts a solid 4.6-star rating on the site, with 4,500 and growing reviews.

The cubes are made of MDF with a modern gray, white, or espresso finish — pick whichever color you like best. The only downsides to this pick? While it comes with all of the mounting hardware needed, some reviewers commented that it’s a bit difficult to install.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: "I love that these shelves are unique and artistic, a nice way to display smaller treasures. I used it behind our toilet of the 1/2 bath and it looks striking. Feels solid."