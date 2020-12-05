If you're experiencing excess moisture, uncomfortable chafing, or unwanted odors on your feet, the best foot powders contain highly absorbent materials that soak up excess moisture (like baking soda, arrowroot, kaolin clay, and zinc oxide), which makes sense, since there are more sweat glands on your feet per inch than anywhere else on your body, and naturally occurring bacteria feed on this sweat and produce odors in the process. Some options also contain anti-fungal ingredients (like miconazole nitrate), which target the type of fungus that causes an athlete's foot, if that's a concern. As a result, the ingredients you choose should reflect both the cause of your symptoms and the symptoms themselves.

That said, you should also keep an eye out for ingredients you don't want. For example, talc and cornstarch are two common ingredients some buyers opt to avoid. And, as always, you'll want to check to make sure that your pick has worked for hundreds of others — that's where I can help you out.

With all of that in mind, here are five of the best foot powders on Amazon for all types of needs, whether you want a big bottle that's a great deal (and tough on odors), a cruelty-free, vegan option, or the convenience of a spray.

1. The Overall Best Foot Powder

If you're looking for a well-rounded foot powder that keeps feet dry and prevents unwanted odors with great ingredients, Foot Sense's foot and shoe powder is backed by more than 4,000 reviews and a 4.6-star overall rating because it uses zinc oxide (and is talc- and cornstarch-free) to absorb both moisture and odors. Reviewers also rave that it's "amazing" for old shoes and sports gear because it keeps them "smelling like new."

One reviewer wrote: "We won’t buy any other foot powder from now on! This is the first one we’ve tried that’s worked! It doesn’t have a strong scent either. It basically just cancels out the stinky scent and smells like nothing."

2. The Best Value

While most foot powders aim to minimize odor, Dr. Scholl's Odor-X is specifically designed for it (though reviewers also note that it's tough on moisture). It contains six different ingredients (including zinc oxide, kaolin clay, eucalyptus, and lemon peel oil) to absorb sweat and tackle the odor-causing bacteria in it. As a result, it provides all-day protection for those who are trying to keep their feet smelling and feeling fresh. Reviewers have given it a 4.7-star overall rating, and at $4 for a 7 ounce container, it's also a great deal. However, it does have cornstarch.

One reviewer wrote: "Works better than any other product I know to reduce moisture and odor. It actually works really well."

3. The Best Powder For Athlete's Foot

When it comes to feet, sweat and odors are common and relatively normal, but occasionally, a fungal infection like athlete's foot can cause uncomfortable symptoms. Zeasorb sets itself apart from other foot powders because it's designed to treat athlete's foot with its medicated ingredients (namely 2% anti-fungal miconazole nitrate). It also absorbs moisture and odors while minimizing itching, scaling, and burning. However, it does contain a small amount of talc.

One reviewer wrote: "I've only been using this product for a week and wow! My athlete's foot had cleared up SO MUCH! [...] You can also use this in your shoes which is great since you can get athlete's foot again from your shoes. Also, it truly absorbs pretty fast so you can wear sandals without it being obvious that you're having athlete's foot issues."

4. The Best All-Natural Pick

O Natural's foot powder is the best pick for people who prefer to use all-natural and responsibly-sourced products. In fact, just to make sure, they're all on the front of the bottle in plain, easy-to-read language. It includes kaolin clay, arrowroot, tea tree, aloe, and rose oil, and the formula skips talc and cornstarch altogether. Even though reviewers say it "works like a charm," it's vegan as well as paraben- and sulfate-free.

One reviewer wrote: "This smells lovely, and does exactly what it's supposed to. I appreciate that it's a natural foot powder as opposed to the ones generally available. As a nurse working 12+hours a time, this keeps my feet dry and smelling fine for the entire shift."

5. The Best Foot Spray For Mess-Free Application

Finally, there's Gold Bond's foot powder spray. Even though it's technically a powder that uses zinc oxide, baking soda, and ginger root extract to tackle moisture and odors, it applies as a convenient spray. It also has a fresh scent and added ingredients to cool skin and reduce itching. Keep in mind that, just like any other powder, it will leave a white residue — it's just easier to apply to a targeted area without fallout. However, this product does include talc.

One reviewer wrote: "Five stars. It smells fresh and really makes no mess. It's effective too."