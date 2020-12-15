For those times when a broom isn’t enough but a vacuum is too much of a hassle, a floor sweeper can be just right. The best floor sweepers are manual- or battery-powered, and they weigh as little as 2 pounds, making them easy to maneuver when lifting crumbs and other messes off hard floors and carpet.

When deciding on a new floor sweeper, your first choice is between a manual or battery-powered option. Manual sweepers are great for simple cleanups, and you can pull them out and put them to work without ever having to remember to charge. On the other hand, rechargeable cordless floor sweepers offer a little more power and might be a better choice for lifting away stubborn pet hair and large amounts of debris. No matter which you choose, they can both be used on all kinds of floor surfaces.

Next comes ease of use; most floor sweepers are lightweight — 4 pounds or under — but some weigh next to nothing — about 2 pounds — which makes cleaning feel even more effortless. And while all these options fold down relatively flat to reach under furniture, you may want to consider a sweeper with a swivel head for more precise steering.

For cleaning dust, cat litter, or pesky crumbs off the floor, these are the best floor sweepers that'll have you covered, so you can get rid of the mess and move on with your day.

1. The Best Manual Sweeper

If you’re looking for something simple and effective — and don't want to deal with charging a battery — this manual sweeper is a highly rated option with more than 4,000 reviews. Made with durable and long-lasting metal, the sweeper has a bristle rotor brush that creates an electrostatic charge to pick up crumbs, hair, dust, and debris on hard-surface floors, carpet, and rugs. There’s also a soft vinyl bumper to protect the walls or any delicate furniture while cleaning. Dirt and debris are collected in two compartments, and reviewers note they're easy to empty into the trash. When you’re done cleaning, you can use the included comb to clean the bristles. Choose from four vintage-inspired colors: mint, pink, red, and classic black.

Weight: 3 pounds

According to a fan: “It easily and quietly picks up everything in its path - pet hair, cat litter, dust, crumbs; it picked up a leaf today, and a bobby pin! - it's as easy to store and take out of the cupboard as a broom, and as easy to use.”

2. The Best Battery-Powered (& Rechargeable) Sweeper

If you want a sweeper with electric power — and one that’s super easy to maneuver — this cordless floor sweeper is an excellent choice. Like the other options, it works on both hard floors and carpet, and the rechargeable sweeper offers a running time of up to 50 minutes and weighs just 2 pounds, so it’s easy to move and pick up debris. Plus, it boasts a swiveling head (the only option on this list with that feature), making it super easy to steer. The dustbin empties easily into the trash when you’re done cleaning, and the sweeper folds flat for convenient storage. Plus, you can check battery power at a glance with a built-in LED. The only downsides? There are no bumpers, and it doesn't come with a cleaning comb.

Weight: 2 pounds

According to a fan: “Exceptional sweeper. No suction but strong action by brushes, front AND sides, sweeps up an amazing amount of dirt, dust, hair, crumbs. Swivel head makes it very flexible to use. Holds charge long. Highly recommend for a carpet and floor sweeper for quick cleanups.”

3. The Best Budget Sweeper — & One That’s Made From Recyclable Materials

To save a bit of money, opt for the popular Bissell Natural Sweep, which has more than 13,000 Amazon reviews. The manual floor sweeper has dual rotating brushes that lift debris from hard-surface floors, carpets, and rugs, and there are two easy-to-empty dirt pans. Also great: The sweeper is crafted from 100% recycled plastic, so it’s an eco-conscious choice. However, this option isn't outfitted with protective vinyl bumpers, and it doesn't come with a cleaning comb for the bristles.

Weight: 3.3 pounds

According to a fan: “Good on small grit, dust, cat hair; works well on bare floors and carpet. Sometimes you have to go back and forth over something to get it, but the sweeper is so light it doesn't matter.”