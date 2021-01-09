When temperatures plummet, the best foot warmers can help to keep your feet toasty. For warmth on the go, single-use foot warmers that you place directly in your shoes are the easiest solution. If you don’t love the idea of disposable warmers, though, cozy heated socks with adjustable heat settings are an effective option that can be reused, though they tend to be pricey. Finally, heating pads designed for your feet are perfect for use at home, whether you’re working at a desk, lounging on the couch, or lying in bed.

When shopping for the best foot warmer for you, consider the best type for you.

Disposable warmers can provide heat for many hours, and they don’t require any power source (you’ll just need to evenly activate the warmer by shaking it). If you want to warm your entire foot, a single-use insole may be just right, but there are also smaller disposable foot warmers that are designed just to warm your toes.

Heated socks are perfect for shoppers who prefer a reusable option — but they’re usually powered by rechargeable batteries, which means you have to remember to charge them before use. If opting for heated socks, look for pairs that are made with soft, cozy materials like cotton and feature adjustable heat settings.

Finally, heating pads for your feet typically feature a pocket that you slide your foot into and need to be plugged into an outlet for power (though there are some models that can be unplugged once they’re warm). Look for pads made from warm fabrics, and for ones with auto-shutoff for safety and different heat settings, so you can adjust the warmth to your exact liking. For a little extra treat, some heating pads double as foot massagers with rotating rollers to relieve tension.

Amazon reviewers confirm that these six foot warmers are amazingly effective, providing hours of warmth whether you’re adventuring outdoors or lounging at home. All $50 or less, these picks won’t break the bank either.

1. A Pack Of Single-Use Foot Warmer Insoles

With more than 2,000 reviews on Amazon and a solid 4.6-star rating overall, it’s clear that these foot warmer insoles from HotHands are truly effective, providing up to a whopping 9 hours worth of warmth for your feet and toes. The single-use insoles have adhesive on the bottoms, so they’ll stay firmly in place on your shoe even through long work days or outdoor adventures. Many in-shoe warmers can be extremely bulky, but these ones are nice and thin to fit comfortably inside your boots. To activate, remove the warmers from the outer package and give them a shake. Within 15 to 30 minutes, the warmers will be toasty.

This pick comes with 16 pairs of disposable foot warmers, so you can get a lot of use out of the one box before you have to stock up again.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: "Bought these for a relative who has a job that keeps him outdoors year round. Our winters can get a little rough, and thought this would be appreciated. He LOVED them. They kept his feet nice and warm, and he went out of his way to let me know how helpful they were. Definitely worth the purchase. His only wish was that I gave him more of them. Highly recommended."

2. A Pair Of Heated Socks

If you aren't a fan of single-use foot warmers, these heated socks from Rabbitroom are powered by rechargeable batteries, so you can enjoy them again and again. The heated socks feature three different heat settings; green is coolest, orange is medium, and red is hottest at up to 125 degrees Fahrenheit. Each setting can last for about 6, 5, or 3 hours, respectively, on a single charge (the charger is included with the socks).

The socks are made of a combination of cotton, polyester, and spandex, so they’re soft, breathable, and slightly stretchy. The exterior of the socks is windproof, too. Each pair is unisex, but will fit women with shoe sizes 6 to 12. They're available in a bunch of colors to suit every style.

However, the socks are hand-wash only, and you'll need to remove the battery before you clean them.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: "These socks are super comfortable, they stay in place. I have rheumatoid arthritis and often struggle with very cold feet, not any more. They are made with good quality materials. Easy to recharge the batteries. I look forward to using these for ice fishing."

3. An Electric Heating Pad For Your Feet

You’ll surely let out a resounding "ahhh" once you slide your feet into the pocket of this oversize heating pad from DONECO. The heating pad heats up in just seconds, and the warmth can be set (using the LCD controller) to four different options ranging from "warm" (which is around 110 degrees Fahrenheit) to "high," which is around a toasty 140 degrees Fahrenheit. The soft lining feels oh-so amazing to the touch, and it’s cushioned for a little extra comfort. This pick will automatically shut off after two hours of use to prevent overheating.

This heating pad is 22 by 22 inches in size, but it’s also available in a smaller 12-by-24-inch size for a little less. It comes with a 30-day warranty.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: "This is the best item I have ever bought to warm up my feet. I also use it has a traditional heating pad for my back. It heats up quickly and has 4 different temp settings for different uses. I put it at the bottom of my bed and turn it on to the third setting 10 minutes before I go to bed and my feet have a toasty place to warm up before I sleep."

4. A Portable Heating Pad That Doesn't Need To Stay Plugged In

While heating pads can certainly feel amazing, it can be annoying to always be tethered to an electrical outlet to use them. This heating pad from Happy Heat solves this dilemma. For 12 to 15 minutes, plug the pad in to warm up, but once the red light turns off, you can unplug it and use it literally anywhere you please. But how, you might wonder, does the device stay warm? Well, this pick has water that is sealed in the pocket, and this is what hangs on to the warmth — anywhere from 140 to 158 degrees Fahrenheit, to be exact — for up to five hours. It's sort of like a hot water bottle, if hot water bottles were super plush, enveloped your feet, and heated up by getting plugged in.

This pick is made from an ultra-soft fleece material that feels delightful on the feet. A non-skid bottom prevents the heating pad from sliding around, though it weighs 4 pounds so it shouldn’t budge much. The heating pad is suitable for women with up to a size 14 shoe, and men up to a size 13.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: "I needed a foot warmer, one that wouldn't keep me tethered to one spot. When I saw this ‘free-range’ warmer, I decided to give it a try. Easy enough to set up. No leash. Very soft and comfy. It checked off all my boxes, and my feet stayed warm all evening."

5. A Set Of Disposable Toe Warmers

If you struggle with cold toes, these toe warmers from HotHands can warm them for up to 8 hours straight. The single-use warmers are designed to fit in the front of your shoe — adhesive ensures they stay firmly in place — and they aren't bulky in the slightest so they’ll actually fit comfortably in your shoes. Many Amazon reviewers commented that this pick has made a huge difference during the cold winter months; they give the toe warmers a solid 4.5-star rating overall on the site, among 3,000 and growing reviews.

To activate the warmers, remove them from the packaging, give them a shake, and within 15 to 30 minutes you’ll feel the warmth.

This pick comes with 40 pairs of toe warmers, which are cheaper per unit than full insoles.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: "My husband works outside with steel toe boots on concrete - one of the worse case scenarios for cold feet! Oh yeah, we live in the mountains too which is always at least 10-15 colder than the outer region. I bought 1 pair to try out with him. He came home after working 8-9 hours and had me feel the warmers - still warm as toast!!! So, I purchased a case of these and will continue throughout the winter months for him at his work. I was skeptical at first but took the plunge and am SO happy that I did. NO more cold feet!!"

6. A Foot Warmer That Massages

This pick from Snailax is a foot warmer and massager combined — a truly winning combo. And clearly I’m not the only one that thinks that; this pick has a knockout 4.4-star rating overall on Amazon, among 2,700 and growing reviews. The foot warmer is made from a super plush polyester material with a non-slip rubber bottom to ensure it stays in place, and it features eight rotating rollers that provide a deep tissue massage. You can adjust the direction of the rotation based on your liking, and even detach the top cover to use it as a back heating pad and massager. You can even place the device behind your back or on other parts of your body if your feet are all set and you're experiencing sore muscles elsewhere. It needs to be plugged into an outlet for power.

The only downsides of this pick? It automatically shuts off after 15 minutes, and it only has one heat setting.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: "I stand on my feet for 8+ hours a day at work and live a pretty active lifestyle through sports and exercise. This foot massager was a great purchase, I feel much better after using it after a long day. The heat setting is fantastic as I often get cold feet and it does a good job of warming them up. I definitely recommend you try it as it's a great value and seems to work pretty consistently."